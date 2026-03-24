“There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the Communists act... I know of the operations of this network because I have studied it for twenty years and was permitted for two years, in the early 1960s, to examine its papers and secret records.”— Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time (1966), pp. 950–955

You have probably heard someone say, in the last few years, that there is a “globalist elite” pulling strings behind the scenes of world events. You may have nodded along, or you may have rolled your eyes. Either way, you almost certainly did not hear what comes next: the name of the man who documented this network in academic detail, the name of the institution he worked for, or the name of the book in which he published his findings — a book that was briefly suppressed by its own publisher.

His name was Carroll Quigley. He was a professor of history at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. He was Bill Clinton’s mentor, and Clinton named him by name in his 1992 Democratic National Convention acceptance speech as one of the two most important influences on his life. He was not a conspiracy theorist. He was an insider who believed the network he documented was so historically significant that the public had a right to know it existed, even though the network itself preferred to remain unknown.

What Quigley documented is not a theory. It is a history, assembled from primary sources, personal access to secret records, and decades of academic research. And it explains, with startling precision, the geopolitical realignment that is unfolding in front of us today.

One Wintry Afternoon in February 1891

The story begins, as Quigley tells it, on a specific day in a specific city.

“One wintry afternoon in February 1891, three men were engaged in earnest conversation in London. From that conversation were to flow consequences of the greatest importance to the British Empire and to the world as a whole. For these men were organizing a secret society that was, for more than fifty years, to be one of the most important forces in the formulation and execution of British imperial and foreign policy.”— Carroll Quigley, The Anglo-American Establishment (1981), p. 3

The three men were Cecil Rhodes, the fabulously wealthy diamond magnate and empire-builder who gave his name to Rhodesia and to the Rhodes Scholarships, William T. Stead, the most famous journalist in England, and Lord Esher, confidant of Queen Victoria. They were joined shortly after by Alfred Milner, who would become the group’s dominant figure for the next three decades.

Rhodes was not simply a businessman. He was a man with a mission, and he had been planning it for nearly two decades. In five successive wills written before his famous final will establishing the Rhodes Scholarships, he left his fortune to a single purpose: the creation of a secret society devoted to the preservation and expansion of the British Empire. Not the British government. Not the British people. The British Empire — meaning the system of global power, financial control, and cultural dominance that the Empire represented.

The society they founded that February afternoon had two concentric circles. The inner circle was called “The Society of the Elect.” The outer circle was called “The Association of Helpers.” Members of the outer circle were often not told they were part of a secret society at all. They were recruited through patronage, social pressure, and shared ideals, and they served the inner circle’s purposes without necessarily knowing whose purposes they were serving.

This is not speculation. Quigley documented it from the group’s own papers, which he was given access to in the early 1960s.

The Network That Shaped the Twentieth Century

What did this group actually do? Quigley’s list, drawn from documentary evidence, is staggering in its scope.

The Milner Group, as it came to be known after Rhodes’s death in 1902, controlled The Times of London for more than fifty years. It plotted the Jameson Raid of 1895, which helped trigger the Boer War of 1899–1902. It created the Union of South Africa. It dominated the British delegation to the Paris Peace Conference of 1919, where the post-World War I world order was designed. It had a decisive influence on the formation of the League of Nations. It shaped British policy toward Ireland, Palestine, and India for three decades.

And then, in 1919, it did something that would change the world permanently.

At the Paris Peace Conference, the Milner Group’s operatives met with a group of American counterparts, men connected to J.P. Morgan’s banking network and together they drew up the plans for two new institutions. One would be based in London. The other would be based in New York. The London institution was housed in a building called Chatham House, and it became known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs. The New York institution became known as the Council on Foreign Relations.

Quigley is explicit about the relationship between these two institutions and the secret society that created them:

“In New York it was known as the Council on Foreign Relations and was a front for J.P. Morgan and Company in association with the very small American Round Table Group... The original plans for the Royal Institute of International Affairs and the Council on Foreign Relations were drawn up at Paris.”— Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope (1966), p. 952

And he is equally explicit about the CFR’s ideological purpose:

“The Council on Foreign Relations is the American branch of a society which originated in England and believes national boundaries should be obliterated and one-world rule established.”— Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope (1966)

This is not a fringe claim. This is a Georgetown professor, writing in a 1,300-page academic history published by Macmillan, describing the organization that has shaped American foreign policy for a century.

