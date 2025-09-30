0:00 -9:01

Picture this: A time when Texas actually made wealthy people pay their fair share of taxes. When luxury goods bore the heaviest burden, while working families caught a break. When the tax system, however imperfect, didn’t systematically punish people for being poor.

That time existed. It was called the Republic of Texas.

Today, as politicians in Austin debate abolishing property taxes and Florida’s governor promises to eliminate them entirely, it’s worth asking a simple question: How did we get to a place where Texas has one of the most unfair tax systems in America? And what can nearly two centuries of Texas history teach us about building something better?

The answers might surprise you.

The Great Texas Tax Flip

Here’s a number that should make every Texan’s blood boil: Poor families in Texas pay 16.8% of their income in state and local taxes, while wealthy families pay just 4.1%.

Read that again. The poorest Texans pay more than four times the percentage of their income in taxes compared to the richest. It’s not just unfair, it’s economically backwards, taking money from people who spend every dollar they earn and giving tax breaks to those who can afford to save and invest.

But it wasn’t always this way.

During the Republic of Texas era (1835-1845), the government operated on a fundamentally different principle. Instead of today’s sales tax-heavy system that hits working families hardest, the Republic relied primarily on customs duties and tariffs that targeted luxury goods and international trade.

The numbers tell the story: The Republic derived more than half of its income, $1.27 million out of $2.19 million, from customs duties. But here’s the kicker: these weren’t flat taxes that hit everyone equally. Luxury items like wine and spirits faced tariff rates as high as 75%, while necessities like food, tools, building materials, guns, and ammunition were often completely exempt.

It was, by historical standards, a progressive tax system. The more you could afford to spend on imported luxuries, the more you contributed to the common good.

The Upside-Down Tax Revolution

So what happened? How did Texas flip from a system that asked more from those who had more to one that systematically punishes working families? The transformation didn’t happen overnight. It unfolded over more than a century as Texas evolved from an independent republic to a modern state. But the key shift came with the rise of sales taxes as the dominant revenue source.

Today’s Texas tax system reads like a masterclass in how to design unfair policy:

•Sales taxes hit low-income families hardest because they spend most of their income on taxable goods

•Property taxes burden renters through higher rents, while wealthy homeowners get exemptions

•Gasoline taxes take a bigger bite from working families who drive older, less fuel-efficient cars

Meanwhile, the taxes that could ask more from those who can afford it, like income taxes or wealth taxes, are either nonexistent or deliberately weakened. The result? Texas now ranks as the second-worst state in America when it comes to tax fairness, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

The Hidden History of Progressive Texas

But here’s what makes the historical comparison so fascinating: The Republic of Texas wasn’t just more progressive in its tax structure; it was also more honest about who was paying.

Consider how the old customs system worked. When a wealthy merchant imported fine wines from France, they paid a hefty tariff. When a working family needed tools or building materials, they often paid nothing extra. The system had built-in protections for necessities while targeting discretionary spending by those who could afford it.

Compare that to today’s sales tax, which treats a wealthy family’s luxury purchase the same as a working family’s groceries (though Texas does exempt most food items). The modern system hides its regressivity behind the illusion of equal treatment while creating wildly unequal outcomes.

Even more striking: The Republic’s tax system actually exported some of its burden to other regions. Since much of the taxed goods were eventually sold outside Texas, non-Texans effectively helped fund the Texas government. Today, while some tax burden is still exported (about 21% of sales tax revenue comes from non-Texans), the vast majority falls on Texas residents, and disproportionately on those least able to pay.

The Service Trap

Now, defenders of the modern system will point out something important: Today’s Texas provides far more government services than the Republic ever did. Modern Texans expect good schools, highways, hospitals, police and fire protection, environmental regulation, and dozens of other services that barely existed in the 1840s.

This is absolutely true. The Republic of Texas operated with a skeleton government that would be unrecognizable and unacceptable to modern citizens. The trade-off for lower taxes was dramatically fewer services.

But here’s the crucial point: The need for more revenue doesn’t justify an unfair distribution of the tax burden.

Other states manage to fund comprehensive government services without creating such extreme inequality in who pays. The problem isn’t that Texas needs revenue; it’s that Texas has chosen to raise that revenue in the most regressive way possible.

Lessons for the Property Tax Debate

This history offers crucial insights for today’s debates about property tax abolition. Politicians like Brian Harrison in Texas and Ron DeSantis in Florida are promising to eliminate property taxes entirely, but they’re largely silent about what would replace them. The historical record suggests we should be very worried about their alternatives.

Property taxes, for all their flaws, are claimed as one of the fairest taxes in the Texas system. They rank third out of seven major taxes on the fairness scale, behind only oil production taxes and franchise taxes. Eliminating property taxes without careful attention to replacement revenue could make Texas’s already regressive system even worse.

If Texas replaced property taxes with higher sales taxes, for example, it would shift even more burden onto working families. If it replaced them with new fees and charges, it could create an even more complex and unfair system.

The Republic of Texas shows us that alternative revenue systems are possible, but they require careful design to ensure fairness.

A Path Forward

So what would a fairer Texas tax system look like? History offers some clues:

Target luxury consumption, not necessities. The Republic’s approach of exempting basic needs while taxing discretionary spending makes economic and moral sense. Modern Texas could expand sales tax exemptions for necessities while adding taxes on luxury goods and services.

Make the wealthy pay their share. The Republic’s merchant class bore a larger relative burden than today’s wealthy Texans. A modern progressive income tax or wealth tax could restore some balance.

Export the burden when possible. The Republic successfully made non-Texans help fund the Texas government through trade taxes. Modern Texas could explore taxes on out-of-state corporations or visitors that don’t burden Texas residents.

Protect working families. Any tax reform should start with the principle that families struggling to make ends meet shouldn’t bear the heaviest burden.

The Choice Ahead

The debate over property taxes is really a debate about what kind of society we want to be. Do we want a Texas where working families pay four times the tax rate of millionaires? Where the burden of funding schools, roads, and public safety falls heaviest on those least able to bear it? Or do we want to learn from our own history and build something better?

The Republic of Texas, for all its flaws, understood something we’ve forgotten: A fair tax system asks more from those who have more. It protects necessities and targets luxuries. It recognizes that economic inequality is a problem to be addressed, not a feature to be preserved through regressive taxation.

Nearly two centuries later, as Texas politicians promise to eliminate property taxes, we have a choice. We can rush toward changes that might make our unfair system even worse. Or we can pause, learn from history, and design reforms that actually serve the people of Texas.

The Republic of Texas proved that progressive taxation is possible in the Lone Star State. The question is whether modern Texas has the wisdom and the political will to make it happen again.

What do you think? Should Texas learn from its own history and build a fairer tax system? Or are there other lessons from the Republic era that we should consider? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

