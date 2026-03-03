AUSTIN, TX – On the eve of the March 3rd primary, Texas finds itself at a historic inflection point, a state celebrating unprecedented economic achievement while simultaneously confronting the stark reality that the global war for civilization has arrived on its own streets. This past week, two massive, intertwined narratives have dominated the Texan consciousness: the stunning U.S. and Israeli military strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, and the immediate, violent blowback in the heart of Austin.

The War Comes Home: Austin Terror Attack

In the early hours of Sunday, March 1, the ideological battlefield turned brutally kinetic on Austin’s West Sixth Street. A gunman, later identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne of Pflugerville, opened fire outside a crowded bar, killing two and wounding fourteen before being neutralized by Austin police officers who responded within a minute of the first 911 call.

The attack is being investigated by the FBI as a potential act of terrorism. Diagne was wearing a “Property of Allah” hoodie and an Iranian flag T-shirt. A Quran was found in his vehicle, and a search of his home uncovered an Iranian flag and pictures of Iranian leaders.

This attack did not occur in a vacuum. It came just one day after the United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury,” a massive military operation in Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.

Why it matters to Texans: For years, Texans have been told that the chaos of the world was something that happened “over there.” The Austin attack shatters that illusion. It demonstrates that the consequences of a failed federal immigration system and a volatile foreign policy are not abstract concepts but a clear and present danger to the safety of every Texan. The speed with which this attack occurred after the Iran strikes suggests a level of coordination and radicalization that many have feared but few have seen so clearly.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The immediate aftermath saw a predictable and unproductive political debate. Democrats called for stricter gun laws, while Republicans pointed to the failures of immigration enforcement. Both miss the point. The Second Amendment is not the cause of jihadist violence. And while a secure border is essential, the reality is that the ideological poison of radical Islam can be imported through the internet as easily as it can be carried across the Rio Grande. This is a battle for hearts and minds, a war of ideas that cannot be won through legislation alone. It requires a robust defense of Western values and a willingness to confront the ideology of our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The Eve of Battle: March 3rd Primary

Against this backdrop of international conflict and domestic terror, Texans head to the polls tomorrow for the March 3rd primary. The final Emerson College/Nexstar poll, conducted February 26-27, shows a Republican electorate poised to force a runoff in the marquee U.S. Senate race.

Ken Paxton: 40%

John Cornyn: 36%

Wesley Hunt: 17%

With Hunt peeling off a significant portion of the vote, it is almost certain that neither Paxton nor Cornyn will clear the 50% threshold needed to avoid a May 26 runoff. The poll reveals a clear divide in the party: Paxton dominates among younger voters and those who supported President Trump in 2024, while Cornyn holds a strong lead with college voters and those over 70. This is the quintessential “They vs. We” election, a battle between the grassroots and the establishment that will define the future of the Texas GOP.

Other Key Developments

Big Bend Border Wall Controversy: A new proposal to build 111 miles of steel bollard wall through Big Bend National Park has drawn rare bipartisan opposition from lawmakers concerned about destroying a national treasure to address an area with the lowest number of illegal crossings on the entire southern border.

Texas Wins 14th Governor’s Cup: For a record-breaking 14th consecutive year, Texas has won Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup for attracting the most new corporate facilities and expansions, a testament to the state’s dominant economic engine.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Opens: The first new Texas state park in 18 years officially opened to the public on March 1, a major victory for conservation and public access in North Texas.

Public Sentiment: A State on Edge

The mood in Texas is tense, a mixture of pride and apprehension. The economic news is overwhelmingly positive, a validation of the Texas model. But the Austin attack has cast a long shadow, a visceral reminder of the stakes in the ongoing culture war. Texans are heading to the polls not just to pick candidates, but to choose what kind of state—and what kind of country—they want to live in. The energy is high, but so is the anxiety. The results on Tuesday will be the first chapter in a long and consequential story.

