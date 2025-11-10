In collaboration with Anonymous Media Group and the The Dirty Dozen Dispatch we are excited to launch week four of the State of the People series written by Joshua Biddle.

Election Results and Constitutional Changes

Texas Voters Approve All 17 Constitutional Amendments

Summary: Texas voters approved all seventeen proposed amendments to the state constitution in the November 4 election, marking a comprehensive set of changes to the state’s fundamental law. The amendments covered a wide range of policy areas, with most focusing on tax restrictions, exemptions, and relief measures. Proposition 10, which would temporarily lower homeowners’ property taxes if their homes are destroyed by fires, received the highest level of voter support. The closest races were for Proposition 6, which bans the creation of new taxes on securities transactions such as stock trading, and Proposition 17, which allows the state government to prevent market values of properties in border counties from increasing due to border security infrastructure.

The seventeen amendments include multiple tax-related measures such as restrictions on creating new taxes, various tax exemptions, and property tax relief for specific circumstances. Other amendments authorize state investments in water infrastructure, dementia research, and technical college funds. Proposition 12 changes the composition of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to give the Governor more appointment power, while Proposition 16 adds explicit citizenship requirements for voting to the constitution (though such requirements already exist in state law). Approximately 500,000 Texans voted during the first week of early voting, which ran from October 20 through November 1.

Why it matters to Texans: These constitutional amendments will shape Texas law and governance for years to come, affecting everything from property taxes to water infrastructure to the oversight of judges. The passage of all seventeen amendments reflects either broad consensus among voters or, more likely, low information levels about complex constitutional changes presented in technical ballot language. The amendments lock in policy choices at the constitutional level, making them much more difficult to change in the future than ordinary legislation. Some amendments, such as the restrictions on new taxes, limit the Legislature’s future flexibility to respond to changing fiscal needs. Others, such as the water infrastructure and dementia research funding, represent significant long-term commitments of state resources.

The passage of Proposition 12, which increases the Governor’s control over the judicial oversight commission, is particularly significant given recent controversies over the commission’s discipline of judges who refused to perform judicial duties. Two former public members of the commission alleged they were removed after voting to sanction a judge for this conduct, suggesting political interference in what should be an independent oversight body. The passage of Proposition 16, adding explicit citizenship requirements for voting, appears to be a solution in search of a problem, citizenship is already required by state law, and documented cases of noncitizen voting are an issue but not the main topic. The amendment may be intended to lay groundwork for more aggressive voter purge efforts or to signal political messaging about immigration.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: Constitutional amendment elections raise fundamental questions about direct democracy and informed consent. With seventeen complex propositions on the ballot, many involving technical legal language and obscure policy areas, it is difficult for average voters to make truly informed decisions. The ballot language is often written in ways that obscure the true impact of amendments, and voters may not have access to balanced information about the pros and cons of each proposition. This is particularly concerning for amendments that could restrict rights, expand government power, or lock in policy choices that limit future democratic decision-making.

The process also raises separation of powers concerns. By embedding policy choices in the constitution, the Legislature and voters are constraining the ability of future legislatures to respond to changing circumstances. While this can protect important rights and principles from temporary political majorities, it can also create rigidity and make it difficult to adapt to new challenges. The fact that all seventeen amendments passed suggests that voters may be rubber-stamping proposals without careful consideration, or that the ballot language and political messaging are effectively one-sided.

Federal Crisis Deepens

U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Full SNAP Benefits; Trump Administration Orders States to “Undo” Payments

Summary: The SNAP benefits crisis affecting 3.5 million Texans took a dramatic turn this week when the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to block full funding of the food assistance program, just one day after a federal judge had ordered the administration to fully fund SNAP during the ongoing government shutdown. On Thursday, October 31, a federal judge in Rhode Island had ordered the administration to tap emergency funds by Friday, and the Trump administration sought to overrule the order in the First Circuit Court of Appeals. When the appeals court denied the administration’s immediate request but said it would issue a more permanent ruling soon, the administration appealed to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, November 7, the Supreme Court issued an emergency order temporarily blocking full SNAP funding. The order, signed by Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, allows for partial payments to SNAP recipients and is set to expire two days after the First Circuit issues its next ruling on the matter. The Trump administration had told the appeals court it would comply with the initial order and continue with full SNAP payments for November while the case played out, according to a memo from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Politico obtained. SNAP recipients in some states received their full monthly payments on Thursday night, before the Supreme Court order was issued.

