De jure Media

De jure Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Phillips's avatar
Cynthia Phillips
1h

Thank you for this article! It is the best thing I have read in months. It lays out the legal issues with the impact these issues could have on the public in plain language so people can meaningfully engage with these news stories. The press always misses the legal issues and legal impact to concentrate on turning political reporting into sports reporting.

Now, I have a question. It has been many years since I was in law school. I haven't picked up a Texas government textbook in a while. But....it was my understanding that the Texas AG is a civil enforcement agency only. It is not a law enforcement agency under the executive branch. The governor does not control the AG office. Instead, the AG is one of those uniquely Texas agencies which operates under the loose purview of the Lege. Therefore, the AG is not a "chief law enforcement officer" because he does not have criminal prosecutorial powers. The accurate way to put it is chief civil enforcement officer. Basically, you can see the AG as our plaintiff law firm. The Texas AG Office is not the equivalent of the federal DOJ. Paxton does not have the kind of power that Pam Bondi does. Ken Paxton is not a prosecutor. If I am mistaken about this, please help me understand.

If in the course of carrying out its duties to enforce consumer protection statutes, collect child support, represent the state and its agencies in civil matters, etc. the AG comes across potential violations of the criminal law, the AG office is to refer the case to the local DA. The local DA has the sole discretion as to whether to prosecute. In fact, one of the main reasons Paxton was impeached was his attempt to mask the fact he didn't have criminal jurisdiction and bamboozle the Travis County DA into pursuing malicious prosecutions against his political crony's' enemies.

So, to my mind, it is not a very good idea to impute to Paxton power that he does not actually have. It misleads the public. Yes, he can refer criminal cases, which if the AG has professional credibility is not nothing.

But, as it stands now, Ken Paxton has no professional credibility. Local Texas AGs are not going to just swallow what he says whole. He is a terrible lawyer and the Nate Paul affair shows he is corrupt. Local DAs do not want to get caught up in his corruption. Just as the Travis county DA did, they will use their prosecutorial discretion and ethical duty to exercise independent legal judgment.

I appreciate any attention y'all could give to my point here because the national media keeps calling him the "chief law enforcement officer" which implies more criminal jurisdiction than he really has. Maybe it's a fine point which is okay to gloss over, but it bothers me. One of the main ways authoritarians gain power is by simply convincing the public they have more power than the law gives them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Joshua Biddle
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 De jure Media LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture