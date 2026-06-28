In June 2026, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) won 12 of 13 targeted New York primary races, backed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. This article documents that the DSA’s strategy is not improvised, it is the deliberate execution of Antonio Gramsci’s “cultural hegemony” doctrine, now openly endorsed by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). It further examines why the Communist Control Act of 1954 cannot serve as the legal remedy its proponents believe, and what Trump’s “waiting and preparing” syntax signals about the counter-strategy.

The New York Earthquake

When Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on June 23, 2026, declaring, “The Communists are finally making their move. I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time,” the corporate press immediately dismissed it as hyperbole. For those paying attention to the structural mechanics of American politics, it was a precise diagnosis of a very real, very public strategy.

The “move” Trump referenced was not a clandestine plot hatched in a smoke-filled room. It was the June 2026 New York Democratic primary, where the DSA executed a sweeping, systemic takeover of key legislative seats. Backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the DSA slate won 12 of its 13 targeted races, including the unseating of Rep. Adriano Espaillat by DSA candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier in NY-13, and Claire Valdez’s decisive victory in NY.

This is not merely a shift in local New York politics. It is the execution of a century-old ideological blueprint, openly endorsed by the very institutions that claim to defend the “liberal international order.”

The Gramscian Architecture

To understand what is happening, we must look past the daily news cycle and examine the ideological architecture driving it. The strategy currently being deployed by the DSA is rooted in the work of Antonio Gramsci, the Italian Marxist philosopher who concluded that violent revolution was unnecessary if one could achieve “cultural hegemony” — the slow, methodical capture of a society’s institutions, media, education, and political apparatus.

Gramsci wrote from his prison cell:

“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.”

The DSA’s own platform does not hide this lineage. It explicitly calls for the “democratic socialist transformation” of American society through electoral capture at every level of government, not through armed insurrection, but through the patient occupation of every institution that shapes public life.

The CFR Confirms the Strategy

This is not a fringe conspiracy theory. It is the explicit framing used by the highest echelons of the American foreign policy establishment. In May 2026, Charles Kupchan, a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR ), published an essay titled “Between Two Orders.” In it, he explicitly quotes Gramsci’s “morbid symptoms” to describe the current geopolitical transition and the necessity of managing a “post-Trump world.”

When the CFR, the premier institution of the American administrative state, and the DSA are operating on the same Gramscian wavelength, we are no longer dealing with isolated political movements. We are witnessing a coordinated effort to fundamentally alter the constitutional republic.

More on the CFR here:

The Illusion of Legality: The Communist Control Act

The immediate reaction from many constitutionalists to the DSA’s rise is to point to the law. Specifically, the Communist Control Act of 1954 (50 U.S.C. § 841).

The statute’s findings are stark and seemingly applicable:

“The Congress finds and declares that the Communist Party of the United States, although purportedly a political party, is in fact an instrumentality of a conspiracy to overthrow the Government of the United States. It constitutes an authoritarian dictatorship within a republic, demanding for itself the rights and privileges accorded to political parties, but denying to all others the liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Relying on this statute as a remedy is a trap, a psychological operation designed to induce complacency. The registration and administrative enforcement machinery of the companion Subversive Activities Control Act of 1950 was repealed by Congress in 1993 (Pub. L. 103-199). The Communist Control Act of 1954 itself — including the criminal membership penalties of §843 — remains on the books but has gone unenforced, in part due to unresolved First Amendment challenges. The administrative state has ensured that the legal mechanisms to defend the republic against ideological subversion have been systematically dismantled through prosecutorial discretion.

This is the essence of the Gramscian march: use the mechanisms of the republic to gain power, then dismantle the safeguards that could remove you.

“Waiting and Preparing”: The Q Syntax and the Military Correction

This brings us back to Trump’s statement: “I’ve been waiting and preparing for this for a long time.”

For those familiar with the cadence of the “Q” drops that began in 2017, the syntax is unmistakable. It mirrors the “calm before the storm” signaling that initiated the phenomenon. Whether one views Q as a military intelligence operation, a psychological operation, or a combination of both, the underlying thesis — that a faction within the military and intelligence apparatus has been tracking this subversion and preparing a counter-strategy — remains a critical lens through which to view these events.

The De Jure Media knowledge base has long tracked the premise that “misspellings matter” in these communications, pointing toward a “military correction.” If the administrative state has captured the civilian legal apparatus, as evidenced by the neutering of the Communist Control Act, the structural logic dictates that the remedy must come from outside that captured system.

This analysis is offered as a lens, not a conclusion. The Q drops are not primary source evidence of a military operation; they are a documented cultural and political phenomenon whose syntax and cadence warrant serious analytical attention rather than reflexive dismissal.

More on “Q” here.

The Call to Action: Discernment and Sovereignty

The DSA’s victories in New York are not the end; they are the proof of concept for a national strategy aimed at 2028. The administrative state, the CFR, and the Marxist left are not hiding their intentions. They are publishing them in essays and executing them at the ballot box.

The remedy is not to wait for a defunct 1954 statute to save us. The remedy is discernment.

We must recognize the psychological operations designed to make us feel powerless or to place our faith in captured institutions. We must understand the Gramscian strategy being deployed against us. We must reassert our sovereignty at the local level, refusing to cede our communities to an ideology that explicitly seeks the ruin of the constitutional republic.

The old world is indeed dying. The new world that is born will be determined by whether the American people choose to remain subjects of the administrative state, or reclaim their status as sovereign citizens.

The question is not whether the Gramscian march is happening. The question is: at what point does the American people’s tolerance for watching their institutions captured from within become the very consent that legitimizes the capture?

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