Then, on Saturday, November 9, the Trump administration sent a memo to states demanding they “immediately undo” any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November. USDA Deputy Undersecretary Patrick Penn wrote:

“To the extent States sent full SNAP payment files for November 2025, this was unauthorized. States must immediately undo any steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits for November 2025. Failure to comply with this memorandum may result in enforcement action.”

This created chaos for states that had already processed and sent full payments, as it is unclear how they can “undo” benefits that have already been distributed to recipients.

As of Thursday, November 7, approximately 460,000 Texas households were supposed to have received SNAP benefits at the start of the month but had not received them, according to a spokesperson for Propel, an app that helps SNAP enrollees manage their benefits. Nationwide, more than 8.7 million recipients were delayed in receiving food assistance as of Thursday, 382,800 of whom are other non-citizens according to the mainstream media. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has not responded to questions about how many Texans have not received benefits. Once USDA posts information for issuing benefits, the money will take at least three days to become available on Lone Star Cards.

Why it matters to Texans: This crisis continues to leave millions of Texans in limbo, unable to afford food while the federal and state governments engage in legal and political battles. The Supreme Court’s intervention, followed by the Trump administration’s demand that states “undo” payments already issued, creates unprecedented chaos and uncertainty. For the 3.5 million Texans enrolled in SNAP, including 1.7 million children, the delay in benefits forces impossible choices between food, rent, and medicine. Every day of delay affects approximately 126,000 Texans, according to Feeding Texas.

Governor Abbott continues to refuse to use state emergency funds to bridge the gap, despite Texas having over $20 billion in surplus funds and despite Abbott having previously used emergency powers for COVID-19, the Uvalde school shooting, and border operations. Texas also did not join the 25-state coalition (plus the District of Columbia) that sued the federal government to restore SNAP funding, meaning the court rulings may not directly benefit Texas recipients. The federal shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, driven by a dispute over extending Affordable Care Act health insurance tax credits, which are set to expire at year’s end. Democrats have voted against the new budget fourteen times over Republicans’ refusal to negotiate on ACA subsidies.

Major corporations are now donating millions to Texas food banks to fill the gap, and the Houston Food Bank is holding special distributions for SNAP recipients and federal workers impacted by the shutdown. Feeding Texas CEO Celia Cole called the situation “deeply concerning” and noted that “SNAP is a lifeline for millions of Texans. Without it, families are forced to make impossible choices between putting food on the table, paying rent, or affording medicine.”

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This crisis implicates fundamental questions about federalism, due process, and the government’s obligation to protect the welfare of vulnerable citizens. The Supreme Court’s emergency order, issued on the administration’s appeal, effectively prioritizes the executive branch’s desire to avoid spending emergency funds over the immediate needs of 42 million Americans who depend on SNAP. The order was signed by Justice Jackson, suggesting it may have been issued on an emergency basis without full briefing or deliberation by the full Court.

The Trump administration’s subsequent demand that states “undo” benefits already distributed raises serious due process concerns. Recipients who received full November benefits in good faith, relying on a federal court order, may now face the prospect of having those benefits clawed back or offset against future months. This creates uncertainty and instability for individuals who are already living on the economic edge. The administration’s threat of “enforcement action” against states that do not comply suggests the federal government may withhold other funds or impose penalties, further weaponizing the crisis.

From a federalism perspective, the crisis highlights the tension between federal and state responsibilities. While SNAP is a federal program, states administer it and bear some of the administrative costs. The federal government’s failure to fund the program during the shutdown leaves states in an impossible position, they can either use their own funds to fill the gap (as Louisiana and Virginia have done) or leave their residents without food assistance (as Texas has chosen to do). The fact that Texas has over $20 billion in surplus funds but refuses to use them for emergency food assistance, while having previously used emergency powers for other priorities, suggests a selective application of state authority based on political considerations rather than human need.

