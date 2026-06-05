If you are reading this, you likely already know that something is fundamentally broken in the American system. You feel it when you look at your paycheck, when you watch the news, and when you interact with the government. But feeling it is not enough. To fix a machine, you have to understand how it was built.

For the past few years, De Jure Media has been documenting the architecture of that machine. We are not dealing in conspiracy theories; we are dealing in statutory law, judicial history, and the documented actions of the administrative state.

For our new readers, welcome. You are arriving at a critical juncture. For our long-time supporters, thank you. Your backing is what makes this work possible. This is an update on exactly what we have uncovered, the legal actions we are currently pursuing on your behalf, and what we believe is at stake for all of humanity.

The Saga So Far: Documenting the Capture

The central thesis of De Jure Media is simple: The administrative state has captured the Constitution. It did not do this through a violent coup, but through a slow, methodical process of statutory redefinition, judicial deference, and the deliberate suppression of knowledge. The people were not conquered by force. They were managed by information control.

We began by looking at the most visible symptoms of this capture:

The Surveillance State. In “Your Phone Is Watching You Right Now — Here’s How to Prove It,” we provided the technical and legal proof of how the Fourth Amendment has been bypassed by third-party data brokers acting as proxies for intelligence agencies. The government does not need a warrant when it can simply buy your data from a private intermediary. The Constitution was not repealed; it was routed around.

The Shield of the State. In “The Qualified Immunity Deception,” we traced how the courts invented a doctrine out of whole cloth to protect government agents from accountability, effectively rewriting the Civil Rights Act of 1871 from the bench. This is not interpretation; it is judicial legislation in service of the administrative state.

The Illusion of Security. In April 2026, we looked at our own backyard in “Why Texas Certified a Voting System Its Own Experts Warned Could Be Hacked.” We documented how the administrative state prioritizes the appearance of process over actual security, ignoring its own security experts to maintain control over the machinery of democracy. The Hart InterCivic system was certified over documented objections. The people of Texas were never told.

But symptoms are just the surface. We had to look deeper.

The Engine Room: Suppressed Technology and the Kompromat Machine

The administrative state maintains its power through two mechanisms: control of resources and control of people.

The 70-Year Suppression of Transformative Technology

In “Beyond Fusion: The Physics They Don’t Want You to Know,” and “The Black Hole Bomb and the Navy’s Billion-Dollar Secret,” we documented a small portion of the systematic suppression of energy and propulsion technologies that could have transformed human civilization decades ago.

The government shut down the Molten Salt Reactor at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1972, not because it failed, but because it did not produce weapons-grade plutonium. The director who championed it, Alvin Weinberg, was fired. They slashed fusion research budgets in the 1990s just as the Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor was approaching breakeven. Lockheed’s Skunk Works patented a compact fusion reactor, then quietly cancelled it in 2021 with no public explanation. The Navy’s own Chief Technology Officer went on the record to call the Salvatore Pais propulsion patents, which describe inertial mass reduction and high-frequency gravitational wave generation, “operable.”

This is not theoretical. This is documented, primary-source history.

The current nuclear and energy “renaissance” the ADVANCE Act, the May 2025 Executive Order bypassing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for test reactors is not a breakthrough. It is a managed, controlled release of technology the administrative state buried for decades. We are being given back, incrementally, what was always ours.

Independent researchers like Ashton Forbes, whose work on the MH370 disappearance has brought millions of people to the intersection of classified technology and public accountability, have been voicing this same thesis: the orbs documented in the MH370 footage, the physics described in the Pais patents, and the classified programs operated by units like VPU-2 and JTF-519 are not separate stories. They are the same story. The technology that could free humanity from energy scarcity, from fossil fuel dependence, from the economic control structures built on artificial resource constraints — that technology exists. It has existed. And it has been classified.

The Kompromat Machine

How does the administrative state maintain the political compliance necessary to keep this system running? In “The Unveiling,” we addressed the Epstein network using primary source documents, including the FBI’s own FD-1023 memo (Document Ref. EFTA00090314, released to the House Judiciary Committee, February 2026), which states that a confidential human source “became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad agent.” Epstein was not a lone predator. He was a structural mechanism, a kompromat factory used by multiple intelligence agencies to bypass the Constitution and control the political class. The client list remains classified. The classification itself is the evidence.

The Current Offensive: Moving from Analysis to Action

Analysis is necessary, but action is required. De Jure Media is not just a publication; it is a platform for civic remediation. Here is what we are doing right now, on your behalf.

Action A: The DIA FOIA — Lt. Commander Edward C. Lin, JTF-519, and the WAMI Footage

This is the investigation at the heart of everything.

