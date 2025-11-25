This week marked a dramatic escalation in Governor Abbott’s criticism of Muslim organizations and property rights, with a proclamation designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as “terrorist organizations” and banning them from owning Texas land. The move prompted immediate federal litigation alleging religious discrimination. Meanwhile, a federal court blocked Texas’ new congressional redistricting map as racially gerrymandered, only to have the Supreme Court temporarily restore it days later at the state’s request. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles implemented new vehicle registration rules requiring valid identification, effectively preventing undocumented immigrants from registering vehicles. Attorney General Paxton continued his enforcement campaign, suing two more school districts for refusing to display the Ten Commandments despite ongoing federal litigation.

Governor Abbott Declares CAIR and Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Organizations; CAIR Sues

Governor Greg Abbott signed a proclamation on November 18 designating the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as “foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations” under Texas law, banning them and their members from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas. Hours later, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to launch criminal investigations into both groups and “people or groups who unlawfully impose Sharia law,” which he claimed violates the Texas Constitution.

The proclamation represents to some an unprecedented use of state power to target a civil rights organization and restrict property ownership based on religious affiliation. CAIR, founded in 1994, is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, with chapters across the country including in Dallas-Fort Worth. The organization focuses on combating discrimination, protecting civil liberties, and promoting “understanding of Islam.” The Muslim Brotherhood is a transnational Sunni Islamist organization founded in Egypt in 1928.

Abbott’s announcement came just two days after he designated the groups as transnational criminal organizations under a new law passed by the Texas Legislature earlier in 2025. The statute gave Abbott expanded authority to ban property ownership by governmental entities, companies, and individuals from countries named in annual threat assessment reports prepared by the Director of National Intelligence.

In his November 18 statement, Abbott accused the two groups of “supporting terrorism across the globe” and of subverting Texas laws “through harassment, intimidation and violence.”

“The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the world and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable,” Abbott declared.

Within hours of Abbott’s announcement, the CAIR Legal Defense Fund and the Muslim Legal Fund of America filed a federal lawsuit against Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The complaint alleges that Abbott’s proclamation “is defamatory and finds no basis in law or fact” and that it empowers Paxton to deprive Muslims of their constitutional right to own property in Texas, “creating an imminent risk of harm.” The lawsuit argues that the designation violates the First Amendment’s protections for freedom of religion and association, the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under law, and due process requirements.

The proclamation appears to be connected to ongoing controversy over the East Plano Islamic Center’s proposed residential development, known as EPIC City. The project would include more than 1,000 residential units, a mosque, a K-12 faith-based school, and retail shops, among other features. The development has drawn intense opposition from some residents and became the subject of multiple state investigations. In response to the controversy, Abbott signed into law a bill prohibiting residential developments from building “Sharia compounds” and from discriminating against Texans. The corporation managing the development, Community Capital Partners, has agreed to abide by the Texas Fair Housing Act and implement fair housing policies.

Notably, Tuesday’s proclamation would not directly apply to EPIC City, which is managed by a Texas-based nonprofit organization. CAIR is also not directly affiliated with EPIC, though the Dallas-Fort Worth office condemned Abbott’s investigation into the project.

Dr. Habiba Noor, a lecturer at Trinity University in San Antonio who studies Islamophobia, characterized Abbott’s actions as part of a long-standing pattern of conspiracy theories.

“This is in the sort of Islamophobic toolbox that Abbott is picking up to rehash this old conspiratorial thinking to criminalize Muslims,”

Noor told the Texas Tribune. She explained that framing CAIR as part of the Muslim Brotherhood is a conspiracy theory that has existed since CAIR was founded in the 1990s, and that the recent escalation stems from plans to develop the Islamic community near Dallas.

“The tie to land goes back to this conflict over EPIC City and so it’s like yet another sort of move to kind of deny Muslims the right to develop properties together as a community,” Noor said.

State Representative Cole Hefner, who sponsored the land ownership restriction law, praised Abbott’s action on social media:

“This move gives our state powerful new tools to stop extremist networks, block them from buying land, and hold anyone who aids or finances them accountable. Texas will not allow groups tied to Hamas and global terrorism to take root here.”

