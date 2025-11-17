In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and the The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are excited to publish week five of the State of the People series written by Joshua Biddle.

This week witnessed an unprecedented assault on free speech in Texas, with a Navy veteran facing felony charges for posting a satirical political meme on Facebook. The 43-day federal government shutdown ended with a spending deal that included a provision effectively destroying Texas’ $8 billion hemp industry—ironically overriding Governor Abbott’s veto of a similar state ban. Two University of Texas at Dallas professors filed a federal lawsuit alleging retaliation for their arrests at a peaceful campus protest, while Attorney General Paxton continued his enforcement campaign with lawsuits against university “work-study programs” and Harris County’s immigration legal defense funding. Google announced a historic $40 billion investment in Texas data centers, positioning the state as a major hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Free Speech Crisis: Navy Veteran Faces Felony for Political Satire on Facebook

Kolton Krottinger, a 36-year-old U.S. Navy veteran and owner of Hood County Breaking News, was arrested on November 5 and charged with third-degree felony “online impersonation” after posting what his attorney describes as a satirical political meme on Facebook. The case has ignited a fierce debate about the boundaries of protected political speech in Texas and whether state law is being weaponized to silence criticism of public figures.

According to a November 3 criminal complaint, Granbury resident Tina Brown, a frequent participant in county commissioners’ meetings, contacted Hood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator James Luckie on September 30, alleging that someone was impersonating her on social media. The post in question appeared on Krottinger’s “Hood County Sheepdogs” Facebook page and purported to show Brown endorsing a candidate for the Granbury Independent School Board. Investigators linked the post to Krottinger’s cellphone, and he was arrested with bond set at $10,000.

Krottinger’s attorney, C.J. Grisham, who specializes in First Amendment cases, argues that the post was clearly satirical political commentary protected by the Constitution.

“It’s crazy that you can share a meme in the United States of America, where the First Amendment reigns supreme in our judicial system, and be thrown in jail and charged with a felony that could potentially ruin your entire life,”

Grisham told CBS News Texas. He explained that the post was intended “to poke fun at two people who can’t stand each other” and who have been “very vocal against each other,” creating a joke about someone who would never endorse another person appearing to do exactly that.

Grisham emphasized that Brown, as an active participant in local politics, is “susceptible to the same kind of scrutiny and criticism as any other politician.” This argument invokes the long-standing First Amendment principle that public figures, particularly those engaged in political advocacy, have diminished privacy expectations and must tolerate robust, even caustic, criticism and satire.

The case raises profound constitutional concerns. Satire and parody have been recognized as core protected speech since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Hustler Magazine v. Falwell (1988), which held that public figures cannot recover damages for emotional distress caused by satirical commentary. Political speech, especially criticism of those involved in governance and public policy debates, receives the highest level of First Amendment protection. Texas’ online impersonation statute, as applied in this case, may be unconstitutionally vague or overbroad if it criminalizes clearly satirical content that reasonable viewers would not mistake for authentic communication.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office response to the arrest has amplified free speech concerns. Rather than treating the incident as an isolated matter, Sheriff Deeds announced after Krottinger’s arrest that his office is actively soliciting additional social media complaints from the public. This proactive stance suggests a broader campaign to monitor and potentially prosecute online political speech, creating a chilling effect on civic discourse in Hood County.

Krottinger, who owns a 21-acre ranch where veterans and first responders address mental health needs, was honored by Governor Abbott in January 2025 as an honorary admiral of the Texas Navy. After spending time in jail on $10,000 bond, he was initially banned from using social media, an extraordinary prior restraint on speech. A Hood County judge later restored his social media rights, and Krottinger posted on November 14:

“It feels good. Really good to finally be able to post again.”

Why It Matters to Texans: This prosecution represents a dangerous expansion of state power to criminalize political satire and criticism. If a third-degree felony charge can be sustained for posting a satirical meme about a local political activist, virtually any online political commentary could be subject to criminal prosecution. The case threatens to transform Texas’ online impersonation statute—originally intended to combat identity theft and fraud—into a tool for silencing dissent and punishing critics of public figures. The chilling effect extends beyond Hood County: Texans across the state may self-censor their political speech out of fear that county prosecutors will interpret satire as criminal impersonation.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The prosecution implicates multiple constitutional protections. The First Amendment protects political satire, parody, and criticism of public figures as core expressive activity. The void-for-vagueness doctrine requires criminal statutes to provide clear notice of prohibited conduct; if the online impersonation law can be applied to obvious satire, it may be unconstitutionally vague. The overbreadth doctrine prohibits laws that sweep protected speech within their scope along with unprotected conduct. Finally, the temporary ban on Krottinger’s social media use constitutes prior restraint—a presumptively unconstitutional government action that prevents speech before it occurs rather than punishing it afterward. The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that prior restraints bear a heavy presumption against constitutional validity.

