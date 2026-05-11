This week’s report covers a compressed but consequential window. The Texas Republican primary runoff is now sixteen days away. A federal enforcement clock is ticking on SB 4. The Pentagon opened a historic declassification portal. And a $55 billion semiconductor investment may be coming to the Brazos Valley. The citizens of Texas are living through a period in which the decisions made in Austin, Washington, and the courts will reverberate for a generation. This is your briefing.

The Runoff That Could Reshape Texas — Paxton vs. Cornyn

The May 26 Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate is now the defining political event in Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a narrow but statistically meaningful lead over incumbent Senator John Cornyn, according to the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs survey conducted April 28 – May 1, 2026. The poll of 1,200 likely runoff voters shows Paxton at 48% to Cornyn’s 45%, within the margin of error of ±2.83%, but consistent with other recent surveys.

The race has grown increasingly bitter. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has warned publicly that the contest risks fracturing the Texas GOP heading into November. The two candidates are trading personal attacks on border security credibility, EPIC City, and electability against Democrat James Talarico.

The structural dynamics favor Paxton. Among voters without a four-year college degree, the dominant demographic in Republican primary runoffs, Paxton leads by 17 points. Among college-educated Republicans, Cornyn leads by 10. Paxton also captured 53% of the voters who backed third-place finisher Wesley Hunt in March, compared to 34% for Cornyn. Immigration and border security is the top issue for 40% of Paxton voters; inflation and cost of living leads for 36% of Cornyn voters.

The Trump factor remains unresolved. As of this writing, President Trump has declined to endorse either candidate, saying only that he will “make a decision.” Both camps are actively courting the endorsement. Trump’s favorability among likely runoff voters stands at 77%, making his word potentially decisive in a race this close.

The AG race: The Hobby School survey also shows state Senator Mayes Middleton leading U.S. Representative Chip Roy by nine points, 48% to 39%, in the Republican attorney general runoff. Roy has positioned himself as the more establishment-aligned candidate; Middleton has run hard on border enforcement and constitutional conservatism.

Railroad Commissioner: Incumbent Jim Wright leads challenger Bo French 35% to 28%, with 37% of voters still undecided, a remarkably high number suggesting low name recognition for both candidates.

Early voting begins May 18. Election Day is May 26.

SB 4 — The Clock Is Running

Texas Senate Bill 4 (88-4), the state’s immigration enforcement law, is scheduled to take effect May 15, 2026. The law would authorize state and local law enforcement to arrest, detain, and remove individuals suspected of entering Texas from another country without federal authorization.

On May 4, the ACLU of Texas, the ACLU, and the Texas Civil Rights Project filed a new class-action lawsuit — LML v. Martin — seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block four specific provisions before the May 15 enforcement date. The four targeted provisions are:

The reentry crime, which would apply even to individuals who subsequently obtained lawful immigration status, including green card holders. The magistrate deportation power, allowing local magistrates, who lack specialized immigration law training, to issue removal orders. The failure-to-comply crime, criminalizing refusal to obey a magistrate’s removal order. The mandatory prosecution requirement, requiring magistrates to continue prosecution even when a federal immigration case is pending.

This new filing directly addresses the procedural defect identified by the en banc Fifth Circuit on April 24, which vacated the prior preliminary injunction solely on standing grounds, without reaching the constitutional merits. The new plaintiffs include a lawful permanent resident and a U Visa holder, specifically chosen to establish standing that the Fifth Circuit cannot dismiss on the same procedural basis.

The constitutional question at the heart of the case, whether SB 4 violates the Supremacy Clause by usurping the federal government’s exclusive authority over immigration enforcement, remains unresolved by any court on the merits.

The TRO hearing is expected before May 15. A ruling blocking enforcement would send the case back into the appellate pipeline; a denial would allow enforcement to begin immediately.

The Pentagon Opens the UFO Files — and a Texas Connection Emerges

On May 8, 2026, the U.S. Department of War launched PURSUE, the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, at war.gov/UFO. The initial release includes 162 declassified files from across the federal government, including the White House, ODNI, DOE, AARO, NASA, and the FBI. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, FBI Director Kash Patel, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman all issued statements praising the release as the most transparent UAP disclosure in American history.