A similar law in Florida is currently making its way through the courts. A three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing that state to enforce its ban while litigation continues.

Why It Matters to Texans: Abbott’s proclamation represents an extraordinary expansion of executive power to restrict fundamental property rights. If upheld, the designation could prevent thousands of Muslim Texans from purchasing land if they have any connection to CAIR or organizations deemed affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. The vague language about “imposing Sharia law” creates uncertainty about what conduct might trigger criminal investigation, potentially chilling religious practice and community organization. The proclamation also raises profound questions about the separation of powers: Can a governor unilaterally declare a domestic civil rights organization a “terrorist” group without federal designation or judicial review? The case will test the limits of state authority over property rights, religious freedom, and equal protection.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The proclamation implicates multiple constitutional protections. The First Amendment protects freedom of religion and freedom of association; banning Muslims from owning property based on their membership in or support for a civil rights organization constitutes viewpoint discrimination and religious targeting. The Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits states from denying any person equal protection of the laws; singling out Muslims for property ownership restrictions based on their religion or national origin violates this fundamental guarantee. The Due Process Clause requires fair procedures before the government deprives individuals of property rights; Abbott’s unilateral designation without notice, hearing, or opportunity to respond fails to meet constitutional standards. Finally, the proclamation may violate the Supremacy Clause by attempting to designate terrorist organizations, a function reserved to the federal government under immigration and national security law.

Federal Court Blocks Texas Redistricting Map as Racially Gerrymandered; Supreme Court Temporarily Restores It

On November 18, a three-judge federal district court in El Paso barred Texas from using its newly drawn 2025 congressional redistricting map, finding evidence that state lawmakers had engaged in unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. The court ordered Texas to return to using the congressional map drawn in 2021. Three days later, on November 21, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito granted Texas’ emergency request to temporarily stay the lower court’s order, allowing the state to continue using the challenged 2025 map while the Supreme Court considers the case.

The redistricting saga began over the summer when President Donald Trump suggested Texas redraw its congressional map with the goal of securing five additional Republican seats to shore up the GOP’s narrow majority in the U.S. House through the 2026 midterm elections. Texas lawmakers convened a special legislative session to advance the plan, which shifted several Democratic-held districts to favor Republicans.

The November 18 opinion blocking the map was authored by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee based in Galveston. Brown’s ruling found that there was sufficient evidence of racial gerrymandering, the practice of drawing district lines to dilute the voting power of racial minorities, to warrant blocking the map’s use. The decision was particularly notable because Brown, despite being appointed by Trump, ruled against the Republican-drawn map. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Smith vociferously dissented from the ruling.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton immediately announced that his office would appeal to the Supreme Court and request a stay of the lower court’s order. In his statement, Paxton characterized the ruling as judicial overreach and defended the map as a legitimate exercise of the Legislature’s redistricting authority. Governor Abbott also issued a statement supporting the appeal and criticizing the federal court’s intervention.

On November 21, Justice Alito, who handles emergency applications from the Fifth Circuit, granted Texas’ request for a temporary administrative stay, effectively pausing the lower court’s order while the Supreme Court considers whether to grant a longer stay pending full appellate review. Alito requested that the plaintiffs challenging the map respond to Texas’ motion by the end of the day Monday, November 24. The December 8 candidate filing deadline for the 2026 elections is fast approaching, which Texas emphasized in its petition to the justices.

The temporary stay means that Texas is currently back to using its 2025 congressional map, at least for now. However, the Supreme Court has not yet decided what map Texas should use while the legal battle plays out over the coming weeks and months. Friday’s ruling is merely a short-term pause to maintain the status quo while the justices review the case.

Attorney General Paxton celebrated the Supreme Court’s action as a victory, stating that his office would “look forward to continuing to press forward in our case on the merits.” The case represents a high-stakes test of the boundaries of partisan and racial gerrymandering, the role of federal courts in policing redistricting, and the extent to which the Supreme Court will intervene to allow states to use challenged maps during ongoing litigation.