The underlying dispute, over ACA health insurance subsidies also has constitutional dimensions. The ACA subsidies help millions of Americans afford health insurance, and their expiration would cause significant harm. The Republican refusal to negotiate on extending the subsidies combined with their willingness to shut down the government and suspend SNAP benefits, suggests a prioritization of ideological opposition to the ACA over the immediate welfare of vulnerable Americans.

Education and Religious Liberty Conflicts

Attorney General Sues Galveston ISD for Refusing to Display Ten Commandments

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Galveston Independent School District on Friday for not following Senate Bill 10, a new state law requiring schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, while the legislation is being challenged in federal court as unconstitutional. State lawmakers passed SB 10 during the 2025 legislative session, and Governor Greg Abbott signed it into law in late June, one day after a federal appeals court in Louisiana found a similar law “plainly unconstitutional.” The law requires schools to accept posters or framed copies of the Ten Commandments and to display them “in a conspicuous place” in classrooms.

After SB 10 took effect on September 1, State Senator Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Galveston, donated posters with the Ten Commandments to the Galveston district. However, Galveston ISD’s board of trustees voted in late October to delay hanging any donated posters, citing ongoing lawsuits over the constitutionality of the law. Importantly, Galveston ISD is not part of any of the lawsuits challenging SB 10, nor is it among the eleven districts that a federal judge has barred from enforcing the law.

In August, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery barred eleven districts from enforcing the law, siding with more than a dozen Texas families who argued that the law undermines the separation of church and state and their right to direct their children’s upbringing. Judge Biery called the law unconstitutional, saying it “crosses the line from exposure to coercion” and predicting that the case will likely reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Biery’s ruling only applied to the eleven school districts named in the lawsuit. In September, more families filed a new suit against fourteen additional school districts to halt them from implementing the law, and the judge in that case is expected to announce a decision in the coming days. A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in both the Texas and Louisiana cases in January 2026.

Less than a week after Judge Biery’s ruling, Attorney General Paxton ordered all districts not involved in litigation to display the Ten Commandments. In his Friday press release announcing the lawsuit against Galveston ISD, Paxton stated:

“America is a Christian nation, and it is imperative that we display the very values and timeless truths that have historically guided the success of our country.” He added: “There is no valid legal basis to prevent Texas schools from honoring a foundational framework of our laws, especially under the misconception that a ‘separation of church and state’ phrase appears in the Constitution. It does not.”

Historians and religious scholars have repeatedly debunked the notion that America was founded as a Christian nation.

Galveston ISD responded in a statement:

“We will closely monitor any possible litigation and consult with our legal counsel before making further decisions. In the meantime, our focus remains on elevating instruction, valuing a respectful culture, and promoting a safe environment for students and staff.”

Why it matters to Texans: This lawsuit represents the Attorney General’s aggressive enforcement of a law that a federal judge has already called unconstitutional, and it places school districts in an impossible position. Galveston ISD is attempting to act prudently by waiting for the legal challenges to be resolved before implementing a potentially unconstitutional requirement. The district is not part of any lawsuit and is not subject to any court order blocking enforcement. Yet the Attorney General is suing the district for exercising caution and protecting itself from potential constitutional liability.

The lawsuit also reveals a potential contradiction in the state’s legal strategy. State attorneys defending SB 10 in the constitutional challenges have argued that the law poses no threat or harm to families in part because it does not specify what would happen to districts that choose not to comply. If there are no penalties for non-compliance, how can the Attorney General sue to enforce compliance? This suggests the state is making inconsistent arguments depending on the audience, telling federal courts that the law is harmless because it is not enforceable, while telling school districts that they must comply or face lawsuits.

