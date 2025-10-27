In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and the The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are excited to launch week three of the State of the People series written by Joshua Biddle.

Executive Actions and Law Enforcement

Governor Orders State Sweep of Austin Homeless Encampments

Summary: Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an operation to dismantle homeless encampments in Austin, beginning late the previous week. The operation, conducted without coordination with city officials, had removed 48 encampments, arrested 24 “repeat felony offenders,” seized over 125 grams of narcotics, and removed 3,000 pounds of debris as of Tuesday morning. Abbott stated his motive is to make Austin “safer and cleaner,” arguing that “Texans should not endure public safety risks from homeless encampments and individuals.” The announcement came one day after Austin began its own “Citywide Encampment Management Prioritization Initiative,” which reported cleaning 46 encampments on Monday evening with most people agreeing to leave voluntarily and being connected to shelters and services. Austin arrested two people, one for criminal trespass and resisting arrest, another on drug-related charges.

Why it matters to Texans: This represents a significant escalation in state intervention in local governance, with the Governor deploying state law enforcement to address a municipal issue without coordination with city officials. Austin is experiencing a homelessness crisis affecting nearly 4,000 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and more than 1,000 experiencing sheltered homelessness, according to local nonprofit ECHO. The city is asking voters in November to approve a higher tax rate to allocate millions of dollars for homelessness services, as it estimates needing nearly $101 million to address the population. The state operation raises questions about where displaced individuals are being taken and what services, if any, are being provided. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson noted that;

“simply cleaning up a camp and not having a place for homeless people to go, such as a shelter or other housing, just moves them to someplace else in the city.”

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: The state’s unilateral action raises multiple constitutional concerns. First, it implicates property rights, homeless individuals’ possessions are being seized and discarded, potentially without adequate notice or opportunity to reclaim belongings. Second, it raises due process questions about the arrests and removals, particularly whether individuals are being given notice and an opportunity to be heard before being displaced. Third, the action may implicate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, as the Supreme Court held in Martin v. Boise (2018), that cities cannot criminalize sleeping in public places when homeless individuals have no access to shelter. Fourth, the operation represents a federalism issue, with the state overriding local authority to manage municipal affairs. The lack of coordination with city officials and the absence of clear information about where individuals are being taken and what services are provided suggests the operation prioritizes enforcement over addressing the root causes of homelessness.

Judicial Developments

Governor Appoints Kyle Hawkins to Texas Supreme Court