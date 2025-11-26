It started, as it so often does, and has before, with the mundane: a traffic stop for an alleged seatbelt violation in Bastrop County, Texas. For most, this is an expensive inconvenience, a fine to be paid ($238), a box to be checked. But for this Texan, it became a line in the sand. This wasn’t about a seatbelt; it was about the foundational principles of American governance. It was a case that asked whether the government is the master or the servant of the people, and whether a free citizen, traveling for private, non-commercial purposes, can be treated as a regulated commercial entity.

What followed was a class in constitutional defense that forced the State to fold its hand and dismiss the case entirely. This is the story of Case No. J2-76174, and it is a powerful illustration of how to reclaim our republic, one jurisdictional challenge at a time.

The Constitutional Framework

To fully appreciate the significance of the victory in Bastrop County, one must first understand the foundational principles of American constitutional law that were at play. The case was not merely about a seatbelt; it was about the very nature of government power and its relationship to the individual. At the heart of this issue are three core concepts: the doctrine of popular sovereignty, the limited power of Congress to regulate commerce, and the inherent right of the people exercise locomotion.

The Doctrine of Popular Sovereignty: The American system of government is built on the radical and revolutionary idea of popular sovereignty: the principle that the people are the ultimate source of all political power. The government is not the master of the people; it is their servant. This principle is enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution, which begins with the powerful words, “We the People.” The Supreme Court affirmed this principle in its very first major decision, Chisholm v. Georgia (1793), where it declared that “the people are the sovereign of this country.” This means that any power the government has is a power that has been delegated to it by the people, and any power not so delegated remains with the people.

The Limited Power of Congress to Regulate Commerce: One of the key powers delegated to the federal government is the power to regulate commerce, found in Article I, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution, commonly known as the Commerce Clause. This clause gives Congress the power “to regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.” The original intent of this clause was to prevent the states from erecting trade barriers and to create a unified national market. It was never intended to be a grant of unlimited power to regulate every aspect of human activity.

Over time, the Supreme Court has interpreted the Commerce Clause in various ways, but its core limitation remains: it is a power to regulate commerce, not a power to regulate all aspects of life. The distinction between commercial activity and non-commercial activity is therefore a critical one. When an individual is engaged in private, non-commercial travel, they are not engaged in “commerce” in the constitutional sense, and the power of the government to regulate their activity is therefore limited.

The Perversion of Police Power: From Public Safety to Revenue Generation

To understand how a simple traffic stop can escalate into a constitutional battle, we must examine the legal tool that authorizes such stops in the first place: the “police power.” In American jurisprudence, police power is the inherent authority of a state to enact laws and regulations to protect the health, safety, morals, and general welfare of its citizens. It is the legal justification for speed limits, drunk driving laws, and a host of other regulations designed to maintain an orderly society. When used properly, it is a legitimate and necessary function of government.

The problem arises when this legitimate power is perverted. The police power is not a blank check for the government to interfere in the lives of the citizens. It is a power that must be exercised in a way that is reasonably related to a legitimate state interest, and it cannot be used as a pretext to violate fundamental rights. When a traffic stop is not about public safety, but about revenue generation or the assertion of arbitrary authority, it is no longer a legitimate exercise of police power; it is an act of tyranny.

This is the unjust aspect of the administrative state that was exposed in the Bastrop County case, and many cases across the country. The state’s interest in a seatbelt law is ostensibly public safety. However, when an officer initiates a stop for a seatbelt violation that did not occur, as the prosecutor’s own handwritten note on the dismissal order admits, the stop is no longer about safety. It becomes a pretextual encounter, a fishing expedition for other potential violations, and a mechanism for generating revenue through fines and court costs. The police power, in this instance, is not being used to protect the public; it is being used to police the public for profit.

This perversion of police power is particularly dangerous when it intersects with the fundamental right to travel. By using a minor, often pretextual, traffic violation as the basis for a stop, the state effectively transforms the right to travel into a privilege that is subject to constant and arbitrary government interference. Every citizen on the road becomes a potential source of revenue, and the police power becomes a tool for extracting that revenue, rather than a shield for protecting the public. The Bastrop County case is a powerful reminder that the police power, like all government power, must be jealously guarded and vigorously challenged when it oversteps its constitutional bounds.

The Heart of the Matter: Popular Sovereignty vs. The Administrative State

The entire case hinged this single, profound question: Does a statute written to regulate ‘commercial motor vehicles’ and their operators apply to a private citizen simply traveling from one place to another in the ordinary course of life? The State of Texas, like many governments, has a vast and complex Transportation Code, the majority of which is designed to ensure the safe operation of commercial enterprises. But what about the rest of us?

This question cuts to the core of the American experiment. As was established in the nation’s earliest days,

“…States and Governments were made for man; and, at the same time, ... his creatures and servants have first deceived, next vilified, and, at last, oppressed their master and maker.” — Chisholm v. Georgia, 1793.

The defendant in this case, yours truly, operated from this foundational principle: the people are the sovereign, and the government is the servant. The State’s attempt to apply a commercial statute to a private citizen was an inversion of this relationship, an act of a servant attempting to command its master. This is widely supported by SCOTUS precedent.

This was the foundational argument: the court lacked both personal and subject matter jurisdiction because I was not engaged in any commercial activity, and therefore, the statute did not apply. The State was attempting to enforce a law outside of its constitutional bounds, a violation of the principle that an individual’s right to travel is a fundamental liberty, not a government-granted privilege.

Legislative Echoes: The Struggle to Define Liberty in State Law

This struggle is not unique to Texas. Across the country, there are legislative and administrative acknowledgments of the distinction between the public’s right to travel and the regulation of commerce. These are not fringe ideas; they are embedded in the legal codes of states that have taken the time to properly define the scope of their own authority.