There is a point where theoretical physics stops being an academic debate and becomes a constitutional crisis. We crossed that point in November 2025.

For years, the U.S. Navy’s “UFO patents”—filed by Dr. Salvatore Pais—have been treated by the mainstream press as a bizarre bureaucratic anomaly. The most famous of these, the High Energy Electromagnetic Field Generator (HEEMFG), describes a device that uses the rapid rotation of electromagnetically charged matter to generate massive energy amplification.

When the patents were first discovered, the credentialed class scoffed. The physics, they said, were impossible. It was pseudoscience. A grift.

Then the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests came back. The Navy didn’t just file the patents; they spent $508,000 testing the HEEMFG between 2016 and 2019 at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD).

When confronted with the receipts, the Navy’s communications director went on the record to state that the testing concluded without proving the “Pais Effect,” and that the project was dead. Pais himself, however, stated that his work “shall be proven correct one fine day”—shortly before he was transferred to the U.S. Air Force.

The story was supposed to end there. The government investigated, the government found nothing, and the government closed the book.

But human nature has a funny way of ignoring government press releases.

The 2025 Breakthrough

In November 2025, the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances published a paper titled “Creation of a black hole bomb instability in an electromagnetic system.”

The paper provides the first experimental demonstration of the Zel’dovich effect, a phenomenon where a rotating metallic cylinder acts as an exponential amplifier of a rotating electromagnetic field. The authors explicitly connect this to the Press-Teukolsky “black hole bomb,” a runaway energy amplification mechanism first theorized in 1972.

Read the mechanism again: a rotating metallic cylinder acting as an exponential amplifier of an electromagnetic field.

This is the exact physical mechanism that Dr. Salvatore Pais described in his HEEMFG patent.

The 2025 paper does not mention Pais. It does not mention UFOs, or the Navy, or advanced propulsion. It is a rigorous, independent, tabletop physics experiment. And it proves that the core mechanism underlying the Navy’s most controversial patent is a verifiable physical reality.

The Architecture of Suppression

Why does this matter to anyone outside of a physics lab? Because it exposes the exact mechanism by which the national security state controls the future.

When the government controls both the patents and the testing data, it holds a monopoly on reality. It can spend half a million dollars testing a paradigm-shifting energy device, declare it a “dead end” to the press, and simultaneously classify the underlying data.

This is not a conspiracy theory; it is a statutory reality. The Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 grants the federal government the authority to suppress any private patent that it deems a threat to national security. There are currently over 6,000 active secrecy orders in effect.

If an independent researcher had built the HEEMFG in their garage and filed a patent, the Invention Secrecy Act would have allowed the Department of Defense to seize it, gag the inventor under threat of federal prison, and bury the technology forever. Because Pais worked for the Navy, the suppression was even simpler: they just declared the tests “inconclusive” and moved him to a different branch of the military.

The Constitutional Injury

The debate over whether the Pais HEEMFG is currently powering black-triangle craft in the skies over Nevada is, in many ways, a distraction. The real issue is the legal architecture that prevents us from knowing the answer.

If the “black hole bomb” instability can be harnessed for thermonuclear fusion or advanced propulsion, as Pais suggested, then the suppression of this technology is not merely a bureaucratic overreach. It is a crime against humanity. It is the deliberate withholding of a post-scarcity energy paradigm from a global population currently fighting wars over fossil fuels.

But even if the technology is decades away from practical application, the constitutional injury remains. A government that operates in total secrecy, classifying the fundamental laws of physics and seizing private intellectual property without due process or public oversight, is a government operating outside the consent of the governed.

The 2025 Science Advances paper proves that the physics are real. The FOIA documents prove that the Navy knew it. The only question left is what the American people are going to do about it.

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