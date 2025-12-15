In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are excited to continue our weekly series titled: State of the People written by Joshua Biddle of De Jure Media.

Executive & Legislative: Abbott Pushes Property Tax Overhaul, Endorses TPUSA

Summary: This week, Governor Greg Abbott unveiled a major component of his 2026 reelection platform: a proposal to dramatically overhaul Texas’s property tax system by lowering the annual appraisal cap from 10% to 3% and extending it to all properties, not just primary residences. The plan, which mirrors California’s controversial Proposition 13, has drawn immediate warnings from tax experts across the political spectrum, who argue it will create vast inequities, reduce housing supply by creating a “lock-in” effect, and ultimately fail to control tax bills as local governments simply raise rates to compensate. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has also reiterated his opposition to the proposal.

Simultaneously, Governor Abbott, alongside Lt. Governor Patrick, gave a “full-throated endorsement” to the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA). At a press conference at the Governor’s Mansion, Abbott announced that any public school resisting the establishment of a TPUSA chapter should be reported to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for “meaningful disciplinary action.” This follows a $1 million donation from Patrick to TPUSA to expand its presence in every Texas high school and college, and a significant increase in the organization’s campus chapters following the assassination of its founder, Charlie Kirk, in September.

Why It Matters to Texans: The property tax proposal, while politically popular, represents a significant and potentially damaging shift in Texas’s fiscal policy, risking the creation of a California-style system that punishes new homeowners and businesses while disproportionately benefiting wealthy, long-term property owners. The aggressive push for TPUSA in public schools, backed by threats of state-level disciplinary action, raises serious questions about the use of government power to promote a specific political ideology within the education system, potentially chilling free speech and association for those who disagree.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Property Tax Plan: The proposal raises questions of equal protection, as it would create a system where owners of identical, side-by-side properties could pay vastly different tax bills based solely on their date of purchase. It also implicates the principle of subsidiarity and local control, as it would further centralize fiscal policy at the state level and could force local governments into difficult budgetary decisions.

TPUSA Endorsement: The Governor’s directive to the TEA to discipline schools that resist TPUSA chapters could be interpreted as a violation of the First Amendment, specifically the freedom of association and the prohibition against compelled speech. It represents a direct use of state authority to favor one political organization over all others, potentially creating a hostile environment for students and educators with differing viewpoints and undermining the principle of viewpoint neutrality in public education.

Judicial: Courts Affirm State Sovereignty in Key Rulings

Summary: Texas’s sovereign authority was affirmed in a series of significant court rulings this week. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Senate Bill 17, which restricts land ownership by citizens of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, rejecting a legal challenge that claimed the law was discriminatory. This decision reinforces the state’s power to protect its own territory and resources from potentially hostile foreign interests.

Separately, the Texas Supreme Court and the 5th Circuit validated Attorney General Ken Paxton’s authority to investigate nonprofits using a century-old statute. The courts affirmed the AG’s power to demand documents and revoke corporate charters if necessary, providing a crucial tool for ensuring that organizations operating within Texas, including those involved in immigration-related activities, are complying with state law and not engaging in illicit behavior. The ruling clarified that while the AG can demand documents, the target of an investigation has a right to pre-compliance judicial review.

Finally, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal challenging Llano County’s decision to remove 17 books from its public libraries. By refusing to intervene, SCOTUS allowed the local community’s decision to stand, respecting the principle of local control over the content and standards of public institutions.

Why It Matters to Texans: These rulings collectively represent a significant victory for Texas sovereignty and the principle of federalism. They affirm the state’s right to control its own land, investigate potential wrongdoing by corporations and nonprofits operating within its borders, and allow local communities to set their own standards for public institutions without undue federal interference. This empowers Texans and their elected officials to govern themselves according to their own values and priorities.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

Foreign Land Ownership (SB 17): This case highlights the tension between equal protection claims and the state’s inherent sovereign power to regulate its own territory and protect its security interests. The 5th Circuit’s ruling prioritizes the state’s authority in matters of national security and foreign policy influence.