Why It Matters to Texans: The redistricting battle directly affects the political representation of millions of Texans and could determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. If the 2025 map is ultimately upheld, Republicans could gain five additional congressional seats, significantly strengthening their majority. If the map is struck down as racially gerrymandered, Texas will be required to draw new lines, potentially preserving or even increasing Democratic seats. The Supreme Court’s decision will have implications far beyond Texas, potentially setting precedent for how aggressively states can “gerrymander” and how much deference federal courts should give to challenged maps during election cycles.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The case implicates the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause and the Fifteenth Amendment’s prohibition on racial discrimination in voting. Racial gerrymandering, drawing district lines predominantly based on race, violates equal protection even when done to benefit minority voters, because it treats citizens as members of racial blocs rather than as individuals. The Voting Rights Act also prohibits redistricting plans that dilute minority voting strength. The Supreme Court’s intervention raises questions about the separation of powers and the role of federal courts in reviewing state redistricting decisions.

Texas DMV Implements New Vehicle Registration Rules Requiring Valid Identification

On November 18, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles issued a statewide Registration and Title Bulletin clarifying and expanding identification requirements for vehicle registration. The bulletin, signed by Vehicle Titles and Registration Division Director Annette Quintero, requires that every applicant for initial vehicle registration or renewal must present acceptable photo identification. The policy also declares that expired passports are no longer acceptable for registration purposes.

Acceptable identification documents under the new policy include United States state-issued IDs, United States or foreign passports (unexpired), U.S. military IDs, and Texas Department of Public Safety handgun licenses. Although the bulletin does not explicitly mention immigration status, its practical impact is clear: undocumented immigrants typically cannot produce any of the accepted identification documents, effectively preventing them from registering vehicles in Texas.

The policy change followed a public pressure campaign led by State Representative Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), who praised the will of the people for forcing the DMV to close what he characterized as a “loophole” that allowed undocumented immigrants to register vehicles. Harrison first raised the issue publicly in mid-November, demanding that Governor Abbott, who appoints the DMV Board, instruct his appointees to issue new rules. On November 17, Harrison posted on social media:

“HUGE WIN: We forced the Texas DMV to issue new rules to stop illegal aliens from getting vehicle registrations! I’ve confirmed the new policy to verify lawful status before issuing registrations was distributed to county tax offices late last night.”

Harrison thanked supporters for “melting Gov’s phone lines to demand action” and characterized the change as “another massive victory for the Liberty Bots against the Austin swamp.” He emphasized that he was “the first, and only, elected official in Texas to expose this scandal and demand change” and warned that “we must remain vigilant and ensure these new rules are enforced” by county tax assessor-collectors who process vehicle registrations.

The DMV’s action follows a broader enforcement trend in Texas. In September 2025, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that it had suspended issuance of certain commercial driver’s licenses for non-citizens who were refugees, asylees, or DACA recipients, citing the need to review compliance with federal requirements. Taken together, the DPS and DMV actions reflect a coordinated effort across multiple state agencies to tighten identity-document requirements and restrict access to state services for undocumented immigrants.

Texas Policy Research, a conservative think tank, praised the DMV’s action as closing “a loophole that allowed illegal immigrants to register vehicles in the state, a process most Texans assumed already required lawful presence.” The organization noted that the policy shift “not only resolves an overlooked administrative problem” but also “targets another pathway that may have operated as a silent magnet for illegal immigration by granting state recognition and mobility to those living in Texas unlawfully.”