On May 29, 2026, De Jure Media filed a formal Freedom of Information Act request with the Defense Intelligence Agency (FOIA Case No. FOIA-00274-2026), demanding the following classified records:

Any unredacted or segregable portions of the classified addendum to the Stipulation of Fact filed in connection with Lt. Commander Lin’s court-martial, the document that describes, in classified terms, exactly what he exposed and to whom. Records detailing Lt. Commander Lin’s assignment to Joint Task Force 519 (JTF-519) between 2012 and its reported disestablishment or restructuring in 2014. Unclassified or declassified summaries of Lt. Commander Lin’s operational duties at Special Projects Patrol Squadron Two (VPU-2), MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, specifically SIGINT collection or sensor data access during March 2014, the same month Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared. Any intelligence damage assessments or post-conviction reviews conducted by the DIA, ODNI, or NCSC regarding the classified materials Lin was convicted of mishandling or disclosing.

Why does this matter? Lt. Commander Edward C. Lin was a Navy intelligence officer convicted in 2017 of passing classified information to foreign nationals. He was assigned to VPU-2, one of the most secretive special projects patrol squadrons in the Navy, beginning in February 2014, three weeks before MH370 disappeared. The classified addendum to his Stipulation of Fact has never been publicly released. The government prosecuted Lin but classified the evidence. The American people paid for the intelligence apparatus that was breached; they have a right to know the scope of that breach.

The connection between Lin’s classified activities, JTF-519, and the documented evidence surrounding MH370 is not speculation, it is a documented timeline overlap that independent researchers, including Ashton Forbes, have been systematically building in the public record. The PURSUE portal releases from the Department of War (May 8 and May 22, 2026) have confirmed that the government is now beginning to release classified UAP and advanced technology records. Our FOIA is designed to force the release of the specific records that connect these dots.

The WAMI Footage Supplemental Request

On June 2, 2026, we filed a supplemental FOIA request that goes directly to the heart of the suppressed technology question, thanks to a viewer of sorts.

Wide Area Motion Imagery (WAMI) footage, analyzed extensively by Ashton Forbes and independent researchers, and widely circulated in the public domain, appears to show objects exhibiting flight characteristics consistent with the Salvatore Pais propulsion patents: inertial mass reduction, non-aerodynamic maneuvering, and behavior inconsistent with any publicly acknowledged aircraft or drone technology.

Our supplemental request demands:

Confirmation of whether this publicly available WAMI footage originates from U.S. military or intelligence surveillance systems, including those operated by VPU-2 or JTF-519. If the footage is authentic and held in government records, a specific articulation of the national security harm that would result from officially acknowledging its authenticity, given that the footage is already freely available in the public domain.

This is a legally precise demand grounded in the Public Domain / Official Acknowledgment Doctrine. Under Wilson v. CIA (586 F.3d 171, 2d Cir. 2010), the government cannot invoke a FOIA exemption to withhold information that has already been officially acknowledged or is in the public domain. Under Wilner v. NSA (592 F.3d 60, 2d Cir. 2009), the government must provide a logical and plausible explanation for why disclosure would cause harm, not merely assert classification.

In plain terms: if the government classifies footage that is already freely available online, they must explain in writing exactly what harm that causes. That written explanation becomes a challengeable record. It forces the administrative state to either acknowledge the footage or create a documented, reviewable record of their refusal. Either outcome advances the public’s right to know.

The DIA’s Response — And What It Reveals

The DIA denied our request for expedited processing. We appealed immediately (Appeal Case No. APP-00021-2026). On June 1, 2026, the DIA issued an interim response invoking “unusual circumstances” under 5 U.S.C. § 552(a)(6)(B) but critically, failed to provide an estimated completion date as required by statute. That statutory violation is now on the record.

On June 2, 2026, the DIA confirmed our case is currently in Stage 1 of 9 in their processing pipeline. Their own disclosure: the average processing time for FOIA requests is 879 days, with a current backlog of 1,500 requests. They also admitted that “the Information Management Office is not the owner of the requested records” and that “multiple offices are in the coordination efforts” which confirms that responsive records exist and are held by multiple agencies.

We have filed a follow-up letter demanding an estimated completion date and identification of the consulting agency. The response deadline is June 16, 2026. We are building the administrative record necessary for federal court enforcement action if they continue to stonewall.

Action B: The ODNI FOIA — Tracking # DF-2026-00467

Separately, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has officially confirmed receipt of our FOIA request (Tracking # DF-2026-00467), which covers the same subject matter, Edward Lin, JTF-519, VPU-2, and the intelligence community’s damage assessments. The ODNI cited “a backlog of cases and staffing shortages” to justify extended processing timelines. A formal acknowledgement letter is due by June 29, 2026.

