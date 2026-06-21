In December 2024, Bastrop County commissioners approved a 10-year, 75% property tax abatement for EdgeConneX, a private data center developer, on a $5 billion campus project in Cedar Creek, Texas, using a statutory mechanism that requires no public referendum. The agreement, signed with an EdgeConneX subsidiary called DFW33220N, LLC, contains no water use disclosure requirement, no noise limit at the property line, and no grid upgrade cost allocation, despite the fact that ERCOT’s large load interconnection queue now stands at 410 gigawatts, 87% of which are data centers. This article examines who made this deal, what it actually says, what it omits, and what a community with access to the full truth would have demanded instead.

The Scene: Cedar Creek, June 2026

If you live in Bastrop County, your local Nextdoor feed is currently a battlefield. Neighbors are arguing past each other over a massive $5 billion AI data center corridor being built in Cedar Creek. Half the town is furious about the impending strain on the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer and the ERCOT grid. The other half, taking a more pragmatic stance, argues that data centers are inevitable and the community should focus on negotiating better mitigation strategies — closed-loop cooling, noise limits, and infrastructure cost-sharing.

Both sides are missing the actual mechanism of control. The community is debating mitigation leverage that the county already gave away.

Between June 16 and June 18, 2026, Bastrop County hosted three town halls to allow residents to ask questions of EdgeConneX, the private equity-backed developer building the campuses.

These town halls were requested by Commissioner David Glass to address mounting public concern. But these meetings were not a negotiation. They were a post-mortem. The binding legal agreement that governs the first phase of this massive development was signed by the Bastrop County Commissioners Court eighteen months earlier, on December 9, 2024.

The public was not asked to vote on it. Under Texas law, they did not have to be.

The Parties to the Agreement

The agreement was executed between Bastrop County, Texas, and a corporate entity named DFW33220N, LLC. This entity is a subsidiary of EdgeConneX, one of the largest wholesale data center operators in the world, backed by the global private equity firm EQT Infrastructure.

EdgeConneX is currently advancing three separate campuses in Cedar Creek spanning nearly 1,500 acres. Campus 1, the subject of the December 2024 abatement agreement, sits on 112 acres and represents approximately $440 million in capital improvements. Campus 2 is projected at $1.4 billion across 951 acres, and Campus 3 is in the preliminary stages on another 400 acres. The total projected investment across the corridor exceeds $5 billion.

The Bastrop County Commissioners Court approved the abatement for Campus 1 under the authority of Texas Tax Code Chapter 312, the Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act. Chapter 312 allows local taxing units to exempt increases in property value from taxation for up to 10 years to attract commercial investment. The statute requires the county to adopt guidelines, designate a “Reinvestment Zone,” and hold a public hearing.

It does not require a public referendum. The commissioners decide alone.

The Agreement’s Actual Terms

When you read the actual 19-page tax abatement agreement (plus exhibits) signed by the county and DFW33220N, LLC, the asymmetry of the deal becomes starkly apparent.

The county granted a 75% abatement on county property taxes for a period of 10 years for each of the four buildings planned for Campus 1. The base assessed value of the land, locked in as of January 1, 2024, was $365,669.25. Any value built on top of that raw dirt is shielded from 75% of its county tax burden for a decade. Furthermore, the 10-year abatement clock does not start ticking when the county signs the deal. It starts at the “Owner’s election,” meaning EdgeConneX decides when the 10-year tax holiday begins.

In exchange for this massive public subsidy, the developer’s primary economic commitment is the creation of “60+ new quality trades and engineering jobs” and “$6+ million in wages and benefits.”

Sixty permanent jobs for a nearly half-billion-dollar initial phase. But what the agreement omits is far more consequential than what it includes.

In the “Environmental Impact of Project” section of the application, the developer checked “No expected adverse impact” for Air Quality, Water Quality, Floodplain/Wetlands, Solid Waste Disposal, Noise levels, and Storm/Water Runoff. The county accepted this self-certification.

Nowhere in the binding agreement is EdgeConneX required to publicly disclose its projected water draw from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer. Nowhere is there a specified decibel limit for cooling fan noise at the property line. Nowhere is there a provision allocating the cost of necessary electrical grid upgrades to the developer rather than the local ratepayers. The county surrendered its primary leverage — the tax abatement — without securing a single binding condition precedent regarding water, noise, or grid impact.

The Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer and the “Closed Loop” Half-Truth

The primary groundwater resource for Bastrop and Lee Counties is the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, managed by the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District (LPGCD). Under the Texas “rule of capture,” a landowner can generally pump as much groundwater as they desire from beneath their property, subject only to the specific permitting rules of the local conservation district. Currently, the LPGCD management plan contains no data center-specific pumping limits.

Industry defenders on local message boards frequently argue that modern data centers use “closed-loop” cooling systems, rendering water concerns obsolete. This is a half-truth that obscures the actual mechanism of resource consumption.

Closed-loop and immersion cooling systems do significantly reduce on-site freshwater consumption compared to older evaporative cooling towers. But the building itself is only a fraction of the equation. Approximately 80% of a data center’s total water footprint comes from the power plants generating the electricity required to run it. Natural gas power plants, which supply the majority of Texas’s dispatchable generation, consume roughly 2,800 gallons of water per megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity produced.

A May 2026 white paper published by the UT Austin Bureau of Economic Geology and the COMPASS Research Consortium confirmed the scale of this threat. The researchers projected that data centers could account for 3% to 9% of Texas’s total water use by 2040, up from less than 1% today. The study explicitly noted that Texas currently has no unified regulatory framework to track either the direct or indirect water use of these facilities. You cannot mitigate what the state refuses to measure.

The Man Who Voted and the Water Utility He Runs

[UPDATE — June 21, 2026: This section was added following information provided by a source with direct knowledge of the June 2026 EdgeConneX town halls.]

Since the original publication of this article, several hours ago, a significant new fact has come to light, one that reframes the entire accountability question.

Commissioner David Glass, who voted on December 9, 2024 to approve the 10-year, 75% tax abatement for EdgeConneX, simultaneously serves as Board President of Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC), the primary water utility serving the Bastrop County area, including the Cedar Creek service area where the EdgeConneX campuses are being built.

Aqua WSC is a nonprofit water supply corporation organized under Texas Water Code Chapter 67. It draws from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer via the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District permit system. It is, in short, the entity that manages the very water resource that EdgeConneX’s operations will draw upon.

This dual role is not merely an appearance problem. Under Texas Local Government Code Chapter 171, a local public official is prohibited from voting on or participating in a matter involving a business entity in which the official has a “substantial interest.” Under § 171.002(2 )(C), a person who is a member of the board of directors or other governing body of a business entity has a substantial interest in that entity by definition, no financial threshold test is required. Board membership alone triggers the conflict.

The statute requires that before participating in a vote on a matter in which they have a substantial interest, the official must file a written affidavit with the county clerk disclosing the conflict and must abstain from further participation. Tex. Loc. Gov’t Code § 171.004.

The question that Bastrop County residents, and the Texas Ethics Commission, should be asking is direct: Did Commissioner Glass file a conflict of interest affidavit with the Bastrop County Clerk before the December 9, 2024 vote? If not, the abatement approval may constitute a statutory violation of Chapter 171.

The conflict is compounded by a second finding from the town hall meetings. A photograph of an EdgeConneX presentation slide shown at the June 2026 town halls — provided to De Jure Media by a source who attended — reveals that EdgeConneX publicly listed “Aqua Water Supply” as a “Regional Partner” in the project’s water stewardship plan. The slide reads:

“We are working with Aqua Water Supply and the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District to maintain flexibility as solutions advance while keeping potable water use as low as practicable and protecting the community’s drinking water and freshwater aquifer.”

Aqua WSC has not issued a public statement confirming this partnership. De Jure Media will present a public information request to Bastrop County seeking records related to any formal agreement or memorandum of understanding between Aqua WSC and EdgeConneX. No such agreement has been publicly disclosed.

This creates a three-layer accountability problem:

Layer 1 The Vote: The commissioner who approved the abatement is also the Board President of the water utility that EdgeConneX’s operations will impact. Under Chapter 171, this is a textbook conflict of interest requiring disclosure and recusal.

Layer 2 The False Partnership Claim: EdgeConneX publicly represented Aqua WSC as a “Regional Partner” in its water stewardship plan at a community town hall. Aqua WSC’s own management disputes this characterization. A public misrepresentation about a key community safeguard, made to residents who were already concerned about water, is not a minor communications error.

Layer 3 The Closed Loop Slide: The same town hall presentation showed a “Responsible Design Standards — Closed Loop Cooling” slide listing a Total Peak Daily Water Demand of 2,640 gallons per day (GPD) for a single building. With four buildings in Campus 1 alone, that is 10,560 GPD of on-site water use — before accounting for the upstream power generation water footprint documented in the UT Austin COMPASS study. The 2,640 GPD figure is presented without any reference to the indirect water consumption through electricity generation, which, as documented in Section 4 of this article, represents approximately 80% of a data center’s total water footprint.

