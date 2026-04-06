The Pipeline of Exclusion: Restoring the Rule of Law in Texas?

Over the past ten months, while the legislature has been out of session, a coordinated effort has been underway within the Texas executive branch to systematically dismantle the state-level incentives that have historically rewarded illegal immigration. This is not happening through high-profile floor debates, but through the steady machinery of administrative rulemaking—a necessary corrective to decades of policies that blurred the line between lawful citizens and those who violate federal immigration law.

The strategy is comprehensive and unapologetic. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation recently voted to bar most noncitizens from obtaining occupational licenses, ensuring that trades ranging from electricians to HVAC technicians are reserved for those legally authorized to work in the United States. Simultaneously, the Department of Public Safety has revoked commercial driver’s licenses for over 6,400 refugees and DACA recipients, citing a directive to strictly enforce federal English proficiency requirements.

The Department of Motor Vehicles has also tightened its grip, implementing strict photo ID requirements that demand proof of legal presence to register or purchase a vehicle. State Representative Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian), who championed the DMV change, framed the effort in stark terms: “The Texas government should be a force multiplier of President Trump’s efforts to combat illegal immigration, not enabling or incentivizing it.”



Even higher education is no longer insulated. Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully worked with the Department of Justice to overturn a 2001 law that allowed undocumented students to pay in-state tuition, ending a taxpayer-funded subsidy for up to 18,500 students who are not legally present in the country.

Why it matters to Texans: For years, the mainstream narrative has framed any restriction on illegal immigration as an act of cruelty, ignoring the profound public safety and economic costs borne by actual citizens. The data tells a different story. Under the Biden-Harris administration’s open-border policies, the House Judiciary Committee reported that at least 99 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist were released into American communities, with Border Patrol encountering individuals from 36 different countries with active terrorist presences. Conversely, under the Trump administration’s “peace through strength” enforcement model, violent crime plummeted across major U.S. cities in 2025, with overall murders down 19% and robberies down 20%.

International models confirm this reality. Poland, which has maintained some of the strictest border security and immigration enforcement policies in Europe, remains one of the safest countries on the continent, demonstrating that a nation cannot maintain internal security without external sovereignty. For working Texans, who bear the brunt of wage suppression and strained public resources, these regulatory changes are not an “exclusion,” but a restoration of fairness. You cannot incentivize breaking the law and expect a lawful society.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The fundamental constitutional question here is one of sovereignty and consent. The republican premise of the United States is that a people governs itself by consent, and that citizenship requires a reciprocal bond of protection and allegiance. Policies that grant state-level privileges, such as occupational licenses, commercial driving privileges, and subsidized tuition, to those who have bypassed the lawful immigration process fundamentally undermine that bond. While critics like Representative Ramon Romero (D-Fort Worth) argue that the executive branch is bypassing the legislature, these agencies are arguably correcting past administrative overreach that granted privileges in derogation of federal law. The looming challenge to Plyler v. Doe (1982)—the Supreme Court decision requiring states to educate undocumented children—will ultimately test whether states can be constitutionally compelled to subsidize the violation of their own borders.

The Big Bend Revolt: A Bipartisan Stand Against the Wall?

Texans from across the state join Big Bend residents for a rally against the border wall at the Capitol in Austin Saturday. Kate Bubacz photo.

The federal government’s proposal to construct a 517-mile steel border wall through the rugged, pristine landscapes of Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park has achieved something rare in modern Texas politics: it has united ranchers, environmentalists, Republicans, and Democrats in fierce opposition.

On April 4, over 2,000 Texans converged on the state Capitol in the rain to protest the plan. The crowd was a striking cross-section of the state, waving both environmental placards and “Don’t Tread on Me” flags. The frustration stems not just from the proposed structure itself, but from the opaque manner in which the plans have been communicated. A Customs and Border Protection map originally detailing the steel wall was quietly altered to show “smart technology” through the parks, yet CBP has refused to comment on the changes.

The opposition is rooted in a deep-seated Texan skepticism of federal overreach. The wall threatens to bisect private property, disrupt delicate ecosystems, and sever access to the Rio Grande, raising complex questions about water rights and the seizure of private land. Notably, Governor Greg Abbott has maintained a near-total silence on the issue, a fact prominently highlighted by protesters.

Why it matters to Texans: The Big Bend controversy is a collision of border security imperatives with fundamental property rights and state sovereignty. It demonstrates that even in a state that prioritizes border enforcement, there is a hard limit to what citizens will accept when federal infrastructure projects threaten their land, their water, and their heritage. The bipartisan nature of the protest underscores that this is not merely a partisan dispute, but a fundamental question of who controls the Texas landscape.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: The primary constitutional friction here lies in the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause. The construction of a physical barrier across private land necessitates eminent domain, forcing property owners into protracted legal battles with the federal government over “just compensation.” Additionally, the federal imposition on state-managed lands (Big Bend Ranch State Park) touches upon Tenth Amendment concerns regarding the balance of power between Austin and Washington.

SCOTUS Hears Trump v. Barbara : The Future of Birthright Citizenship

On April 1, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Barbara, a case that will determine the constitutionality of President Trump’s Executive Order 14160, which seeks to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visitors. In a historic first, President Trump attended the oral arguments in person, underscoring the stakes of what is arguably the central domestic legal question of his second term.

The arguments centered on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” Solicitor General D. John Sauer, arguing for the administration, relied heavily on an originalist reading of the text. He argued that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” requires a political allegiance that undocumented immigrants and temporary visitors do not possess, pointing to the 1884 case Elk v. Wilkins and the legislative history of the 1866 Civil Rights Act.