Two FOIA demands. Two agencies. One paper trail that the administrative state cannot make disappear.

Action C: The Texas Special Session Demands — Five Items That Cannot Wait

The law belongs to everyone, and change must start from the ground up. We have drafted formal demand letters calling for a Special Session of the Texas Legislature to address the constitutional and civic crises we have documented. These demands are being sent via USPS Certified Mail with Return Receipt, not email, not a web form, directly to the Capitol offices of Governor Greg Abbott, Senator Charles Schwertner (SD-5), and Representative Stan Gerdes (HD-17). We will have their physical signatures proving they received the demands of the people.

The five agenda items we are demanding the legislature address are:

Data Center Water Consumption and Land Use Oversight. Texas is rapidly becoming a global hub for data centers that consume massive amounts of water and power. The University of Texas projects data centers could account for 3–9% of Texas’ total water use by 2040. The current State Water Plan does not adequately forecast or regulate this industrial draw. We are demanding specific permitting guidelines for high-consumption data centers and public hearings for any new industrial well permits exceeding a specified daily draw. Texas water belongs to Texans, not to the server farms of the administrative state’s corporate partners. Fiscal Accountability: Corporate Subsidies vs. Property Tax Relief. The legislature authorized $1.5 billion over 10 years in film incentives (SB 22) and continues to lose $1.6 billion annually to data center tax exemptions, while total property tax levies have risen 34% since 2019. We are demanding the suspension of SB 22 film incentives, a comprehensive audit of the data center sales tax exemption, and the redirection of those funds toward structural school finance reform, the necessary prerequisite for any meaningful, long-term reduction of local property taxes. Transparency in State Contracting and H-1B Visa Fraud. The Texas Attorney General launched an investigation in January 2026 into H-1B visa fraud schemes, yet the legislature previously passed a carve-out allowing certain state contractors to bypass strict verification requirements. Texas tax dollars may be subsidizing the very practices the AG is investigating. We are demanding the repeal of the contractor verification carve-out and mandatory, audited E-Verify compliance for all state contractors. Election Integrity and the Secretary of State Appointment. Secretary of State Jane Nelson resigned on June 2, 2026, effective July 17, less than four months before a major general election. We are demanding a temporary, bipartisan legislative oversight committee to review the incoming Secretary of State’s election administration protocols, ensuring transparency and public confidence in the November 2026 elections. This is not partisan; this is constitutional. Clarification of Digital Identity Programs. Texas HB 4 (2025) created a voluntary digital identification program. We are demanding statutory language explicitly prohibiting the state or any local government entity from mandating the use of a digital ID for any public service, voting, or commercial transaction, permanently enshrining the voluntary nature of the program and closing the door on a future surveillance infrastructure before it is built.

De Jure Media SpecialSession Agenda 202KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What Is Really at Stake

This work is not about politics. It is not about left versus right. It is about something far more fundamental.

The technology that could eliminate energy scarcity exists. It has been demonstrated. It has been patented by the United States Navy. It has been classified, suppressed, and managed, released only in controlled drips, on the administrative state’s timeline, to serve the administrative state’s interests. The same apparatus that classified the Molten Salt Reactor, that buried the TFTR fusion results, that classified the Pais patents while simultaneously calling them “operable,” that same apparatus classified the WAMI footage, classified the addendum to Edward Lin’s court-martial, and classified the client list of the kompromat machine that keeps the political class compliant.

Researchers like Ashton Forbes have been doing the public work of connecting these dots at great personal cost. The question they are asking, and the question De Jure Media is asking through the legal system, is the same question: What are they hiding, and why?

The answer, we believe, is this: they are hiding the tools that could free humanity. And the law, the actual, written, constitutional law, gives us the right to demand those tools back.

The Path Forward

I am a carpenter, an arborist, a bartender, and an in propria persona student of the law. I rent my home. I live in the same economy and under the same pressures as you do. I know what it costs to live in a system that extracts wealth and liberty while returning bureaucracy and control.

But I also know this: The administrative state is a paper tiger. It relies on our ignorance of the law and our deference to their authority. When you learn the history, when you read the statutes, and when you understand the architecture of their capture, their power evaporates.

We are not waiting for a political savior. We are not relying on the courts that the administrative state built. We are taking the structure back ourselves, using the very laws they wrote. The biggest change in history has always come from the ground up, from people who refused to accept that the system was too big to challenge.

This is that work. You are part of it.

Thank you for supporting De Jure Media. The truth is unsealing, and we are just getting started.

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