Two years ago, I wasn’t a law student. I was just another American in my late thirties, rollerblading to stay healthy, raising a garden, and feeling a growing sense of unease. It felt like the ground was shifting beneath our feet, like the country I knew was being governed by rules I didn’t recognize and by people I never elected. That unease sent me on a journey I never expected: a deep, immersive dive into the law, pro se, for myself. I started with the Constitution, then the Federalist and Anti-Federalist Papers, and from there, into the court decisions and statutes that have shaped our modern world. I wasn’t looking for a degree; I was looking for answers.

It was in that spirit, that I recently came across

article titled, “AI says the ABA ‘Absolutely’ benefits from unconstitutional law.” It was provocative, using an AI’s logic to question the American Bar Association’s power. But while the AI’s commentary was a novelty, the questions it raised were not. They were the same questions that had been echoing in my own mind, the same ones that sent me on this journey in the first place. The article was a signpost, pointing toward a much deeper story, a story about power, control, and a quiet struggle for the soul of American governance that is now bursting into the open right here in Texas.

This isn’t just a legal debate. It’s a civic awakening. And to truly understand it, you have to go back to the beginning.

The Argument

When you first read the words of the men who built this country, you realize they saw our future with unnerving clarity. The debate over the judiciary wasn’t some dry, academic exercise; it was a passionate, high-stakes argument about the nature of power itself. On one side, you had Alexander Hamilton, arguing in Federalist No. 78 for an independent judiciary as a vital check on a runaway legislature. He called it the “least dangerous” branch, a body that could declare laws void only when they violated the “manifest tenor of the Constitution.” He believed the courts were there to enforce the people’s will, as expressed in the Constitution, over the temporary will of their elected agents.

“Nor does this conclusion by any means suppose a superiority of the judicial to the legislative power,” Hamilton wrote. “It only supposes that the power of the people is superior to both...”

Reading Hamilton, you see the ideal: a guardian of the fundamental law. But then you read the Anti-Federalists, and a chill runs down your spine. In Brutus XV, an author whose warnings grow more prescient by the day, painted a different picture. He saw a judiciary that would be “exalted above all other power in the government, and subject to no control.” He warned that these unelected judges, secure in their lifetime appointments, would have the final say on the meaning of the Constitution.

“Men placed in this situation will generally soon feel themselves independent of heaven itself,”

He predicted that this supreme court would not be a neutral arbiter, but an engine for the slow, steady consolidation of federal power, chipping away at the authority of the states and the people until they were “melt[ed] down... into one entire government.” For two years, I’ve been reading these words, and I’ve seen the ghost of Brutus’ warning in the headlines and court decisions of our time. The unease I felt was the echo of this founding argument, a tension baked into our system from day one

The Modern Guild: How a Private Club Came to Rule the Law

As I dug deeper, I realized that the federal judiciary wasn’t the only power that had grown beyond its original bounds. A private organization, the American Bar Association, had quietly become the gatekeeper to the entire legal profession. It doesn’t issue law licenses, the states still do that, but it holds something just as powerful: a monopoly on law school accreditation, recognized by the federal government and nearly every state. If you want to be a lawyer in most of America, you have to go to an ABA-approved school.

Think about that. A private club, not a government accountable to the people, gets to decide what constitutes a valid legal education. It sets the standards, it enforces its own rules, and it has used this power to shape the profession in its own image. What began as a professional guild for setting standards has, as many have documented, morphed into a powerful lobbying and advocacy group, pushing a distinct political agenda.

This is where the warnings of Brutus become so chillingly relevant. He feared an unaccountable power that could interpret the rules without any check on its authority. The ABA, in its modern form, has become a version of that fear realized in the private sector. It’s a bottleneck of influence, a modern-day guild that can condition entry into a noble profession on compliance with its own, often partisan, worldview. For years, this system has been accepted as just “the way things are.”

But something is changing. The ground is shifting again, and this time, it’s in the direction of restoration.

The Shot Heard in Austin: Texas Reclaims Its Authority

On October 7, 2025, the Texas Supreme Court did something truly historic. In a quiet but decisive order, it declared its intention to end the ABA’s monopoly on legal education in our state. No longer would graduation from an ABA-accredited school be the only path to sitting for the Texas bar exam. The Court’s reasoning was as simple as it was profound:

“The Court is of the tentative opinion that the ABA should no longer have the final say on whether a law school’s graduates are eligible to sit for the Texas bar exam and become licensed to practice law in Texas.”

This wasn’t just a procedural tweak. It was a declaration of sovereignty. It was the state of Texas, through its highest court, saying that the authority to license professionals and to determine the standards for practicing law within our borders belongs to the people of Texas, not to a private organization in Chicago. This decision, which followed federal pressure on the ABA for its legally questionable DEI mandates, is the first of its kind in the nation. Florida is already considering following our lead.

For me, reading that order was a moment of profound clarity. It was the culmination of everything I had been studying. It was the Tenth Amendment in action, the principle that powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states, or to the people. It was a direct challenge to the slow, creeping centralization of power that Brutus warned us about. It was a state, my state, remembering its own constitutional authority and taking it back.

The Echo

What is happening in Texas is more than a legal reform; it is a sign of a great reawakening. For too long, we have outsourced our thinking and our authority, to federal agencies, to national organizations, to experts who told us their way was the only way. We forgot that self-governance is not a spectator sport. It requires active, educated, and vigilant citizens.

My two-year journey through the law has taught me one thing above all: the answers are there for anyone willing to look. The principles of our republic are not hidden in some secret vault; they are written down in our founding documents, waiting to be rediscovered. The power to govern ourselves was never truly lost, only abdicated.

Texas is now leading the way in reclaiming that power. By dismantling a private monopoly and reasserting state control over a vital public function, we are not just changing a rule; we are restoring a principle. We are reminding ourselves that the foundation of justice and liberty is built at the state and local level, by the people, for the people.