The public was told a story about responsible water stewardship. The primary source documents tell a different one. [Update End]

The Structural Mechanism of Capture

The Bastrop County deal is not an anomaly. It is the intended outcome of a statutory framework designed to bypass the public.

Chapter 312 operates on the premise of “competitive site selection.” Developers pit counties against each other, threatening to take their capital elsewhere unless local officials grant maximum tax relief. The Bastrop abatement application explicitly states:

“Should the customer select an alternative site, the project would not move forward. Without an incentive Project financial viability will be significantly and negatively impacted.”

This dynamic has created a runaway subsidy train across Texas. According to a 2026 report by Good Jobs First, the cost of the state sales tax exemption for qualifying data centers has exploded. In the 2014–2015 biennium, the exemption cost Texas taxpayers an estimated $14.6 million. By the 2028–2029 biennium, that cost is projected to reach $3.3 billion, an astonishing 22,503% increase. To qualify for this state-level exemption, a large data center project only needs to create 40 jobs and invest $500 million.

Meanwhile, the physical infrastructure of the state is buckling under the weight of this subsidized growth. In April 2026, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) reported to the Texas House State Affairs Committee that it is currently tracking approximately 410 gigawatts (GW) of large loads seeking interconnection to the grid. Approximately 87% of those requests are data centers. To put that number in perspective, the all-time peak demand on the entire Texas grid is roughly 85.5 GW. The interconnection queue is nearly five times the total capacity of the state.

The Texas legislature attempted to address this with Senate Bill 6 in 2025, which requires large loads (75 MW and above) to pay a $100,000 study fee and mandates curtailment capabilities during grid emergencies. But SB 6 addresses grid management, not community consent. It does nothing to reform the Chapter 312 process that allows county commissioners to sign away the local tax base behind closed doors.

The Suppressed Technology Question

There is a deeper, more troubling layer to this infrastructure crisis. We are being told that the massive energy and water demands of these AI data centers are simply the unavoidable cost of technological progress. We must sacrifice our aquifers and strain our grid because the physics of cooling thousands of high-density servers demands it.

But what if the government is hiding the tools required to solve the problem?

As of the end of Fiscal Year 2025, there were 6,543 patents held under secrecy orders by the United States government.

This is not a conspiracy theory; it is a matter of public, statutory record compiled annually by the Federation of American Scientists.

These suppressed patents heavily index toward advanced propulsion, novel energy generation, and breakthrough thermal management systems. We know the Department of Defense actively develops and tests these concepts, the Navy’s $508,000 testing of the Salvatore Pais room-temperature superconductor and high-energy electromagnetic field generator patents is a documented fact.

The administrative state operates a classification apparatus that suppresses breakthrough energy and cooling technologies under the guise of national security, while simultaneously using statutory mechanisms like Chapter 312 to force local communities to subsidize 2024-era infrastructure that drains their water and destabilizes their grid. The government is not a neutral arbiter in this crisis. It is managing the release of technology to protect institutional power, and forcing the working class to absorb the friction.

What a Better Deal Looks Like

The residents of Bastrop County are right to be angry, but that anger must be directed at the correct target. The enemy is not the data center itself. The enemy is a statutory framework that allows local officials to transfer public resources to private equity firms without public consent.

A community operating from a position of strength does not beg for mitigation after the contract is signed. A strong community demands Community Benefit Agreements (CBAs ) and strict conditions precedent before the abatement is granted.

If a developer wants a 75% tax break, the county must require binding, public disclosure of maximum daily water draw. It must require continuous, independent monitoring of the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer at the developer’s expense. It must establish hard decibel limits at the property line with automatic financial penalties for violations. It must mandate that the developer fund the necessary transmission upgrades to the ERCOT grid, rather than socializing those costs to local ratepayers.

Bastrop County hired PFM Group Consulting in March 2026 to analyze the fiscal impact of these data centers. That study is still underway. When it is released, the community must demand that it account for the indirect water cost of power generation and the long-term infrastructure liabilities the county has assumed.

The law belongs to everyone, not just the administrative state and the private equity firms that capture it. When local government uses statutory authority to bypass the public, it is not economic development. It is a managed extraction of community wealth.

The question for Bastrop County and for every community in Texas facing the AI infrastructure boom is simple: Are you going to continue arguing over the terms of your own surrender, or are you going to demand a system that requires your consent?

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