Why It Matters to Texans: The new vehicle registration rules will prevent undocumented immigrants from legally registering vehicles in Texas, potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of residents. While supporters argue that the policy closes a loophole and enhances public safety by ensuring that only lawful residents can register vehicles, critics contend that it will push undocumented immigrants to drive unregistered and uninsured vehicles, creating greater risks for all road users. The policy also raises questions about the scope of state authority over immigration-related matters and whether administrative agencies can implement de facto immigration enforcement through identification requirements. For county tax assessor-collectors who must implement the new rules, the policy creates potential liability if they incorrectly reject valid identification or fail to enforce the requirements uniformly.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The vehicle registration policy implicates equal protection concerns if it is applied in a discriminatory manner or if it effectively creates a two-tiered system based on immigration status. The Supremacy Clause and principles of federal preemption raise questions about whether Texas can use vehicle registration requirements to enforce immigration policy, which is primarily a federal responsibility. The policy may also implicate due process rights if individuals are denied registration without adequate notice or opportunity to challenge the denial. Additionally, the requirement for specific forms of identification may disproportionately affect not only undocumented immigrants but also elderly Texans, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others who lack driver’s licenses or passports, raising questions about whether the policy is narrowly tailored to serve a legitimate governmental interest.

Governor Abbott Vows to Spend $90 Million to Turn Harris County Red

Two weeks before Election Day 2026, Governor Greg Abbott stopped by a barbecue restaurant in Harris County to rally voters and announce his two goals for next year’s midterm election: winning his own race for a fourth term as governor, and flipping Harris County from blue to red. “I’ve got $90 million in my bank account, and I’m going to spend most of it in Harris County, Texas to make sure, precinct by precinct, we turn out voters who voted in the presidential election, turn out voters who never voted before,” Abbott declared. “We got to win Harris County and make Harris County dark red.”

Harris County, which includes Houston and is home to one in six Texans, has been a Democratic stronghold for about a decade after spending another decade as a massive purple county that swung between parties. The county voted for George W. Bush in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, and has voted Democratic in every election since President Trump’s first campaign in 2016.

The 2018 midterm elections marked a turning point, with Democrats sweeping county offices including 59 judgeships. Among the defeated Republicans was then-County Judge Ed Emmett, who had enjoyed wide support until he was defeated by Lina Hidalgo, a 27-year-old who had never attended a meeting of the commissioners court she would soon preside over. Since then, Harris County has remained a reliable foil to Texas state government, with Hidalgo frequently at odds with state officials over COVID-19 response, elections, and other issues.

Republicans see an opportunity in 2026 because Hidalgo announced she will not seek reelection. “We have more than enough voters in Harris County to win,” said Dave Carney, Abbott’s chief strategist. He cautioned that it won’t be a wipeout but expressed confidence in some victories. Republicans point to recent successes, including reclaiming some judgeships lost in 2018 and coming within two points of unseating Hidalgo in 2022.

The race to succeed Hidalgo features familiar faces on both sides. Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker and former Councilwoman Letitia Plummer are vying for the Democratic nomination. Five candidates are seeking the Republican nomination, including Marty Lancton, a firefighter and union chief, and former Republican County Commissioner Steve Radack, who retired in 2019 and now wants to return.

Abbott’s campaign plans to identify Republicans in the county who do not vote often or at all, and deploy field directors in each of the 24 Texas House districts in the county to get voters to the polls. Carney said the campaign will fan out hundreds of workers for both the primaries and the general election.

Mike Doyle, leader of the county’s Democratic Party, acknowledged the threat but expressed confidence after Democrats won school board races in Cypress Fairbanks ISD where Abbott had campaigned for Republican candidates.

“The biggest conundrum as long as I’ve been doing this is math-wise, potential-wise, reality-wise, Harris County is the battleground county,”

Doyle said. He noted that Democrats won races across the country in the November 2025 elections but emphasized that he is not taking anything for granted and would like more resources to keep up with GOP efforts.

Why It Matters to Texans: Harris County’s political direction will significantly affect statewide elections and policy for years to come. With one in six Texans living in the county, its vote totals can determine the outcome of statewide races. If Republicans succeed in flipping the county, Democrats will face an extremely difficult path to winning statewide offices. If Democrats maintain control, they will have a strong base for building statewide competitiveness. Abbott’s pledge to spend $90 million, most of it in Harris County, represents an extraordinary concentration of resources in a single county and reflects the high stakes of the 2026 elections. The battle for Harris County will also shape policy on issues ranging from criminal justice and bail reform to public health and infrastructure.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: While campaign spending and political strategy do not directly implicate constitutional issues, the concentration of enormous financial resources in a single county raises questions about political equality and whether wealth should determine electoral outcomes. The First Amendment protects political speech and campaign spending, but the Supreme Court has recognized that the appearance of corruption or undue influence can justify some campaign finance regulations. The case also reflects broader questions about federalism and the relationship between state and local governments: Should a governor use his campaign resources to influence local county elections, or should local communities have autonomy to choose their own leaders without state interference?

