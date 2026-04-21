On March 31, 2026, the Texas Secretary of State quietly certified the Hart Verity Vanguard 1.0 voting system for use in Texas elections. The certification was a bureaucratic formality, the kind of administrative rubber stamp that rarely makes headlines.

But buried in the official examiner reports—documents commissioned by the state itself—is a chilling warning. The state’s own appointed experts concluded that the system is vulnerable to “large-scale election fraud” by sophisticated actors, and that an attacker could forge cast vote records for an entire county.

Despite these explicit warnings, the state certified the machines anyway.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is not a partisan talking point. This is the documented reality of how Texas manages the infrastructure of its republic, and it raises a fundamental constitutional question: If the state knowingly deploys election infrastructure that its own experts deem vulnerable to catastrophic subversion, can the resulting elections truly be said to reflect the consent of the governed?

The Appel Report: A Blueprint for Subversion

Under Texas Elections Code §122.001, a voting system may only be certified if it operates “safely, efficiently, and accurately” and is “safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation.” To verify this, the state relies on a panel of examiners.

For the Hart Verity Vanguard 1.0 system, Attorney General Ken Paxton appointed Dr. Andrew W. Appel, a professor of computer science at Princeton University and a recognized authority on election cybersecurity.

Dr. Appel’s official report, filed in October 2025, is a masterclass in technical precision. He praises the system’s use of memory-safe programming languages and acknowledges that hacking it would be “much more difficult” than hacking previous generations of voting machines. He even calls the security architecture “near state-of-the-art.”

But “near state-of-the-art” is not the same as secure.

In Section 11 of his report, titled “Assessment of the Security Architecture,” Dr. Appel outlines a specific, devastating vulnerability. He notes that the system relies on physical tamper-evident seals to protect the polling-place devices. If an attacker can bypass or replace those seals, a feat he describes as entirely feasible, they can access the internal components.

Once inside, the attacker can exploit the system’s cryptographic architecture. Dr. Appel writes:

He concludes with a stark warning:

“Thus, I do not consider it far-fetched or extreme to say that it could be feasible for a sophisticated actor to hack a Verity Vanguard voting system, even without insider access, and thereby commit large-scale election fraud.”

Let that sink in. The state’s own appointed expert explicitly warned that a sophisticated actor could forge vote records for an entire county and commit large-scale fraud.

The Macias Report: Hash Validation Failures

Dr. Appel was not the only examiner to flag critical issues. Ryan Macias, another state-appointed examiner, identified significant deficiencies in the system’s hash validation protocols, the very mechanism designed to ensure that the software running on the machines is the legitimate, certified version and hasn’t been replaced by malicious code.

In his official report, Macias noted that the system’s built-in validation tool failed to verify the operating system partition. Furthermore, when attempting manual hash validation, he encountered a “software version mismatch,” meaning the software on the machine did not match the expected certified version.

While Hart InterCivic (the manufacturer) provided explanations for these discrepancies, the fact remains: the tools designed to verify the integrity of the software are, by the examiners’ own admission, flawed or incomplete.

The Conditional Certification Loophole

How does a system with these documented vulnerabilities get certified? The answer lies in a bureaucratic sleight of hand: conditional approval.

Dr. Appel did not recommend rejecting the Hart Vanguard system. Instead, he concluded that because no computerized voting system can be perfectly secure, the state must rely on paper ballots and rigorous post-election audits.

“It is not possible to make a voting machine that is perfectly secure, even with state-of-the-art best practices,” Appel wrote. “Therefore, we must conduct elections with sufficient auditing of paper ballots to guarantee correct outcomes even in case the voting machines might be hacked.”

He specifically mandated Risk-Limiting Audits (RLAs), a statistical method of hand-counting a sample of paper ballots to verify the computer’s tally.

The Secretary of State certified the machines based on this premise: the computers might be hackable, but the paper backups will save us.

Why It Matters to Texans

The problem with this logic is that it relies on human bureaucratic competence to catch sophisticated cyber-subversion.

Texas law does require partial manual counts, but comprehensive, statistically rigorous Risk-Limiting Audits are not universally mandated or flawlessly executed across all 254 counties. If a sophisticated actor successfully forges Cast Vote Records for an entire county, as Dr. Appel warned is possible, the fraud will only be caught if that specific county conducts a rigorous hand-count of the physical paper ballots and notices the discrepancy.

If the audit is skipped, rushed, or poorly executed, the fraudulent electronic tally becomes the official result.

We are outsourcing the integrity of our republic to machines we know are vulnerable, and relying on a patchwork of local administrative audits as our only safety net.

The Constitutional & Civil Liberty Angle

From an originalist perspective, the foundation of the American republic is the consent of the governed. That consent is expressed exclusively through the ballot box.

When the state mandates the use of election infrastructure that its own experts warn is susceptible to “large-scale election fraud,” it compromises the structural integrity of that consent. It is a violation of the fundamental compact between the citizen and the state.

The Derogation Canon dictates that statutes in derogation of the common law—or in this case, administrative actions that derogate the fundamental right to a secure franchise—must be strictly construed. TEC §122.001 requires voting systems to be “safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation.” The state’s own examiners have testified that the Hart Vanguard system does not meet an absolute standard of safety from manipulation.

By certifying the system anyway, the administrative state has bypassed the strict requirements of the law, substituting a standard of “adequate if audited” for the statutory requirement of “safe from manipulation.”

The Bottom Line

The certification of the Hart Verity Vanguard 1.0 system is not a story about a rogue manufacturer or a partisan conspiracy. It is a story about the administrative state accepting a baseline level of vulnerability in the machinery of our republic.

The state knows the machines can be hacked. They certified them anyway.

The law belongs to everyone. So does the truth. And the truth is, until Texas returns to a system of verifiable, hand-marked, hand-counted paper ballots at the precinct level, the security of our elections will remain an illusion maintained by administrative fiat.

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