The Purpose — In Their Own Words

What was the ultimate goal of this network? Quigley provides the answer in what has become the most cited passage from Tragedy and Hope:

“The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences.”— Carroll Quigley, Tragedy and Hope (1966), p. 324

Read that again slowly. A Georgetown professor, writing in 1966, describes a deliberate plan, not a conspiracy theory, but a documented historical project, to create a system of financial control in private hands, operating through central banks, capable of dominating the political system of every country on earth.

This is the entity that Susan Kokinda and others are calling “the Empire.” It is not a metaphor. It is not a paranoid fantasy. It is a documented historical network with a name, an address (Chatham House, St. James’s Square, London), an American branch (the CFR, 58 East 68th Street, New York), and a 135-year institutional history.

Why You Have Never Heard of This

If this is all documented in a book published by Macmillan in 1966, why does almost no one know about it?

The answer is partly in the book’s own history. Tragedy and Hope was published, sold well, and then — in Quigley’s own account — the publisher allowed it to go out of print and destroyed the plates. Quigley believed this was deliberate. He wrote about it in a 1974 letter:

“The book was suppressed... I was told that the book had ‘sold out’ and would not be reprinted. I know now that this is not true and that the book was deliberately allowed to go out of print.”

The book was eventually republished by a small press and is now freely available. But the damage was done. A generation of Americans who might have read it in the 1960s and 1970s did not. The network Quigley described continued to operate, continued to shape foreign policy, and continued to prefer to remain unknown.

The answer is also partly structural. The institutions Quigley describes, the CFR, Chatham House, the Trilateral Commission (founded in 1973 as an expansion of the same network) are not secret in the way that a spy agency is secret. Their membership lists are published. Their reports are publicly available. Their annual meetings are announced. What is secret is the purpose that connects them, the shared ideological project of dissolving national sovereignty into a managed global order, controlled by a self-selecting elite of financiers, academics, and policy professionals.

When everything is hidden in plain sight, nothing is hidden at all. The network’s greatest protection is not secrecy. It is the assumption, carefully cultivated in every elite institution, that anyone who connects these dots is a conspiracy theorist.

Carroll Quigley connected the dots. He was a Georgetown professor. He had access to the secret records. He was not a conspiracy theorist. He was an insider who believed the truth had a right to be told.

What This Means for Today

The geopolitical events of the past several weeks, Trump calling NATO members “cowards,” Russia accusing Britain of sabotaging peace negotiations, China and Russia abstaining together on a UN Security Council resolution, the US-Japan bilateral energy deal bypassing multilateral institutions — are not random. They are the first serious, multi-polar challenge to the institutional order that the Milner Group and its successors built between 1919 and 1945.

The institutions under pressure, NATO, the UN Security Council’s Western consensus, the IMF’s dollar-denominated lending architecture, the WTO’s rules-based trading order, are precisely the institutions that Quigley’s network designed and staffed. They were not designed to serve the interests of the American people, or the British people, or any people. They were designed to serve the interests of a system of financial control in private hands.

This does not mean that every challenge to these institutions is legitimate, or that every challenger is acting in good faith. It does not mean that Trump, Putin, or Xi Jinping are heroes of national sovereignty. Power vacuums are filled by power, and the question of whose power fills the vacuum left by the Anglo-American order is the most important political question of our time.

But it does mean that the people who are currently defending these institutions, the editorial boards, the think tanks, the former ambassadors, the Chatham House fellows, are not defending democracy, or the rule of law, or the liberal international order in any meaningful sense. They are defending a specific, historically documented network of private financial control that has operated, largely in secret, for 135 years.

And it means that the American people, who were never asked whether they wanted their foreign policy designed in a private meeting in Paris in 1919, have a right to know what was decided there and a right to decide, for themselves, whether they want to continue to be governed by its consequences.

What You Can Do

The most powerful thing any citizen can do right now is read the primary sources. Educate yourself. Carroll Quigley’s works are not banned — yet. They are freely available.

The Anglo-American Establishment (1981) is available at carrollquigley.net and Archive.org.

The key passages from Tragedy and Hope (1966) on the Round Table Groups and the CFR are available at cooperative-individualism.org.

The CFR’s own membership list and publication archive are available at cfr.org.

Chatham House’s research and membership are available at chathamhouse.org.

The law belongs to everyone. So does the history. The first step toward reclaiming a Republic is knowing what replaced it and who built the replacement.

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