Governor Abbott Renews Disaster Proclamations for Flooding and Border Security

Governor Abbott renewed two ongoing disaster proclamations on November 18: one for flooding and one for border security. The renewals are routine actions that maintain the governor’s emergency powers and allow continued state response to these declared emergencies.

The flooding disaster proclamation addresses ongoing flood risks in various Texas counties and allows the state to deploy resources and provide assistance to affected communities. The border security disaster proclamation, which Abbott first issued years ago, declares an ongoing emergency related to immigration and border security, allowing the deployment of state resources including the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety personnel to the border region.

The border security disaster declaration has been controversial, with critics arguing that it is a pretext for expanding state involvement in immigration enforcement, a primarily federal responsibility, and for deploying military personnel in a law enforcement role. Supporters contend that the federal government has failed to adequately secure the border and that Texas has a right to protect itself from what the governor characterizes as an “invasion.”

Why It Matters to Texans: The renewal of disaster proclamations maintains the governor’s expanded emergency powers and allows continued deployment of state resources. For border communities, the ongoing border security declaration means continued presence of National Guard troops and state law enforcement, which supporters view as necessary security and critics view as militarization. The flooding proclamation allows the state to respond quickly to weather emergencies and provide assistance to affected communities. However, the routine renewal of disaster declarations, particularly the border security declaration, which has been in effect for years, raises questions about whether these are truly temporary emergencies or whether the governor is using emergency powers to circumvent normal legislative processes and checks on executive authority.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: Disaster declarations implicate the separation of powers and the scope of executive emergency authority. While governors have broad powers to respond to emergencies, these powers are intended to be temporary and subject to legislative oversight. The indefinite renewal of disaster declarations, particularly for non-traditional “emergencies” like border security, raises questions about whether executive power is being expanded beyond constitutional limits. The border security declaration also implicates federalism concerns about the proper division of authority between federal and state governments over immigration enforcement, and Posse Comitatus principles that generally prohibit the use of military forces for domestic law enforcement.

ATTORNEY GENERAL ACTIONS

Attorney General Paxton Sues Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD Over Ten Commandments Refusal

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed lawsuits on November 18 against Round Rock Independent School District, Leander Independent School District, and the members of their respective Boards of Trustees for “openly refusing to comply” with state law requiring public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments. The lawsuits follow Paxton’s November 7 lawsuit against Galveston ISD for the same alleged violation, establishing a pattern of enforcement of the controversial religious display mandate.

The legal actions come amid ongoing federal litigation challenging the Ten Commandments law as an unconstitutional violation of the Establishment Clause. As of mid-November, federal judges had ordered more than 25 Texas school districts to remove Ten Commandments displays from classrooms, finding that the law likely violates the First Amendment’s prohibition on government establishment of religion. The districts sued by Paxton are caught in an impossible legal bind: comply with state law and risk violating federal court orders, or wait for federal litigation to resolve and face state enforcement actions.

Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD, both located in the Austin metropolitan area, had indicated that they would not immediately implement the Ten Commandments display requirement while federal courts considered constitutional challenges. This prudent approach, waiting for judicial clarity before implementing a likely unconstitutional mandate, has now subjected them to state lawsuits seeking to compel compliance.

Paxton’s enforcement strategy appears designed to pressure school districts into implementing the law despite ongoing federal litigation, creating a direct conflict between state and federal authority. Districts that comply with Paxton’s demands risk being held in contempt of federal court orders; districts that wait for federal courts to resolve the constitutional questions face state lawsuits and potential sanctions.

