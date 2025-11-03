In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and the The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are honored to launch week four of the State of the People series written by Joshua Biddle.

Federal Crisis and State Response

Federal Government Shutdown Threatens SNAP Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans; Governor Declines to Use Emergency Funds

Summary: The federal government shutdown threatened to halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for more than 3.5 million Texans, including 1.7 million children, beginning November 1st. The crisis arose from a partisan divide over extending Affordable Care Act health insurance tax credits, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing it would suspend the program due to insufficient funding. Texas would have lost approximately $614 million in November SNAP funding, with benefits distributed on a staggered basis affecting approximately 126,000 Texans per day of delay. On October 31, two federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to tap existing emergency funds to keep SNAP running, at least partially. However, it remained unclear when Texans would actually receive benefits, as the state must wait for USDA guidance and then benefits take at least three days to become available on Lone Star Cards.

Governor Greg Abbott faced mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups to authorize emergency state funding to bridge the gap, as he had done previously for COVID-19, the Uvalde school shooting, and border operations. More than 50 Texas House Democrats and 11 Senate Democrats sent letters urging Abbott to act. However, Abbott declined to use emergency funds, instead issuing a statement blaming “Senate Democrats” for the shutdown and directing Texans to existing resources such as 211Texas.org, the WIC program, and Thriving Texas Families. Texas did not join the 25-state coalition that sued the federal government to restore SNAP funding, meaning the court rulings may not directly benefit Texas recipients.

Why it matters to Texans: This crisis highlights the vulnerability of millions of low-income Texans who depend on federal food assistance, and raises questions about state priorities and the use of emergency powers. Texas has over $20 billion in surplus funds, though accessing the rainy day fund would require a special legislative session. Abbott has previously demonstrated willingness to redirect state funds for priorities he supports, in 2022, he redirected $210 million from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (which administers SNAP) to fund border operations. His refusal to use emergency authority for food assistance, while other Republican governors in Louisiana and Virginia declared emergencies and used state funds, suggests a selective application of executive power. The crisis also exposes the inadequacy of the alternative resources Abbott pointed to: WIC serves only women, infants, and children up to age 5 and has been criticized for its restrictions; Thriving Texas Families is primarily an anti-abortion program providing supplies to pregnant women, not a food assistance program; and 211 is an information referral service, not a funding source.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This situation implicates fundamental questions about the social contract and government’s obligation to protect the welfare of its most vulnerable citizens. While there is no constitutional right to government benefits, the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment has been interpreted to provide some protections for individuals who rely on government assistance. The selective use of emergency powers raises equal protection concerns, if the Governor can declare emergencies and redirect funds for border operations, why not for food security affecting 3.5 million Texans? The crisis also highlights federalism tensions, with the state declining to step in when the federal government fails to fulfill its obligations, leaving millions of Texans in limbo. From a civic perspective, the response reflects a political calculation that prioritizes partisan messaging over immediate human need, with SNAP recipients used as “bargaining chips” (in the words of Abbott’s own statement) in a federal budget dispute. The fact that SNAP recipients do not qualify for most other federal benefits (Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security) makes the suspension of food assistance particularly devastating.

Judicial and Civil Rights Developments

Texas Supreme Court Rules Judges Can Refuse to Perform Same-Sex Marriages Based on Religious Beliefs

Summary: The Texas Supreme Court amended Canon 4 of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct to explicitly allow judges and justices of the peace to refuse to perform wedding ceremonies based on “sincerely held religious beliefs” without facing sanctions for violating judicial impartiality rules. The amendment, effective immediately, states that judges who decline to officiate weddings for religious reasons do not violate the prohibition on conduct that would “cast doubt on their ability to act impartially.” The rule change appears to answer a question of state law that the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals posed to the Texas Supreme Court in April, which arose from litigation involving Waco Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley and Jack County Judge Brian Umphress.

The controversy began in 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Hensley initially stopped performing all weddings, then resumed in 2016 but only for opposite-sex couples, referring same-sex couples to other officiants. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning in 2019, saying her policy cast doubt on her impartiality. Hensley sued, arguing for protections under the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The commission eventually withdrew the sanction, but the case continued. Umphress sued preemptively in 2020, fearing he would face similar discipline for his policy of only marrying opposite-sex couples and for belonging to a church that opposes same-sex marriage.