Federal Government Shutdown Ends; Hemp Industry Faces Destruction

The longest government shutdown in American history came to an end on November 12 when the U.S. House voted 222-209 to pass a Senate funding deal, sending the legislation to President Trump’s desk. The 43-day shutdown, which began October 1, left federal employees without pay and disrupted services nationwide. However, the spending package included a provision that will effectively destroy Texas’ $8 billion hemp industry, ironically overriding Governor Abbott’s veto of a similar state-level ban earlier this year.

Twenty-four of Texas’ 25 House Republicans voted in favor of the bill, with only Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Austin) not voting. Among Texas Democrats, 11 of 12 voted against the measure, with Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) joining Republicans in support. The bill funds the government through January 31, 2026, with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and certain other programs funded through the end of the fiscal year in September 2026. Federal employees will receive back pay for weeks worked without compensation, and those laid off during the shutdown will return to their jobs.

The spending deal resolved the SNAP crisis that had threatened 3.5 million Texans and 42 million Americans with benefit cuts or delays. However, it conspicuously failed to address the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies at the end of 2025. Senate Democrats agreed to the deal without securing an extension of the health care tax credits, accepting only a promise of a Senate vote on the issue. Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to bringing ACA subsidy extension to the House floor, and many House Republicans, including several from Texas, have publicly called for ending the subsidies. The expiration could result in hundreds of thousands, if not over a million, Texans dropping health insurance coverage due to premium increases.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston), who represents “the most uninsured district in the nation,” condemned the deal:

“This deal keeps the government open but leaves working people behind. In my district, every delay and every cut means more families lose coverage, more seniors skip medicine, and more children go without care.”

Rep. Cuellar, despite voting for the bill, called on Congress to extend the ACA tax credits to keep health care costs down.

The most controversial provision for Texas, however, is the nationwide ban on consumable hemp products. The legislation criminalizes the sale of almost all hemp-derived THC products, including Delta-8, effectively restoring a prohibition that Governor Abbott vetoed at the state level earlier in 2025. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Waco), a vocal proponent of the ban, praised the provision for closing “a loophole that allowed intoxicating and dangerous high-potency THC products like Delta-8 to flood our communities.”

The ban takes effect one year after the legislation is signed into law, giving the industry a brief window to wind down operations. Texas hemp businesses, which had successfully defeated state-level prohibition efforts, now face federal preemption of their industry. Opponents warn that the ban will shut down the state’s $8 billion hemp sector and eliminate thousands of jobs. The political irony is stark: Texas Republicans who championed states’ rights and opposed state-level hemp regulation now support federal intervention that overrides Governor Abbott’s veto and eliminates a thriving state industry.

Why It Matters to Texans: The end of the shutdown provides relief to federal employees and SNAP recipients, but the failure to extend ACA subsidies is said to make health insurance unaffordable for hundreds of thousands of Texans. The hemp ban represents a federal override of state policy, destroying a legal industry that Texas voters and lawmakers had chosen to permit. Thousands of Texans employed in hemp retail, manufacturing, and distribution face job loss. The ban also raises federalism concerns: if the federal government can prohibit a product that states have legalized, and override a governor’s veto, what limits remain on federal power over state economic policy?

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The hemp ban implicates federalism principles and the tension between state and federal authority under the Tenth Amendment. Texas had made a policy choice to allow hemp products, and Governor Abbott vetoed a state ban. The federal override raises questions about the proper balance of power in a federal system. The Commerce Clause provides Congress with broad authority to regulate interstate commerce, but the ban’s impact on intrastate hemp businesses tests the limits of that power. Additionally, the substantive due process right to economic liberty, while limited after the Lochner era, may be implicated when the federal government destroys an entire legal industry without evidence of substantial harm.

UT Dallas Professors Sue University for Retaliation After Campus Protest Arrests

Two University of Texas at Dallas history professors have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the university retaliated against them for nearly 18 months after they were arrested at a peaceful pro-Palestine campus protest in May 2024. Dr. Ben Wright and Dr. Rosemary Admiral argue that they should never have been arrested in the first place, they were standing between their students and heavily armed law enforcement, and that the university’s subsequent restrictions on their campus access violated their constitutional rights.

