In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are delighted to continue our installment in a series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media. This fifteenth installment the report covers a week dominated by a dramatic escalation in the intra-party war between Governor Greg Abbott and the Republican Party of Texas, significant assertions of state sovereignty in legal and educational policy, and continued vigilance on border security and government accountability.

Governor Abbott Hires Anti-Trump Lawyer to Fight Texas GOP on Open Primaries

In a stunning escalation of the ongoing conflict between the state’s top executive and its ruling party, Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Secretary of State to hire a high-priced, DC-based, anti-Trump lawyer to fight the Texas GOP’s lawsuit to close Republican primaries. Social media reports revealed that James Xi, a lawyer known for his opposition to President Trump, is being paid $1,500 per hour from state funds to legally oppose the will of the Republican party’s State Executive Committee and its grassroots supporters who voted overwhelmingly to close the primaries to prevent Democrat crossover voting. The amuse on 𝕏 by Alexander Muse newsletter provides a detailed legal analysis of the case, Republican Party of Texas v. State of Texas, explaining how Secretary of State Jane Nelson, at Governor Abbott’s direction, is fighting to dismiss the case on procedural grounds while AG Ken Paxton has aligned with the party to declare the open primary system unconstitutional.

Why It Matters to Texans: This is not merely a procedural dispute; it is a battle for the soul of the Republican Party in Texas. Governor Abbott is using taxpayer money and his executive authority to fight his own party’s platform and the expressed will of its members. This action raises serious questions about the appropriate use of state funds and whether the Governor is prioritizing his own political power and donor interests over the principle of party integrity and the prevention of election interference by political opponents.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The case touches on the First Amendment right of political association. A political party, as a private organization, has a right to determine its own membership and rules for participation, including who can vote in its primary. By fighting to keep primaries open, the Governor is arguably infringing on the party’s right of association and using the power of the state to force it to allow non-members to influence its nomination process. This represents a significant conflict between state law (which currently mandates open primaries) and the constitutional rights of political parties.

Reasserting Sovereignty: Texas Supreme Court Ends ABA Monopoly, Legislature Demands Hearings

This week saw two major assertions of Texas sovereignty against entrenched, unelected bodies. First, the Texas Supreme Court issued a landmark administrative order ending the requirement for Texas law schools to be accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA). This move, the first of its kind in the nation, breaks the ABA’s decades-long monopoly on legal education and opens the door for accreditation standards that are more aligned with Texas values and constitutional principles, free from the ABA’s left-leaning political agenda. Other states are following in Texas’ lead to remove this accreditation requirement. State supreme courts in Florida, Ohio and Tennessee began reviews of their ABA requirements in 2025.

Second, State Representative Brian Harrison formally requested that the House Speaker call for interim legislative hearings on four critical issues: the encroachment of Sharia law, skyrocketing property taxes, the continued existence of unconstitutional DEI programs in state-funded institutions, and the protection of Christian summer camps from activist local ordinances. This demand represents a proactive effort by the legislature to reassert its authority and address pressing concerns of Texans without waiting for a regular session.

Why It Matters to Texans: These actions signal a growing movement to reclaim state and local control from national organizations and activist groups that do not share Texas values. Breaking the ABA’s monopoly can lead to more affordable and innovative legal education, while the demand for interim hearings puts pressure on legislative leadership to address the kitchen-table issues—property taxes, cultural integrity, and religious freedom—that matter most to Texas families.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The Texas Supreme Court’s decision is a powerful exercise of the state’s authority under the Tenth Amendment to regulate professions and education within its borders. Rep. Harrison’s call for hearings is a fundamental aspect of the legislature’s oversight responsibilities, ensuring that state agencies are accountable and that the rights of citizens, particularly religious freedom and equal protection (by eliminating DEI), are being upheld.

Border Security & Immigration Enforcement: H-1B Fraud and Hospital Costs

The consequences of the ongoing federal failure at the border continue to manifest within Texas. This week, reports surfaced worthy of a major federal investigation into H-1B visa fraud in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where shell companies were allegedly used to exploit the system. This highlights how legal immigration pathways are continually being corrupted, displacing American workers and creating security vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, Governor Abbott’s office released data showing that Texas hospitals incurred over $1 billion in uncompensated care costs for illegal immigrants during a 10-month period (November 2024 - August 2025) in fiscal year 2025, according to data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This staggering figure, which is likely an undercount, represents a massive financial burden shifted onto Texas taxpayers and healthcare providers, directly subsidizing the consequences of the federal government’s open-border policies.

Why It Matters to Texans: Texans are paying the price for the border crisis twice: first through the strain on public services like healthcare, and second through the corruption of legal immigration systems that harms the job market. The H-1B fraud investigation demonstrates that the problem extends far beyond the border itself, impacting suburban communities and the state’s high-tech economy.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The federal government has a clear constitutional duty to enforce immigration law and protect the states from invasion. Its failure to do so, and the subsequent financial and social costs imposed on Texas, is a violation of the federal compact. The state is exercising its inherent police power to document these costs and investigate related fraud, asserting its sovereign interest in protecting its citizens and its treasury.

2026 Election Landscape: Fundraising, Endorsements, and the Fight for Texas

The 2026 election cycle is already heating up, revealing a clear divide in resources and grassroots support. Governor Abbott reported a massive $106 million campaign war chest, dwarfing his Democratic challenger. While the mainstream media portrays this as an insurmountable advantage, the more telling story is the release of comprehensive endorsement lists by conservative grassroots organizations, which highlights the candidates trusted by the base to advance a true Texas-first agenda.

These lists, which include endorsements for Pete Chambers for Governor, Ken Paxton and Wesley Hunt for U.S. Senate, Aaron Reitz for AG, Don Huffines for Comptroller, and numerous other state and local races, serve as vital guides for voters navigating a crowded field. It also underscores the ongoing battle within the Republican party, as many of these endorsed candidates are challenging incumbents who are not seen as sufficiently conservative.

Why It Matters to Texans: The 2026 elections will be a referendum on the direction of the state. Will Texas continue to be led by establishment figures with massive fundraising advantages, or will a new wave of grassroots-backed constitutional conservatives take power? This endorsement list provides a clear roadmap for voters who want to ensure that their elected officials are accountable to the people, not to special interests.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The ability of citizens to organize, vet candidates, and make endorsements is a core First Amendment activity. This grassroots effort is a manifestation of popular sovereignty, where the people act as the ultimate check on political power. The fundraising disparities highlight the ongoing debate about campaign finance and the influence of money in politics, but the endorsement list shows that grassroots energy and activism can be a powerful countervailing force.