Paxton’s statement that “America is a Christian nation” and his dismissal of separation of church and state as a “misconception” are particularly troubling. These statements reflect a fundamental misunderstanding (or willful misrepresentation) of American constitutional history and the First Amendment. The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment prohibits the government from establishing religion or favoring one religion over others, and the Supreme Court has consistently held that this includes prohibitions on government-sponsored religious displays in public schools. The fact that the phrase “separation of church and state” does not appear verbatim in the Constitution is irrelevant, the principle is firmly established in constitutional law and has been recognized by the Supreme Court for over a century.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This case implicates core First Amendment principles regarding the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause. The Establishment Clause prohibits the government from establishing religion, and the Supreme Court has held that this includes prohibitions on government-sponsored religious displays that have the purpose or effect of endorsing religion. Requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, a religious text sacred to Judaism and Christianity but not to other religions or to non-religious individuals, clearly has the purpose and effect of endorsing those religions over others.

The Supreme Court addressed this exact issue in Stone v. Graham (1980), striking down a Kentucky law that required the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. The Court held that the law violated the Establishment Clause because it had no secular legislative purpose and its “preeminent purpose” was “plainly religious in nature.” The Court noted that the Ten Commandments are “undeniably a sacred text in the Jewish and Christian faiths” and that posting them in classrooms “serves no educational function” but rather has the effect of inducing “the schoolchildren to read, meditate upon, perhaps to venerate and obey, the Commandments.”

The current Texas law attempts to distinguish itself from the Kentucky law by claiming the Ten Commandments have historical significance and are foundational to American law. However, federal courts have consistently rejected this argument, noting that the Ten Commandments are primarily religious in nature and that their historical significance does not justify government-sponsored religious displays in public schools. Judge Biery’s ruling that SB 10 “crosses the line from exposure to coercion” reflects this well-established constitutional principle.

The lawsuit against Galveston ISD also raises due process concerns. The district is being sued for exercising prudent judgment in the face of legal uncertainty. If the federal courts ultimately strike down SB 10 as unconstitutional, districts that implemented the law could face liability for violating students’ and families’ constitutional rights. Galveston ISD’s decision to wait for the legal challenges to be resolved is a reasonable exercise of administrative discretion, and punishing the district for this decision would have a chilling effect on school boards’ ability to protect their students and communities from unconstitutional government actions.

Attorney General Stops Four School Districts from “Illegal Electioneering”

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that he successfully stopped four Texas Independent School Districts, Garland ISD, Judson ISD, Liberty Hill ISD, and Northwest ISD, from what he characterized as unlawfully using taxpayer funds to electioneer for ballot propositions to raise taxes. According to Paxton’s press release, Texas law states that “the board of trustees of an independent school district may not use state or local funds or other resources of the district to electioneer for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.” The law also prohibits school districts from spending money on political advertising.

Paxton alleged that these four school districts used taxpayer funds to encourage people to vote for ballot propositions that would increase taxes for use in their budgets. After what Paxton described as “thorough investigations,” his office sent letters to the four districts informing them that their conduct potentially constituted a violation of Texas laws prohibiting schools from electioneering. Following receipt of the letters, all four districts removed the offending material and agreed to abide by the laws.

In his statement, Paxton said:

“School districts should focus on teaching children reading, writing, and arithmetic instead of unlawfully using taxpayer funds to meddle in elections that will raise taxes even higher. ISDs are educational entities, not lobbying firms. Illegal electioneering must come to an end, and any school district engaging in such conduct can expect to hear from my office.”

Why it matters to Texans: This enforcement action raises important questions about the line between permissible informational activities by school districts and prohibited electioneering. School districts have a legitimate interest in informing voters about ballot measures that would affect school funding, facilities, and operations. The question is whether providing factual information about a ballot measure crosses the line into advocacy or electioneering.

Texas law does allow school districts to provide factual information about ballot measures, but it prohibits them from advocating for or against measures or using a “public funds for political advertising” approach that amounts to campaigning. The distinction can be subtle and fact-specific. For example, a district might be allowed to say “Proposition X would provide $50 million for new school buildings” but not “Vote YES on Proposition X to give our children the schools they deserve.” Without seeing the specific materials that the four districts removed, it is difficult to assess whether they truly crossed the line into illegal electioneering or whether the Attorney General is taking an overly restrictive view of what districts can communicate to voters.

