With a Special Session coming up in Texas, Abbott has a historic chance to restore integrity—and not just by rhetoric. But will he confront his own donor class?

The Texas State Capitol dome flags fly over a building awash in campaign contributions. In recent decades the U.S. Supreme Court has broadly opened the spigot on campaign spending. Buckley v. Valeo (1976) confirmed that governments may cap direct contributions, but buckled on limits to independent spending, treating money as speech. Then Citizens United (2010) struck down long-standing restrictions on corporate and union electioneering, allowing virtually unlimited independent expenditures. Texas has gone even further—the state imposes no meaningful limits on donations by individuals or PACs. As a result, wealthy donors and special interests can flood Texas politics with cash, overwhelming the voices of ordinary voters.

This is not just theory. Texas hasn’t enacted any campaign finance reform (CFR) in decades—scandals barely force the issue. In 1991 the Legislature created the Texas Ethics Commission after chicken-plant magnate Bo Pilgrim infamously handed out $10,000 checks to state senators (the “Chicken Money” scandal). Decades before that, the 1970s Sharpstown stock-fraud scandal provoked sweeping reform. In between, ethics bills usually die in committee. As one Austin campaign-lawyer bluntly observes, “it literally cuts to their bottom line” to tighten the rules. In sum, Texas politics is rotting on big money, and unless the voters push leaders to act now, the next governor could be Gavin Newsome.

Abbotts Money Machine and Why He Resists

Gov. Greg Abbott atop the Capitol is Texas’s biggest fundraiser. Gov. Greg Abbott exemplifies the problem; he is Texas’s wealthiest and most prolific fundraiser in history. Over 25 years he’s hauled in roughly $348 million in contributions. These donors enjoy access and influence. Of all outlets, a Texas Tribune investigation found that Abbott’s contributors are routinely appointed to boards, commissions and task forces, and can “bend the ear” of a powerful governor. The governor himself dismisses concerns of course, calling donor influence “completely bogus”—but experts disagree. As Brennan Center analyst Ian Vandewalker notes;

“If a candidate takes millions of dollars from someone, you can be sure…they know what that donor wants…and are at least thinking carefully about giving the donor what they want”

Abbott’s camp is practically running Texas from a megadonor Rolodex. In 2021 the oil and gas sector rushed $4.6 million into his campaign after the Legislature passed winter-storm reforms; one oil titan, Kelcy Warren (Energy Transfer co-founder), cut Abbott a $1 million check as “thanks”. This cycle a Pennsylvania hedge-fund billionaire, Jeff Yass (a voucher-schools advocate), has poured even more into Abbott’s war chest: $6 million in Dec. 2023 (then called “the largest single donation in Texas history”) and another $4 million in April 2024. In total Yass has given Abbott $10 million in 2023–24, virtually all spent to swamp primary opponents of Abbott’s voucher agenda. (By contrast, Abbott’s grassroots fundraising from small donors is minuscule). These checks directly further Abbott’s policy priorities—school choice, oil and gas deregulation, etc., so Abbott has every reason to protect his donors’ interests. Campaign-finance reform would threaten Abbott’s cash flow and anger his backers. Indeed, he campaigned in 2014 on ethics overhauls that died immediately, and today “his push for ethics reform has…quieted” as he recycles those loyal contributors.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Senate Donor Network

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over the Senate, fueled by big money. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who controls the Senate agenda, has similarly aligned with major GOP donors. He is not up for re-election until 2026, but his war chest is enormous and his top benefactors show the same money at work. In mid-2023 Patrick took $3 million from Defend Texas Liberty, a hard-right PAC funded by Tim Dunn and the Wilks family. Patrick publicly downplayed this, noting he “raised almost the same amount” from “the other side,” but filings reveal that June 2023 alone included $150,000 from billionaire Ross Perot Jr. (a backer of Texas for Lawsuit Reform) and $100,000 from Midland rancher Douglas Scharbauer. Notably, Perot recently gave $1 million to TLR, and Scharbauer was a major Paxton donor—showing that even “both sides” of Patrick’s funding are driven by insiders. In short, the Senate leadership’s finances are fueled by the same oil, gas, energy and business elites that fuel the governor, and they are unlikely to favor limits on campaign cash.

House Speakership and Outside Spending

State Rep. Dustin Burrows (R-Lubbock), sworn in as House Speaker, raised six figures from top donors in two weeks. The House is no different. In the 2024 Speaker’s race, outside groups spent heavily to influence GOP votes. Texas Republicans watched their districts bombarded with attack mailers and texts, often funded by PACs allied with big donors like Tim Dunn. Ultimately, Rep. Dustin Burrows emerged as Speaker but only after an intense fundraising scramble. In the two weeks before the 2025 session, Burrows collected roughly $750,000 in contributions, including a $100,000 check from pipeline billionaire Kelcy Warren. By contrast, his would-be rival raised far less. Many Texas legislators publicly denounced these tactics and pushed for new rules only after Burrows had won. But Burrows’ victory wasn’t won on money alone—it was decisively shaped by House Democrats, who provided about 58% of his total 85 votes and roughly 64% of the minimum votes needed to reach the 76-vote majority threshold.

What Reform Could Look Like

A serious campaign finance bill in Texas could include several key provisions:

Contribution limits. Unlike federal law, Texas currently imposes no cap on what an individual can give to a candidate. A reform proposal might set a cap (for example, $10,000 per election for statewide races, lower for smaller offices), a move clearly allowed by Buckley v. Valeo. For perspective, Florida limits individuals to $3,000 in gubernatorial races.

Out-of-state caps. Phelan’s HB 3592 showed one approach: cap donations from out-of-state residents to a fixed amount (e.g. $5k for statewide, $2.5k for state House). If enacted, Texas would align with most other states—only about 11 allow unlimited all contributions. Could Texas do better?