The 29-page complaint, filed in a Texas district court, names UTD, the University of Texas System, former UTD President Richard Benson, current President Prabhas Moghe, Governor Abbott, and Attorney General Paxton as defendants. The professors allege violations of their civil rights, unlawful arrest without probable cause under the Fourth Amendment, and retaliation for peacefully protesting in violation of the First Amendment.

On May 1, 2024, Wright and Admiral participated in a demonstration at UTD’s Chess Plaza, where students had gathered to protest the university’s investments in weapons manufacturers and to express solidarity with Palestinians. The professors positioned themselves between students and law enforcement officers, who arrived heavily armed to disperse the protest. Twenty-one people were arrested, including the two professors and 14 students. The arrestees were transported not to Dallas County, where most of the UTD campus, including the protest site, is located, but to historically conservative Collin County, raising questions about forum shopping for more prosecution-friendly venues.

Wright later recounted in an op-ed that he was chained at the wrists, feet, and legs before being held for half an hour in a police van with no air conditioning. Once in jail, he wrote, the professors and students were “lectured about the ‘suicide’ of Sandra Bland”—a reference to the Texas woman whose family has long harbored suspicions about her death in police custody. Both professors spent the night in jail before being released the following day.

Following their arrest, UTD imposed severe restrictions on the professors’ campus access. According to their attorney, Christina Jump of the Muslim Legal Fund of America, “UTD wrongly banned these plaintiffs from campus entirely at first, falsely claiming a court required that. No court required that.” The university later modified the ban to allow the professors on campus only for “classroom instruction and employment/research related activities,” but the vague language left them uncertain about what was permissible. Admiral described carrying a library book with her while walking on campus “to justify my movements” in case she was stopped by university police.

The restrictions lasted for 18 months, ending only at the start of the Fall 2025 semester. During that time, the professors lived under the threat of criminal prosecution. It took nearly a year for them to learn they would not be indicted, an unusually long delay that Jump characterized as “as long as it possibly could have taken.” She noted, “If there are legit reasons to charge, people get charged quickly.” Neither professor was ultimately charged with a crime.

The 14 students who were arrested, however, were indicted for obstruction of a passageway. Wright told The Guardian that this grand jury decision was “the fulfillment of my worst nightmare. I tried to protect my students, and I failed.” One student who was arrested spoke to The Guardian on condition of anonymity, fearful of disciplinary action by the university. The student expressed frustration that “UTD has not only refused to hear out what the students want, but has been outright repressive and aggressive again against these students and also faculty and anyone on UTD staff who have demanded that UTD cut ties with genocide and occupation.”

The psychological toll on the professors has been severe. Wright experiences “intrusive thoughts” about the arrest: “I see the barrels of the guns that were pointed at me, hear the aggressive shouts from the officers, and remember the faces of my terrorized students.” Admiral’s anxiety centered on concerns about her child: “The biggest psychological toll involved my concern about what would happen to my child if I were detained, if I wasn’t there to pick my child up from school, or if my child was with me if I was detained again. At times, the anxiety got to a point where I became physically sick at being unable to fully work on campus.”

The lawsuit arrives amid what The Guardian describes as “the Trump administration’s assault on higher education” and similar attacks by Governor Abbott. Recent Texas bills and executive orders have stripped faculty senates of their power, limited “expressive activities” such as protests to certain hours of the day, and called upon universities to adopt a broad definition of antisemitism that critics argue chills legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies.

Gregorio Olivares Gutierrez, editor-in-chief of UTD’s independently run Retrograde newspaper, told The Guardian that the university’s treatment of Wright and Admiral is part of a broader erosion of faculty and student rights in Texas. Professors are afraid of saying the wrong thing, he said, for fear of “going viral” and losing their jobs, as recently happened at Texas A&M University. “I think this is going to be the playbook for the rest of the country,” Olivares Gutierrez said. “Because why would the federal government that is on such a censorial kind of power trip not want to repeat a successful system if it gains ground in Texas or in Florida?”

The Retrograde newspaper, which operates without university support, had to raise nearly $3,000 to obtain internal university communications and documents about the arrests through public records requests. The documents revealed that the original copy of Admiral’s court-ordered bond conditions included unreadable text, leaving her uncertain for eight months about when she was permitted on campus.