The timing of this enforcement action is also notable, it comes shortly after the November 4 election in which all seventeen statewide constitutional amendments passed, including several related to taxes and school funding. If the Attorney General’s office was conducting “thorough investigations” before the election, why were the letters sent after the election rather than before? This raises questions about whether the enforcement action is truly about preventing illegal electioneering or is instead about sending a message to school districts to discourage them from communicating with voters about future ballot measures.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This enforcement action implicates First Amendment free speech principles and the proper role of government entities in democratic discourse. While the First Amendment generally protects the right to speak about political matters, government entities do not have the same free speech rights as private individuals or organizations. The Supreme Court has held that the government may not use public funds to engage in viewpoint-based speech that amounts to propaganda or political advocacy.

However, the government also has a legitimate interest in providing factual information to citizens about matters of public concern, including ballot measures that would affect government operations and funding. The challenge is distinguishing between permissible informational activities and prohibited advocacy. Courts have generally held that the government may provide neutral, factual information about ballot measures, but may not take a position urging voters to support or oppose a measure.

The Attorney General’s characterization of school districts as “lobbying firms” if they communicate with voters about tax measures is inflammatory and potentially misleading. School districts are not private lobbying firms, they are democratically accountable public institutions with a responsibility to keep voters informed about matters affecting public education. The question is not whether districts can communicate with voters at all, but rather what form that communication can take.

There is also a transparency concern. The Attorney General’s press release does not provide specific details about what the four districts did that was allegedly illegal, making it difficult for other districts to know where the line is. This lack of clarity could have a chilling effect on districts’ willingness to provide any information to voters about ballot measures, even factual information that would be clearly permissible. If the goal is to ensure compliance with the law, the Attorney General should provide clear guidance about what is and is not permissible, rather than simply threatening enforcement action.

Judicial Developments

Fifth Circuit Allows Texas to Enforce Drag Show Ban, But Suggests Not All Drag Shows Violate Law

Summary: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit vacated a 2023 injunction that had blocked Texas from enforcing Senate Bill 12, a law regulating “sexually oriented performances” on public property and in the presence of minors. The three-judge panel’s ruling allows the state to enforce the law, which prohibits drag performers from dancing suggestively or wearing certain prosthetics on public property or in front of children. Violations can result in fines or jail time for drag artists, as well as fines for venues that host such performances.

However, the court’s ruling included an important caveat: not all drag shows are sexually explicit or violate the law. The court found that drag shows featured at The Woodlands Pride and Abilene Pride festivals did not meet the standard for “sexually oriented” performances and remain fully legal. The law defines a performance as “sexually oriented” if the performer is nude or engages in “sexual conduct,” which the law defines to include “actual contact or simulated contact” with intimate areas of the body.

Attorney General Ken Paxton characterized the ruling as a “victory” for protecting children from “erotic” drag shows. His press release was titled “Attorney General Ken Paxton Successfully Defends Law Protecting Children from Being Exposed to Sexually Illicit Content at Erotic Drag Shows.” The ACLU of Texas expressed concern about the vague standards in the law and the potential for selective enforcement, worrying that the law will chill protected speech even for shows that do not meet the “sexually oriented” definition.

Why it matters to Texans: This ruling allows the state to enforce restrictions on certain drag performances, but the court’s acknowledgment that not all drag shows violate the law is significant. The ruling suggests that family-friendly drag performances, such as those at pride festivals or drag story hours at libraries, remain protected speech under the First Amendment. However, the vague standards in the law, particularly the definition of “simulated contact” with intimate areas, create uncertainty about what is and is not permitted.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: This case implicates First Amendment free speech and expression principles. Drag performances are a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment, and the government may not restrict such expression based on its content or viewpoint unless it meets strict constitutional standards. The Supreme Court has held that the government may regulate obscenity and certain sexually explicit speech involving minors, but these categories are narrowly defined and subject to rigorous constitutional scrutiny.

The Fifth Circuit’s ruling suggests that the court is applying a narrow interpretation of SB 12, limiting its application to performances that are genuinely sexually explicit rather than all drag performances. This is consistent with First Amendment principles, the government may not ban an entire category of speech (drag performances) based on the content or viewpoint of that speech. Instead, the government may only regulate specific instances of speech that fall within unprotected categories such as obscenity.