Why it matters to Texans: This ruling has immediate statewide implications for LGBTQ+ Texans seeking to marry, and could play a role in ongoing federal litigation attempting to overturn Obergefell. While officiating weddings is not a requirement for judges or justices of the peace in Texas, the ruling effectively creates a two-tiered system where same-sex couples may be turned away by government officials based on those officials’ personal religious beliefs. The ruling came under Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, an Abbott appointee who was sympathetic to Hensley’s case before his elevation to chief justice. In a previous concurring opinion, Blacklock wrote that Hensley’s refusal to marry same-sex couples was acceptable because “no same-sex couples seem to have complained” and they “got married nearby” and “went about their lives.” This reasoning ignores the dignitary harm of being turned away by a government official, and the fact that availability of alternative officiants does not cure the constitutional violation.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This ruling creates a direct tension between First Amendment religious freedom and Fourteenth Amendment equal protection guarantees. The Supreme Court held in Obergefell that same-sex couples have a fundamental right to marry, and that states cannot discriminate against them. While the Court recognized that religious organizations and individuals retain their First Amendment rights to oppose same-sex marriage, it did not extend that protection to government officials acting in their official capacity. The Texas Supreme Court’s ruling effectively allows government discrimination based on sexual orientation, as long as it is cloaked in “sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Legal experts have noted that the “other officiants are available” argument does not satisfy equal protection requirements, this is the same logic that was rejected in Brown v. Board of Education and subsequent civil rights cases. The government cannot provide separate-but-equal services based on protected characteristics. As University of Illinois law professor Jason Mazzone noted,

“that, of course, is not how equal protection works, and it’s not how we expect government officials to operate.”

The ruling invites future litigation on equal protection grounds, and could embolden government officials in other contexts to refuse services to LGBTQ+ individuals based on religious objections.

The timing of the ruling is also significant. It comes as Texas voters are being asked to weigh in on Proposition 12, which would change the composition of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to give the Governor more appointment power. Two former public members of the commission alleged they were removed after how they voted on Hensley’s discipline, suggesting political interference in what should be an independent oversight body.

Immigration and Civil Rights

Texas DACA Recipients Face Potential Loss of Work Permits; Many Consider Leaving State

Summary: More than 86,000 DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients in Texas are awaiting a ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen in Brownsville that could strip them of their ability to work legally in Texas, while allowing them to work in any other state. The case stems from a 2018 lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and six other states seeking to end DACA. In January 2025, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it is illegal for the federal government to issue work permits to DACA recipients, but that it has legal authority to grant them conditional protection from deportation. Critically, the court ruled that its decision would apply only to Texas, the only state to prove it was financially harmed by DACA (through costs of providing driver’s licenses and access to public education).

The case is now before Judge Hanen, who will determine how to apply the appeals court ruling and will consider a Department of Justice plan that would resume accepting new DACA applications nationwide for the first time in four years. However, under the DOJ proposal, current and future DACA recipients living in Texas would not be able to obtain work permits, though they could work legally in any other state. Court proceedings have been paused due to the federal government shutdown, but many Texas DACA recipients, including nurses, healthcare workers, and other professionals, are already making plans to leave the state if the ruling goes against them.

Why it matters to Texans: This case threatens to create a mass exodus of skilled workers from Texas, including healthcare professionals in a state already facing workforce shortages. DACA recipients have been in the United States since childhood, have built lives and careers, and contribute significantly to the Texas economy. They do not qualify for federal benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security retirement benefits, contradicting the state’s argument that they are a financial burden. The nurses and other healthcare workers profiled in news coverage have invested tens of thousands of dollars in education and immigration fees, worked multiple jobs to pay their way through school, and now face the prospect of having to abandon their careers and communities in Texas to work legally in another state.

The case highlights the human cost of using immigration policy as a political weapon. Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit, filed in 2018, was explicitly designed to end DACA and force these young people, who have known no other home, into legal limbo. The fact that Texas was the only state to prove “financial harm” (through the relatively minor costs of issuing driver’s licenses and providing public education access) suggests the lawsuit was more about ideology than actual fiscal impact. The proposed outcome, where DACA recipients can work in 49 states but not Texas, is both absurd and cruel, effectively forcing them to choose between their careers and their communities.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This case implicates several constitutional principles. First, it raises equal protection concerns; why should DACA recipients in Texas be treated differently than those in every other state, when they are subject to the same federal immigration laws? The 5th Circuit’s ruling that its decision applies only to Texas creates a patchwork system that violates the principle of uniform federal immigration law. Second, it raises due process questions about the government’s ability to revoke work authorization from individuals who have relied on that authorization to build their lives, careers, and families. DACA recipients have a reasonable expectation of continued work authorization after renewing multiple times over many years, and stripping that authorization without adequate process could violate due process protections.

Third, the case highlights the federalism tension between state and federal authority over immigration. While states have some role in immigration enforcement, the Constitution gives the federal government primary authority over immigration policy. Texas’s attempt to effectively nullify federal DACA policy within its borders raises questions about the limits of state power. Finally, from a human rights perspective, the case demonstrates how immigration policy can be weaponized to punish vulnerable populations for political purposes, with devastating consequences for individuals who have done nothing wrong and who contribute positively to their communities.

Attorney General Actions

AG Paxton Finalizes Historic $1.375 Billion Settlement with Google for Privacy Violations

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that Google has signed a $1.375 billion settlement agreement with the State of Texas, marking the conclusion of two of the largest data privacy enforcement actions ever brought by a single state against a tech company. The settlement resolves allegations that Google violated Texans’ privacy rights through its data collection and use practices. Paxton characterized the settlement as “historic” and a major victory for Texas consumers.