Timing bans. For example, bar campaigns from fundraising while the Legislature is in session or in special session. This prevents pay-for-vote dynamics by forcing transparency before budgets or laws are passed.

Disclosure and disclaimers. Mandate that every political ad, mass text or mailer identify its funders clearly (we want details). Phelan even filed bills requiring “paid for by” to appear in large font and disclose if images or audio were manipulated. A law could also require campaigns and PACs to report exactly which candidates or measures their funds are meant to “support” or “oppose”, tightening the often-opaque tracking of spending.

PAC transparency. Tighten registration/reporting rules for Texas PACs and Super PACs. For instance, require any PAC spending in Texas to disclose (in real time) its top donors, preventing vast “dark money” infusions from flooding campaigns before election night.

Stronger enforcement. Give the Texas Ethics Commission clearer authority and stiffer penalties. Raise fines and streamline complaint procedures so that violations (like illegal coordination or false AD disclaimers) are actually punished. (Currently, ethics enforcement in Texas is notoriously weak). As well hold the AG accountable for following up on violations.

These changes would target contributions and coordination, not independent speech. Citizens United means state law cannot forbid outside speech groups from spending, but states can cap donations to campaigns and demand transparency. In other states, contribution limits and disclosure laws have been upheld as balancing free speech with electoral integrity. In Texas’s case, modest limits and disclosure rules would restore the principle that elections reflect the popular will, not just who has the deepest pockets.

Allies and Opponents?

There are not many whom I can say, through my own research that are actual allies of such a cause. As I don't hear any lawmakers maintaining a consistent position on this matter. Speaker Phelan (R) and Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson (R-Galveston) once sponsored the out-of-state donation cap but it drew on def ears and they said no more about it. But I expect nothing less form someone who courted Democrats votes to keep his position. Sen. Middleton (R-Galveston) is on board with a companion Senate bill. Democrats like Sen. Nathan Johnson have supported transparency measures (e.g. banning “deepfakes” in ads) and would back finance limits but theses are all barely half measures.

The voices of the people are being systematically ignored, and it's time for those in power to listen before it's too late.

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, is a more complex figure. On one hand, Paxton has publicly called for stronger federal-level oversight to crack down on illegal political donations, especially from foreign sources or via online fundraising platforms like ActBlue. He even petitioned the Federal Election Commission to close loopholes allowing straw donations and has been vocal about the dangers of untraceable online contributions corrupting American elections. On paper, this positions Paxton as an ally of at least some forms of CFR.

But at the State level, Paxton’s record cuts the other way. Under Texas Election Code §571.173, the Texas Ethics Commission (TEC) has authority to impose civil penalties (fines) for violations under its jurisdiction, including campaign finance laws.

But, critically, Texas Election Code §571.171 and §571.173(d) specify that:

If a respondent fails to pay a civil penalty imposed by the commission, the attorney general may sue to collect the penalty.

This makes the Texas Attorney General the enforcement arm—the TEC can assess fines, but it has no independent power to collect unpaid penalties; that requires civil litigation brought by the AG. His office has consistently failed to enforce existing Texas ethics rules, with the Texas Ethics Commission referring over 2,500 cases of unpaid fines to his office—and Paxton pursuing only about 7% of them. Critics argue that this lax enforcement effectively gives big-money players a free pass in Texas politics. Paxton himself has been fined for ethics violations, only settling those debts after public scrutiny. So while he supports federal-level crackdowns on illegal fundraising, at home he’s been accused of enabling the very campaign finance chaos reformers want to fix.

In short, Paxton is neither a clear ally nor a simple opponent. His federal activism aligns with reform goals of transparency and closing illegal funding channels, but his inaction within Texas contributes to the State’s permissive and unaccountable system. Whether he would support or resist state-level campaign finance reform depends on whether reform efforts threaten his political allies and donor networks—or align with his own crusades against political opponents. His position remains ambiguous, and reformers should approach his involvement with both caution and strategic curiosity.

But powerful figures are likely to resist and push their influence. Gov. Abbott’s largest contributors—oil tycoons, tech barons and billionaires like Yass would likely oppose any curbs that reduce their influence. Lt. Gov. Patrick has courted the same far-right donors who benefit from unlimited giving, and he controls whether Senate committees even hear bills. In short, forcing a vote on these issues faces an uphill climb. As many longtime political observers warned, Texas ethics reform is difficult on a good day, and even some so-called conservatives often decry any regulation as a First Amendment issue.

Nonetheless, some arguments may resonate. Many self-described liberty-minded Texans recognize that corruption is not a partisan issue but a constitutional one: the right to elect representatives free from undue influence. Even Texas’s Constitution affirms government “of the people”—a principle undercut when a few mega-donors call all the shots. By limiting contributions (not speech), reform honors the Buckley doctrine and matches practices in other states. It also fulfills Governor Abbott’s own past promise to restore public trust. Recall that Abbott made ethics reform an emergency priority when he first took office—in 2015 his State of the State speech, Abbott designated ethics reform as one of his five emergency items. Voters should be asking; why that pledge remains unfulfilled in the last 10 years?

Texas faces a clear choice. If Governor Abbott and the Legislature continue to ignore CFR, big donors will keep wielding disproportionate power. But if leaders dare to shine light on the money, they will reduce the “dark corners” of our politics and make our elections truly accountable. History shows reforms usually follow crises—but Texas conservatives could make reform a point of pride, showing that conservative principles of limited, transparent government can coexist with robust democracy. Capping contributions, requiring real-time disclosure and enforcing the rules would not silence anyone’s voice, instead, it would amplify the voice of the public by preventing a few wealthy interests from drowning out the people.