The Texas angle is significant. De Jure Media has identified a document buried in the initial release that deserves serious attention from anyone following the intersection of national security and civil liberties: FBI Case File 62-HQ-83894, Section 10, a SECRET memorandum from the FBI’s Mexico City field office to Director J. Edgar Hoover, dated January 30, 1967.

The document, originating from Harlingen, Texas, describes what the sender characterized as a directed-energy mind control weapon capable of monitoring and manipulating the human nervous system remotely. The memo was classified SECRET and routed directly to the Director. The content is consistent with the documented scope of the CIA’s MK-Ultra program, which ran from 1953 to 1973 and included experiments on unwitting American citizens.

The significance for civic readers is this: the same week that a House Oversight subcommittee announced a hearing on MK-Ultra for May 13, the Pentagon’s own declassification portal released a document from 1967 that corroborates the program’s operational scope. These are not separate subjects. The UFO file and the mind control file share the same classification history, the same institutional concealment, and the same pattern of denial followed by forced disclosure.

The document’s significance was highlighted by independent investigator Jon Herold, a prominent independent journalist and Rumble broadcaster. He read the Harlingen document verbatim on his live stream after seeing the X post in his Rumble chat, calling it a “good find.”

What to watch: The May 13 House Oversight hearing on MK-Ultra. Whether the FBI’s rolling declassification releases additional documents from Case File 62-HQ-83894. And whether the PURSUE portal’s “rolling basis” commitment produces substantive new releases or becomes another managed disclosure exercise.

Terafab — A $55 Billion Bet on the Brazos Valley

Elon Musk’s companies appear to have identified a site near College Station, Texas for Terafab, a proposed semiconductor chip manufacturing facility with an initial investment of $55 billion and potential expansion to $119 billion. The facility would be one of the largest single business investments in Texas history and would position the Brazos Valley as a domestic alternative to Taiwan Semiconductor’s dominance in advanced chip production.

The project is being pursued through SpaceX and associated entities. Tax incentive applications are reportedly in process with the State of Texas. The College Station site benefits from proximity to Texas A&M University’s engineering programs, existing Musk infrastructure in the region (SpaceX’s Starbase is in South Texas, but the company has significant Texas operations), and the state’s competitive business environment.

The strategic context is critical. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 created federal incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing. A $55 billion facility in Texas would represent the largest single deployment of that policy intent. It would also directly address the national security vulnerability exposed by America’s dependence on Taiwanese chip production, a vulnerability that has been a central concern of the Trump Administration’s trade and technology policy.

The skeptic’s question, raised by State Representative Brian Harrison on X, is worth noting: the same state government that is asking property taxpayers to bear a heavier burden is simultaneously offering preferential tax treatment to attract foreign companies and workers through a Texas London office. Harrison characterized this as “betrayal” — a word that will resonate with the working-class Republican base that Paxton is currently outperforming Cornyn with.

Abbott’s 2026 Report to the People — What It Says and What It Doesn’t

Governor Greg Abbott released his 2026 Report to the People of Texas this week, summarizing the accomplishments of the 89th Legislative Session. The report is a useful document for civic readers, not because it is objective, but because it reveals the governor’s own framing of what the legislature did and did not do.

What the report celebrates:

Education : $1 billion Education Savings Account (ESA/voucher) program + $90 billion in public school spending, a combination that Texas Policy Research notes reflects “the fundamental tension at the center of the Texas education debate.” The state is simultaneously expanding both systems.

Border security: 536,900+ illegal immigrant apprehensions, 61,700+ criminal arrests, 50,000 felony charges, and creation of a new Homeland Security Division within DPS.

Water infrastructure: New investment programs for reservoir capacity and rural water systems.

Energy: Grid reliability measures and battery storage investment (see Week 30 for the PUCT Project 59523 concerns).

Property tax: The report highlights the property tax reduction framework passed in the 89th Session, though the larger question of eliminating school property taxes entirely remains unresolved and is Abbott’s stated priority for the next session.

What the report does not address: The constitutional tension inherent in emergency-style border governance becoming permanent governance. The regressive impact of the proposed sales tax increase needed to fund property tax elimination. The CATL/Chinese military company battery storage concern embedded in the PUCT rule. And the growing gap between the “Texas Miracle” brand and the lived economic reality documented in the Texas Lyceum poll, where 35% of Texans report working “just to get by.”