The ACLU’s warning about the chilling effect on free speech raises a legitimate issue, though it’s also important to recognize how public tone and accountability factor into this debate. While the Fifth Circuit has indicated that most drag performances may not run afoul of the law, the mere possibility of prosecution under vague standards can make citizens and businesses second-guess their actions. That hesitation, driven as much by social and political tension as by the law itself, is exactly why clarity and restraint in public policy are so vital to protecting First Amendment freedoms

Political Developments

Representative Al Green Switches Congressional Districts in Bid for Reelection

Summary: U.S. Representative Al Green, a longtime Houston Democrat, announced that he is switching from Congressional District 9 to Congressional District 18 in his bid for reelection. District 18 was previously represented by the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who passed away earlier this year. A special election is scheduled to fill the remainder of Jackson Lee’s term, and Green is positioning himself to run for the seat in the regular 2026 election cycle. Green’s move creates an opening in District 9, which is expected to attract a competitive field of candidates.

Why it matters to Texans: Representative Green’s district switch reflects the ongoing reshuffling of Houston-area congressional representation following the death of Sheila Jackson Lee, a towering figure in Texas Democratic politics who represented District 18 for nearly three decades. Green’s decision to run in District 18 rather than seek reelection in his current District 9 suggests he sees a better political opportunity in the new district, possibly due to redistricting changes or demographic shifts.

The move also raises questions about representation and continuity. Green has represented District 9 since 2005, building relationships with constituents and establishing himself as a progressive voice on issues including financial services regulation, civil rights, and impeachment efforts against President Trump. His departure from District 9 means those constituents will have a new representative, while District 18 voters will be choosing between Green and other candidates to replace the iconic Sheila Jackson Lee.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: While this is primarily a political development, it touches on broader questions about representation and democratic accountability. The U.S. Constitution requires that representatives live in the state they represent, but not necessarily in the specific district. This allows for situations like Green’s district switch, where a representative can choose to run in a different district within the same state.

This raises questions about the nature of representation. Should representatives have deep roots in the specific communities they represent, or is statewide residency sufficient? What obligations do representatives have to their current constituents when they decide to seek election in a different district? These are not constitutional questions per se, but they reflect broader concerns about the quality and responsiveness of democratic representation.

Attorney General Political Activities

Attorney General Paxton Announces Speaking Tour at Turning Point USA Campus Events

Summary: Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a series of speaking engagements at Turning Point USA events on college campuses across Texas, continuing his campaign against John Cornyn. The scheduled appearances include: November 10 at the University of North Texas, November 11 at the University of Houston (alongside Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick), and November 12 at Texas State University. These appearances follow a November 3 event at the University of Texas at Austin.

Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk, is a student-led organization dedicated to advancing conservative values and encouraging political engagement among young Americans. Known for its outspoken and unapologetic approach, the group has played a major role in challenging the liberal tone found on college campuses. Attorney General Paxton’s participation in these events underscores his alignment with the movement’s commitment to free speech and civic involvement. However, it also highlights an ongoing public debate over how elected officials balance their advocacy of political ideals with the expectations of their official duties.

Why it matters to Texans: AG Paxton is appearing in his capacity as Attorney General at events on college campuses hosted by a partisan student organization, which raises questions about the boundary between his official role and political advocacy. While elected officials have First Amendment rights to speak about political matters, the use of official press releases, staff time, and the prestige of the Attorney General’s office to promote appearances at partisan political events blurs the line between official duties and political campaigning.

This is particularly concerning given that Paxton is a statewide elected official who is supposed to represent all Texans, not just those who share his political views. By closely aligning himself with a partisan political organization and using his official position to promote that alignment, Paxton is sending a message that the Attorney General’s office is a political operation rather than a neutral law enforcement agency.

Constitutional/Civil Liberty Angle: While this does not directly implicate constitutional rights, it raises questions about government ethics, conflicts of interest, and the proper use of public resources. Most states have ethics laws that prohibit the use of official resources for political purposes, though the specific rules vary. The question is whether Paxton’s use of official press releases and staff time to promote appearances at partisan political events violates these principles.