Nonprofit Investigations: The rulings affirm the Tenth Amendment principle that powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. The AG’s investigatory power is a tool of state sovereignty, allowing Texas to police entities within its jurisdiction. The courts balanced this power with Fourth Amendment considerations by affirming the right to judicial review before compliance, preventing unreasonable searches.

Llano County Library Case: The Supreme Court’s declination respects the principle of local control and the rights of communities to determine the content available in their public libraries. It pushes back against the narrative that federal courts should be the ultimate arbiters of local community standards, a key tenet of federalism.

Immigration & Border Security: Federal Failures and State Action

Summary: The consequences of the ongoing border crisis intensified this week. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated the Laredo Sector as an area of “high illegal entry” and waived numerous environmental laws to expedite the construction of new border barriers. This move underscores the severity of the crisis and the federal government’s willingness to bypass its own regulations in a belated attempt to regain control.

Meanwhile, the ACLU released a report alleging widespread physical abuse and unsafe conditions at the Fort Bliss federal detention facility, the largest immigration detention center in the country. These allegations, if true, highlight a profound failure of federal oversight and a humanitarian crisis unfolding within federally managed facilities. This comes as reports allege the Trump administration is sending unaccompanied migrant children to the Rio Grande Valley specifically to await deportation, further straining local resources.

Why It Matters to Texans: Texans remain on the front lines of a crisis manufactured by federal policy failures. The waiver of environmental laws, while necessary for security, impacts Texas land and resources. The alleged abuses in federal facilities and the logistical challenges of managing deportations fall squarely on the shoulders of Texas communities. These events demonstrate that the federal government is both unable to secure the border and incapable of humanely managing the consequences of its own open-border policies, forcing Texas to bear the brunt of the chaos.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

DHS Waivers: The waiver of environmental laws highlights the tension between national security and statutory regulations. It demonstrates the executive branch’s broad authority in matters of border security, an authority that can supersede other federal laws when a crisis is declared.

Detention Conditions: The allegations of abuse at Fort Bliss, a federal facility, raise serious Eighth Amendment (cruel and unusual punishment) and Fifth Amendment (due process) concerns. This is not an issue of state failure, but a failure of the federal government to meet its constitutional obligations to those in its custody, regardless of their immigration status.

State vs. Federal Roles: This situation underscores the core principles of federalism. While immigration is a federal responsibility, the consequences of federal failure are being borne by the state. This provides a strong argument for the state’s right, under the Tenth Amendment and principles of self-defense, to take its own measures to secure its border and protect its citizens.

Redistricting: Mainstream Media Questions GOP Gains

Summary: A CNN analysis published this week suggests that the Republican plan to gain five congressional seats from the new Texas redistricting map may not be a “sure thing.” The article points to President Trump’s declining approval ratings among Texas Latinos (dropping from 44% to 32% since February, according to a UT poll) and Democratic over-performance in recent special elections as potential spoilers. The piece highlights that a 19-point swing toward Democrats among Latino voters, if they could vote again, could flip three of the five targeted seats. The analysis frames the situation as “bad news for Republicans.”

Why It Matters to Texans: This analysis is a clear example of the information warfare surrounding the 2026 elections. While the Supreme Court affirmed Texas’s sovereign right to draw its own maps, mainstream media outlets are already working to demoralize Republican voters and create a narrative of GOP weakness. It is crucial for Texans to see this for what it is: a political messaging campaign designed to influence election outcomes, not an objective analysis of the political landscape. The real battle is not in the polls, but at the ballot box.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle:

First Amendment & Media: This story is a prime example of the media’s role in modern political warfare. While protected by the First Amendment, such analyses often function as political advocacy rather than neutral reporting. From a constitutionalist perspective, it is essential to distinguish between journalism that informs and journalism that seeks to persuade or manipulate public opinion.

Federalism & Elections: The narrative attempts to undermine the state’s victory in the Supreme Court, where its sovereign right to conduct its own redistricting was upheld. It represents an effort to re-litigate a settled legal issue in the court of public opinion, demonstrating the ongoing struggle between state sovereignty and centralized “media” narratives.

