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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
3dEdited

Obfuscations of science, human history and human potential are central to the Empire of The City's control.

The conflict between Anglo-America and Asia is managed by the Empire of The City that rules over all.

Their rule is by blackmail and bribery and not by direct force and so it is a very delicate and easily disturbed thing. It is more like them riding on the backs of nations.

They cannot predict or enforce alignments by language, religion or economic patterns, so they have to let reconfigurations by wars and conflicts play out. But they can manipulate such wars and their perceptions by psyops and propaganda in order to further their agenda of technocratic control. That is what is happening.

The Empire of The City doesn't care about what particular alignment by language, religion or economic pattern is arrived at, it only cares that its position as apex parasite is maintained. To that end it is furiously attempting to centralize everything digitally by ushering in Technocracy. That is its fundamental struggle and goal.

The world could easily shake off the Empire of the City like a nasty parasite but for that to happen an awareness of the parasite's existence and control must develop.

The Empire of "The City"

https://ia801809.us.archive.org/22/items/knuth-edwin-c.-the-empire-of-the-city/Knuth%20Edwin%20C.%20-%20The%20Empire%20Of%20The%20City.pdf

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1 reply by Joshua Biddle
Wouter Lanz's avatar
Wouter Lanz
3d

Schoch is a charlatan whom no genuine researcher takes serious .. and yes the Sphynx is from before the Deluge, which had been established ages earlier by Schwaller de Lubeck ..

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