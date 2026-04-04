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thewaterdiviner's avatar
thewaterdiviner
2d

Sounds very Tesla-esque (the scientist, not the car!)

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1 reply by Joshua Biddle
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
1d

Really good to know this!

So in other words a world government of sorts is already in place, because otherwise other governments, if they were sovereign, would just expose the secrets.

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9 replies by Joshua Biddle and others
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