Opposing the administration, the ACLU and a coalition of 22 state attorneys general pointed to the 1898 landmark ruling United States v. Wong Kim Ark, which established that birthright citizenship applies to children of foreign nationals born on U.S. soil. However, conservative legal analysts, such as Alexander Muse, argue that Wong Kim Ark is being misapplied. Muse notes that the 1898 ruling specifically applied to the children of “resident aliens with an established and permanent domicile,” not those present unlawfully or temporarily. Extending Wong beyond its specific facts, Muse argues, converts a precise holding into an unwritten rule for every newborn regardless of parental status, a rule the majority in Wong did not write.

Beyond the substantive citizenship question, the case also tests a critical procedural issue: the use of nationwide injunctions. Opponents of the executive order secured a nationwide injunction from a single district court judge, blocking the policy’s enforcement everywhere. This practice allows a single trial judge to nullify executive policy on behalf of the entire country before any appellate review, raising serious questions about the structural integrity of the federal judiciary.

Why it matters to Texans: The outcome of this case, expected in June 2026, will have profound implications for Texas, home to a massive immigrant population. If the executive order is upheld, it would fundamentally alter the demographic and legal landscape of the state. Furthermore, a ruling that limits the power of single district judges to issue nationwide injunctions would significantly alter how states and activist groups challenge federal policies.

Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle: This case strikes at the heart of the 14th Amendment and the original meaning of the Constitution. The debate hinges on whether “jurisdiction” means mere physical presence (geography) or a reciprocal bond of protection and allegiance. Restoring the role of allegiance, proponents argue, honors the basic republican premise that a people governs itself by consent, and that consent includes deciding the terms of membership. The case also highlights the ongoing tension over judicial power and the proper role of district courts in issuing nationwide injunctions that halt executive action.

Corpus Christi Water Crisis: The Clock is Ticking

The water crisis in Corpus Christi has reached a critical juncture. As of April 3, the combined capacity of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir has plummeted to below 9%—the lowest level on record.

The city is racing against time to implement its Evangeline Groundwater Project, which aims to deliver partial water relief by November 2026. While City Manager Peter Zanoni maintains an optimistic public stance regarding the progress of pipeline deliveries and permit approvals, the reality on the ground is dire. The Texas Observer recently noted that the Corpus Christi situation “isn’t exceptional. It’s early,” serving as a grim preview for other Texas municipalities facing similar hydrological pressures.

Adding a layer of complexity to the crisis is the role of industrial water consumers. Reports indicate that the city is currently negotiating to purchase water from a private plastics factory, an Exxon/Saudi joint venture, marking the third time in two years that a private industrial entity has held significant leverage over a public resource.

Why it matters to Texans: The situation in Corpus Christi is a stark lesson in resource management and the vulnerabilities of municipal infrastructure. It highlights the tension between industrial economic development and the basic needs of the citizenry. When a city is forced to negotiate with a private corporation for its drinking water, it raises profound questions about civic sovereignty and the prioritization of public resources.

In Brief: Updates on Ongoing Stories

The Tariff Toll: On the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, Texas businesses are still waiting for relief. Following a February 2026 Supreme Court ruling that the executive orders exceeded presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the administration is required to issue refunds. Texas-based importers paid an estimated $28 billion in tariffs between March 2025 and February 2026. While a refund portal is reportedly being established, the financial strain on local businesses remains acute.

The Hemp Ban Takes Effect: The Department of State Health Services’ ban on smokable hemp products officially took effect on March 31. While hemp edibles and drinks remain legal, the prohibition on flower and pre-rolls has forced retailers to clear inventory and adapt to a significantly altered market. The legality of out-of-state mail-order sales remains a gray area, and a lawsuit challenging the ban (Boomtown Vapor v. DSHS) is still pending.

TEFA Vouchers and the Florida Loophole: The Texas Comptroller released data showing that over 274,000 eligible students applied for the Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) in its inaugural year, with 71% coming from low- or middle-income families. However, controversy has erupted over the approval of NFC Academy, a Florida-based virtual school, to receive voucher funds. Despite legislative intent to restrict the program to Texas-based schools, NFC Academy was approved under a loophole classifying it as a “private school acting as a vendor.”

The Senate Runoff Standoff: The May 26 runoff between Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton remains locked in a tense holding pattern as both candidates await an endorsement from President Trump. Paxton recently secured the official endorsement of CPAC and currently holds a commanding lead on prediction markets like Polymarket. Polling ‘suggests’ the race is tight, but a Trump endorsement would likely mix things up.

Public Sentiment & The Information War

The undercurrent of public discourse this week reflects a deep, abiding skepticism of institutional narratives and a focus on transparency.

The UAP Disclosure Push: Declassified documents from the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) regarding aneutronic fusion propulsion and Navy patents for High Energy Electromagnetic Field Generators continue to circulate, fueling demands for greater transparency regarding advanced aerospace technologies and the allocation of “black budget” funds.

International Cautionary Tales: Discussions surrounding the cultural and demographic shifts in the UK—highlighted by the conversion of prominent figures to Islam and their subsequent promotion of Sharia law—are cautionary tales for American communities, echoing the concerns raised last week regarding the launch of Texas’ first Islamic radio station in Dallas.

The overarching theme remains consistent: Texans are increasingly demanding that their government operate in the light, whether the issue is border infrastructure, water rights, or the quiet rewriting of administrative rules.

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