Texas Policy Research, a center-right think tank, offered this pointed assessment:

“Texas now faces a fundamental crossroads. Can the state continue to claim the mantle of limited government while overseeing an increasingly expansive network of economic planning, subsidy distribution, surveillance infrastructure, and state-directed development?”

That is the question the 2027 legislative session will be forced to answer.

Frisco Mayoral Runoff — June 13

The Frisco mayoral race, which has drawn statewide attention due to its connection to the EPIC City controversy, is heading to a June 13 runoff between former Frisco ISD board trustee Mark Hill and retired business owner Rod Vilhauer. Neither candidate crossed the 50% threshold in the May 3 general election.

The race has become a proxy battle over the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed development, a connection that has generated significant social media attention and some commentary that, as this publication has noted previously, must be evaluated carefully against the actual public record rather than social media characterization.

The verified facts: EPIC City is a proposed Muslim-majority community development in the Farmersville/Collin County area. Attorney General Paxton has filed three separate lawsuits against EPIC City affiliates, the most recent on May 4 alleging violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act in connection with a municipal utility district. The 15th Court of Appeals has issued a stay blocking a TWC order that would have required the development to proceed.

The Frisco connection is that Mark Hill has received support from donors with ties to the East Plano Islamic Center community. Whether that constitutes a disqualifying conflict of interest or simply reflects the normal operation of community political organizing is a question voters will answer on June 13.

The canvass of the May 3 results was scheduled for May 12. Early voting for the June 13 runoff will be announced by the City of Frisco following certification.

PUCT Project 59523 — Comment Deadline in Eight Days

This is an action item. The Public Utility Commission of Texas is accepting public comments on Project No. 59523, the proposed rule implementing PURA §35.153, which would authorize transmission and distribution utilities to enter long-term contracts for battery storage systems and recover those costs from ratepayers.

Comment deadline: May 18, 2026.

As this publication reported in Week 30, the rule raises serious concerns about: (1) ratepayer cost exposure with no cap on recovery amounts; (2) the CATL supply-chain security issue, given that CATL has been designated a “Chinese military company” by the U.S. Department of Defense and is the subject of an active Paxton OAG investigation; and (3) expanded eminent domain authority for transmission line routing.

How to file a comment:

Online: interchange.puc.texas.gov/filer

By mail: Central Records, PUCT, 1701 N. Congress Ave., P.O. Box 13326, Austin, TX 78711-3326

Reference: Project Number 59523

Deadline: May 18, 2026

The True Texas Project, in its May 1 newsletter, specifically urged readers to reference both Project No. 59523 (battery storage) and the related §25.101 project (transmission lines) in their comments. Suggested comment themes include: no rate increases without legislative authorization; battery storage facilities present documented fire and national security risks; and the commission should require domestic-sourced equipment only.

The Texas London Office — A Question Worth Asking

State Representative Brian Harrison raised a pointed question this week that deserves a direct answer from the Governor’s office: Texas maintains a London office that provides preferential tax treatment and relocation assistance to foreign companies and workers seeking to establish operations in Texas.

Harrison’s critique is not anti-business. It is a constitutional and equity argument: the same state government that is asking Texas property owners to accept higher sales taxes to fund property tax relief is simultaneously subsidizing the relocation of foreign capital and foreign workers through a taxpayer-funded office in England.

The Texas Economic Development Corporation operates international offices in several countries. The rationale is straightforward, Texas competes globally for investment and talent. But the political optics in a cycle where the working-class Republican base is being asked to choose between Paxton and Cornyn on the basis of who is more authentically Texan are, at minimum, worth examining.

The question for readers: Is a state-funded London office that recruits foreign companies and workers consistent with the “Texas First” rhetoric that dominates the current primary? And if the answer is yes, what is the limiting principle?

Food for Thought

The Pentagon just declassified 162 files, including a 1967 FBI memo from Harlingen, Texas describing a directed-energy mind control weapon routed to J. Edgar Hoover. The House is holding a hearing on MK-Ultra on May 13. What do you believe the federal government is still not telling us, and what would it take to find out? Leave your answer in the comments.

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