Wright and Admiral are not the only UTD professors suing over arrests at the May 2024 protest. Art history professor Ali Asgar Alibhai has also filed a lawsuit alleging that the university violated his constitutional rights. Jump, the professors’ attorney, emphasized that “UTD never apologized for wrongly presuming their guilt. And despite UTD’s eagerness to declare these professors guilty without cause for 12 months, UTD has yet to publicly acknowledge their innocence.”

Why It Matters to Texans: The lawsuit exposes the consequences of criminalizing peaceful campus protest and the use of prolonged, vague restrictions to punish faculty for exercising their First Amendment rights. The 18-month ordeal endured by Wright and Admiral, including the year-long threat of prosecution, leaves questions for how universities can use administrative power to retaliate against dissent. The case also highlights the transportation of arrestees to a different county for prosecution, a tactic that raises concerns about forum shopping and equal application of the law. If professors can be arrested for standing between students and police at a peaceful demonstration, and then subjected to career-threatening restrictions for over a year, academic freedom and free inquiry are fundamentally compromised.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The lawsuit raises multiple constitutional claims. The Fourth Amendment prohibits unreasonable seizures, including arrests without probable cause. If Wright and Admiral were arrested merely for standing at a peaceful protest, their arrests may have been unlawful. The First Amendment protects the right to peaceful protest and prohibits government retaliation for protected speech. The university’s 18-month restrictions on campus access, imposed after the professors engaged in constitutionally protected activity, constitute viewpoint-based retaliation. The due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment requires fair procedures before the government deprives individuals of liberty or property interests; the vague, shifting restrictions on the professors’ ability to perform their jobs may violate procedural due process. Finally, the case implicates academic freedom, a First Amendment principle that protects faculty members’ ability to engage in scholarly inquiry and public discourse without fear of institutional retaliation.

Google Announces $40 Billion Texas Investment in AI Data Centers

Google announced on November 14 that it will invest $40 billion in Texas through 2027 to expand cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, marking the largest single-state investment by the tech giant in the United States. The announcement, made jointly by Governor Greg Abbott and Alphabet/Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google’s existing data center campus in Midlothian, positions Texas as a major hub for AI computing power in the intensifying race among tech companies to build capacity for artificial intelligence applications.

The investment will fund the construction of three new data center campuses: one in Armstrong County and two in Haskell County. These facilities will support Google’s cloud services and AI infrastructure, including the computing power necessary for training and deploying large language models and other AI systems. The announcement follows similar multibillion-dollar investments in Texas by other tech companies, reflecting the state’s advantages in available land, relatively low energy costs, business-friendly regulatory environment, and proximity to renewable energy sources.

Google emphasized that the investment will include programs to strengthen energy infrastructure, addressing concerns about the massive electricity demands of data centers. AI training and inference operations require enormous amounts of power, and the rapid expansion of data centers has raised questions about grid capacity and environmental impact. Texas’ deregulated electricity market and abundant solar and wind resources make it an attractive location for energy-intensive operations, though the state’s grid has faced reliability challenges during extreme weather events.

The economic impact of the investment includes job creation, though Google did not specify the number of positions that will be created. Data centers typically employ a mix of highly skilled technical workers and support staff, with additional indirect employment in construction, maintenance, and related services. The announcement drew praise from business leaders and elected officials, with Elon Musk calling the investment “mind-blowing” on social media. CEO Sundar Pichai referenced Texas’ natural advantages: “Between abundant sand, plenty of sun, and space...”

Why It Matters to Texans: The $40 billion investment represents a major economic development win for Texas and reinforces the state’s position as a technology hub. The data centers will create jobs (though historically not many), generate tax revenue, and attract additional technology investment to rural areas of the state. However, the announcement also raises questions about energy infrastructure, water usage (data centers require significant water for cooling), and the concentration of AI computing power in the hands of a few large technology companies. The investment underscores Texas’ transition from an economy dominated by oil and gas to one increasingly driven by technology and renewable energy.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: While the Google investment does not directly implicate constitutional rights, it raises important questions about economic liberty and the role of government in shaping markets. Texas’ business-friendly policies, including tax incentives and regulatory forbearance, have attracted major technology investments. However, the concentration of AI infrastructure in a few states and companies raises concerns about digital equity and access to emerging technologies. Additionally, the energy demands of AI data centers may conflict with environmental sustainability goals, implicating the public trust doctrine and the government’s responsibility to protect natural resources for future generations.

