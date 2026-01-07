In the grand theater of Texas politics, a new populist drama is unfolding. The plot is simple, the promise seductive: eliminate property taxes and set Texans free. This isn’t just academic chatter. On January 6, 2026, State Representative Brian Harrison proudly announced he had “filed legislation to make all property taxes UNCONSTITUTIONAL in Texas!” This radical proposal, echoed by economists like Vance Ginn (Let People Prosper) in his article, “Why Texas Can Eliminate Property Taxes,” has become a rallying cry for those who dream of a world without this burdensome levy.

The argument is a masterclass in populist appeal, painting a picture of moral outrage where hardworking Texans are forced to “rent their homes from the government.” The proposed solution? A clean, simple swap: abolish property taxes, make them unconstitutional, and replace them with a broad-based sales tax.

It’s a compelling narrative, especially for the 63% of Texas households who own their homes. But for the other 37% of us—the renters—this constitutional gambit is not a declaration of freedom. It’s a raw deal, a fiscal sleight of hand that would shift the tax burden from property owners onto the backs of working families and those of us who can’t afford to buy a home in the first place. As a renter, I already pay property taxes; they’re just hidden in my monthly rent check. This plan would not only keep that hidden tax in place, but it would also pile on a higher sales tax, making everything I buy more expensive. This isn’t freedom; it’s a landlord’s gambit, and renters are the ones who will lose the game.

The Great Texas Tax Shell Game

The central thesis from proponents like Ginn is that property taxes are “immoral” and “regressive,” falling hardest on low- and middle-income families. He’s not entirely wrong. Property taxes can be a heavy burden, especially for those on fixed incomes. But the proposed solution—a broadened sales tax—is a cure far worse than the disease. It’s a classic shell game, designed to distract from the fact that they are proposing to replace a less regressive tax with a more regressive one.

According to a comprehensive analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), sales taxes are significantly more regressive than property taxes. The reason is simple: lower-income families spend a much larger portion of their income on basic necessities, all of which are subject to sales tax. The wealthy, on the other hand, save and invest a larger portion of their income, shielding it from consumption taxes.

The numbers are stark. The CBPP found that, on average, the middle 20% of American households pay 4.8% of their income in sales and excise taxes, compared to just 3.1% in property taxes. For the bottom 20%, the disparity is even greater: 7% of their income goes to sales and excise taxes, while only 4.4% goes to property taxes. This plan would exacerbate this inequity, turning Texas’s already regressive tax system into an even greater engine of inequality.

This isn’t a hypothetical scenario. In 39 of the 45 states with a statewide sales tax, the bottom 60% of households already pay more in sales taxes than in property taxes. The Harrison-Ginn proposal would not only lock in this disparity but would also make it worse, all under the guise of “freedom.”

The Renter’s Burden

What makes this proposal particularly galling for renters is that we already bear the brunt of property taxes without any of the benefits. When a landlord’s property taxes go up, that cost is inevitably passed on to the tenant in the form of higher rent. We have no control over the assessment, no say in the tax rate, and no access to the homestead exemptions that provide some relief to homeowners. We are, in effect, paying a tax on a property we will never own, with no representation in the process.

And the number of Texans in this predicament is not insignificant. Over a third of Texas households are renters, and in major cities like Austin, that number climbs to nearly half. A staggering 51% of Texas renters are considered “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. These are the families who would be hit hardest by a sales tax increase, as every dollar they spend on groceries, school supplies, and other necessities would be taxed at a higher rate.

The irony is that Ginn himself acknowledges that “renters pay property taxes in their rent.” Yet, his solution offers no relief for this burden. Instead, it doubles down on the taxes that disproportionately harm renters and low-income families, while providing a windfall for property owners. It’s a policy that would deepen the divide between the landed and the landless, the owners and the renters, in a state where housing affordability is already a crisis.

The Constitutional Trap

Representative Harrison’s push to make property taxes unconstitutional raises the stakes from a bad policy idea to a potentially irreversible fiscal trap. Amending the Texas Constitution is a monumental step, one that would permanently lock in a regressive tax shift and make it incredibly difficult for future generations to adapt to changing economic realities.

This move isn’t just about tax policy; it’s about fundamentally restructuring the financial relationship between the state, local governments, and the people. It would centralize power in Austin, as local communities would lose their primary tool for funding schools, police, fire departments, and other essential services. They would become wholly dependent on the state legislature to redistribute sales tax revenue, a process that is sure to become a political battlefield.

Furthermore, the constitutional approach ignores the legitimate concern raised by citizens like Sharon Black, who replied to Harrison’s post:

“Just make sure if you pass a law stating that there is no more property tax in the state of Texas that the counties can’t come back and add a property tax later on because it will be worse.”

While a constitutional amendment would prevent this, it creates a far greater danger: a permanent, rigid system that cannot respond to local needs or economic downturns without a statewide political battle.

A More Honest Path to Tax Fairness

There is a better way. As we’ve explored before on De jure Media, the history of Texas itself offers a blueprint for a fairer tax system. The Republic of Texas, for all its faults, had a more progressive tax structure than the state does today. It relied on customs duties that targeted luxury goods, while exempting necessities. It was a system that asked more from those who had more, a principle that seems to have been forgotten in the modern debate.

Instead of a radical, untested scheme that would upend the state’s finances and punish renters, Texas should pursue a more balanced and equitable approach to tax reform. This could include:

Expanding the homestead exemption to provide targeted relief to homeowners, without eliminating the property tax base entirely.

Implementing a renter’s tax credit to provide direct relief to the millions of Texans who pay property taxes indirectly through their rent.

Exploring more progressive revenue sources, such as a tax on luxury goods, as the Republic of Texas once did.

The Choice Ahead

The debate over property taxes is about more than just dollars and cents. It’s about what kind of Texas we want to live in. Do we want a state that rewards property ownership at the expense of everyone else? Or do we want a state where the tax system is fair and equitable for all, regardless of whether they own or rent?

The Harrison-Ginn proposal, for all its populist appeal, would lead us down the wrong path. It would create a more regressive tax system, deepen the divide between homeowners and renters, and jeopardize the public services that we all rely on. It’s a landlord’s gambit, and it’s time for the renters of Texas to call their bluff.