Why It Matters to Texans: The lawsuits against Round Rock ISD and Leander ISD demonstrate the Attorney General’s willingness to use state enforcement power to compel religious displays in public schools, even when federal courts have found the practice unconstitutional. School districts across Texas now face an untenable choice: violate federal constitutional protections or face state legal action. The conflict also raises questions about the proper use of taxpayer resources: Should the Attorney General be spending state funds to sue school districts for prudently waiting on federal litigation, rather than defending the state against the numerous lawsuits challenging the Ten Commandments law? For students and families, the ongoing litigation creates uncertainty about the religious environment in public schools and whether the government will respect the constitutional separation of church and state.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The lawsuits implicate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits government from endorsing or promoting religion. The Supreme Court has long held that public schools may not display religious texts in a manner that conveys government endorsement of religion. The conflict between state law and federal court orders raises Supremacy Clause questions: When state law conflicts with federal constitutional requirements, the Constitution prevails. The Attorney General’s aggressive enforcement also implicates principles of prosecutorial discretion and the proper use of state resources. Finally, the cases raise questions about religious liberty for students and families who do not wish to have their children exposed to government-sponsored religious displays in public school classrooms.

Attorney General Paxton Secures Win in Harris County Criminal Release Case

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on November 19 that his office had secured “a significant victory” in a Harris County case aimed at stopping the practice of releasing criminal defendants back into the community. The press release provided limited details about the nature of the case, the specific legal issues involved, or what practices the court order addresses.

The announcement is part of Paxton’s ongoing conflict with Harris County officials over criminal justice policy, bail reform, and the administration of the county’s criminal courts. Harris County, which includes Houston and is the most populous county in Texas, has frequently clashed with state leadership over issues including bail practices, prosecution priorities, and the treatment of defendants awaiting trial.

The case appears to involve disputes over bail and pretrial release policies. In recent years, Harris County has implemented reforms designed to reduce the number of low-level defendants held in jail simply because they cannot afford bail. These reforms followed federal litigation finding that the county’s bail system violated the constitutional rights of indigent defendants by detaining them based on their inability to pay rather than on individualized assessments of flight risk or danger to the community.

Paxton and other state officials have criticized Harris County’s bail reform efforts, arguing that they result in the release of dangerous criminals who go on to commit additional offenses. County officials and criminal justice reform advocates counter that the previous system, which detained thousands of people awaiting trial simply because they were poor, violated due process and equal protection principles while failing to enhance public safety.

Why It Matters to Texans: The ongoing conflict between the Attorney General and Harris County over criminal justice policy reflects broader debates about bail reform, pretrial detention, and the balance between public safety and constitutional rights. Harris County’s reforms were prompted by federal court findings that the previous bail system was unconstitutional, yet the state continues to challenge efforts to implement alternatives. For Harris County residents, the outcome of these legal battles directly affects whether people accused of crimes are detained or released while awaiting trial, the conditions in county jails, and the overall fairness of the criminal justice system. The case also raises questions about the appropriate role of the Attorney General in local criminal justice administration and whether state officials should be able to override county-level policy decisions.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: Bail and pretrial detention practices implicate multiple constitutional protections. The Eighth Amendment prohibits excessive bail, and the Supreme Court has held that bail must be set based on individualized determinations rather than fixed schedules that do not account for ability to pay. The Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits detention without adequate procedural protections and requires that pretrial detention be based on legitimate governmental interests rather than wealth. The Equal Protection Clause prohibits wealth-based discrimination in the criminal justice system. The conflict between state and county officials also raises federalism questions about the proper allocation of authority over local criminal justice administration.

Attorney General Paxton Sues Pharmaceutical Companies Over Blood Thinner Plavix

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on November 21 against pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb, alleging that they failed to disclose risks associated with their blood thinner drug Plavix while “making billions” in profits. The lawsuit appears to be a consumer protection enforcement action under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act or similar state consumer protection statutes.

Plavix (clopidogrel) is a widely prescribed antiplatelet medication used to prevent blood clots in patients with cardiovascular disease, those who have had heart attacks or strokes, and individuals with certain heart conditions. The drug has been on the market for decades and is one of the best-selling pharmaceuticals in history.

The Attorney General’s press release did not specify what risks the companies allegedly failed to disclose or what evidence supports the claim that Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb concealed dangers from patients and physicians. Pharmaceutical companies are required by federal law to disclose known risks in drug labeling and to update warnings as new safety information becomes available. The Food and Drug Administration oversees drug safety and can require label changes when new risks are identified.

Consumer protection lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies often allege that manufacturers downplayed risks, failed to conduct adequate safety studies, or marketed drugs for unapproved uses. Such cases can result in significant financial penalties and changes to how drugs are marketed and prescribed.

Why It Matters to Texans: If the allegations in the lawsuit are proven, thousands of Texas patients who took Plavix may have been exposed to undisclosed risks. The case could result in compensation for affected patients and changes to how the drug is marketed and prescribed. More broadly, the lawsuit reflects the Attorney General’s use of consumer protection authority to hold large corporations accountable for alleged misconduct. However, the limited information provided in the press release makes it difficult to assess the strength of the claims or the potential impact on patients. Texans who have taken Plavix should consult with their physicians about any concerns regarding the medication’s safety.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: While pharmaceutical regulation primarily involves statutory and administrative law rather than constitutional issues, the case implicates the Commerce Clause and the division of authority between federal and state governments over drug safety. The FDA has primary responsibility for ensuring that drugs are safe and effective, but states retain authority to enforce consumer protection laws and to sue companies for fraud or deceptive practices. The case also raises questions about preemption, whether federal drug safety regulation preempts state law claims. The Supreme Court has held that state law failure-to-warn claims are not preempted when they are based on violations of federal labeling requirements, but are preempted when they would require labeling that conflicts with FDA-approved language.

Ken Paxton Fights to Keep Divorce Records Private

A coalition of eight media organizations, including the Texas Tribune and the Texas Newsroom, has asked a court to unseal the divorce records of Attorney General Ken Paxton and his former wife Angela Paxton, who is now a Texas State Senator. Paxton is fighting to keep the records private, arguing that they contain personal information that should remain confidential.

The media organizations argue that there is a strong public interest in the divorce records of the state’s top law enforcement official, particularly given Paxton’s high-profile role in Texas politics and his involvement in numerous controversial legal and political matters. Divorce records can contain information about finances, property, business dealings, and other matters that may be relevant to assessing a public official’s conduct and potential conflicts of interest.

Paxton’s attorneys contend that the records contain private family matters that are not relevant to his official duties and that disclosure would violate his and his family’s privacy rights. Texas law generally presumes that court records are public, but judges have discretion to seal records in certain circumstances, particularly when they contain sensitive personal information.

The case pits the public’s right to know about the affairs of elected officials against individuals’ privacy interests. Courts must balance these competing interests, considering factors such as the nature of the information, its relevance to the public official’s duties, and the potential harm from disclosure.

Why It Matters to Texans: The fight over Paxton’s divorce records raises fundamental questions about transparency and accountability for elected officials. As the state’s chief civil enforcement officer, Paxton wields enormous power over criminal prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and legal interpretations that affect millions of Texans. Information about his finances, business relationships, and potential conflicts of interest is relevant to assessing whether he is exercising that power appropriately. At the same time, public officials retain some privacy rights, and not all personal information is relevant to their official conduct. The court’s decision will help define the boundaries of transparency for high-ranking state officials.

Constitutional and Civil Liberty Angle: The case implicates the First Amendment right of access to court records, which the Supreme Court has recognized as an important component of freedom of the press and the public’s right to monitor the judicial system. However, this right is not absolute and must be balanced against privacy interests and other considerations. The Due Process Clause protects individuals’ liberty and privacy interests, including the right to keep certain personal matters confidential. Texas’ Public Information Act and common law traditions favor transparency in government and public access to court records, but recognize exceptions for sensitive personal information. The case requires the court to balance these competing constitutional and statutory principles.

