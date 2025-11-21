For more than a century, a silent fraud has been perpetrated upon the sovereign people of the Republic. It is a deception so profound, so deeply embedded in the nation’s legal architecture, that it has inverted the very relationship between the citizen and the state. This fraud is known as “qualified immunity,” a doctrine that shields government agents from accountability, transforming them from public servants into a protected class, immune to the consequences of their actions. This is not law; it is an inducement by fraud, a betrayal of the foundational promise of the Republic.

Our government was constituted on the bedrock principle that it is a creature of the people, deriving its just powers from the consent of the governed. Its agents are, and have always been, intended to be subject to the same laws as the citizens they serve. The Founders knew the corrupting nature of power, and the Constitution was forged as a chain to bind the government, not a shield to protect its agents from the people. As was so powerfully stated in the early days of the Republic:

“…how true it is, that States and Governments were made for man; and, at the same time, how true it is, that his creatures and servants have first deceived, next vilified, and, at last, oppressed their master and maker.” — Chisholm v. Georgia, 2 U.S. 419, 455 (1793).

Today, that oppression is codified in qualified immunity, a doctrine that has no basis in the Constitution or the laws passed by the people’s representatives. It is a judicial invention, a legal fiction crafted from thin air to sever the link of accountability between the state and its masters. This is the story of how that fiction was born, not from statute, but from a clerical error and a century of deliberate judicial misdirection.

The Original Sin: A Clerk’s Pen and a Corrupted Law

The story of this great deception begins not in a courtroom, but in the dusty annals of a legislative revision. In the aftermath of the Civil War, a righteous Congress sought to secure the rights of all citizens against abuses by state officials. They passed the Civil Rights Act of 1871, a powerful piece of legislation designed to provide a federal remedy for violations of constitutional rights. This law, now codified as 42 U.S.C. § 1983, was the people’s solemn promise that no government agent could trample on their liberties with impunity.

To ensure this promise could not be subverted, Congress included a provision of immense power and clarity, a “notwithstanding clause.” The original text declared that any official who violated a citizen’s rights:

“…shall, notwithstanding any such statute, law, ordinance, regulation, custom or usage of the state to the contrary, be liable.”

This language was an ironclad command. It was a direct and explicit override of any state-level immunities, common law defenses, or local customs that might be invoked to shield wrongdoers. Congress, speaking for the sovereign people, declared that federal rights were paramount and that accountability was absolute.

This was the true law.

Then, in 1874, a catastrophe occurred, not with a bang, but with the stroke of a pen. A lone clerk, a “revisor” tasked with compiling all federal laws into a single codebook, simply deleted the notwithstanding clause. Without debate, without a vote, and without any constitutional authority, this critical sentence vanished. A foundational pillar of American justice was removed, and the law of the land was silently and illegally altered. This was not a legislative act; it was a mutilation of the public record, a foundational fraud upon which a mountain of injustice would be built.

The Judicial Coup: Building a Lie on a Lie

For nearly a century, the corrupted statute lay dormant. Then, in 1967, the Supreme Court, in the case of Pierson v. Ray, performed the second act of this deception. Faced with the corrupted text, a statute now silent on the issue of immunities, the Court decided to invent its own. It declared that since the law did not explicitly mention defenses, it must have intended to preserve the old common law immunities that existed before the Civil Rights Act was passed.

To justify this judicial legislation, the Court invoked a legal tool known as the “derogation canon.” But as Professor Alexander Reinert’s groundbreaking research has revealed, they applied it backwards. The derogation canon was a rule used to protect common law rights from being accidentally erased by new statutes. It was never used to preserve government defenses or immunities. In a stunning act of judicial activism, the Court twisted a principle meant to protect the people into a weapon to shield the state.

This was the judicial coup. The Court took a statute that was illegally altered by a clerk and then misapplied a legal doctrine to invent a defense that Congress had explicitly forbidden. Qualified immunity was born not of law, but of a compounding of errors, a fraud built upon a fraud.

The Chilling Effect: From Servant to Master

The consequences of this deception have been catastrophic for the sovereignty of the American people. The doctrine of qualified immunity has created a two-tiered system of justice: one for the citizen and another, protected class for the government agent. It has fostered a culture of impunity, where officers of the state can violate rights with little fear of consequence, so long as no court has previously condemned the exact same behavior in a nearly identical case.

This is the ultimate inversion of the American ideal. The servant has become the master. The very agents who are sworn to uphold the law are now placed above it. When a citizen seeks redress, they are told that their rights, though violated, were not “clearly established” enough for the state’s agent to have known better. It is a legal gaslighting of the highest order, a mechanism that allows the administrative state to expand its power while insulating its enforcers from accountability.

Just as the creation of a private central bank entangled the nation’s finances with unaccountable interests, the invention of qualified immunity has entangled our justice system with the interests of the state, at the expense of the sovereign individual. It is a chilling effect made manifest, where the people fear their own government, and the government fears no recourse from the people.

Reclaiming the Republic: A Roadmap to Remediation

The discovery of this 150-year-old error is not merely an academic curiosity; it is a call to action. It is a roadmap for civic remediation. The entire edifice of qualified immunity rests on a foundation of sand, a corrupted text and a fraudulent legal argument. It has no legitimacy. It has no place in a constitutional republic.

Reclaiming our sovereignty begins with exposing this truth. The people must understand that qualified immunity is not law, but a deception. This understanding is gaining traction in the halls of Congress itself, where legislative efforts seek to correct this century-old error. A prime example is the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, a bill introduced to amend Section 1983 and explicitly state that the defense of qualified immunity is not available for government officials, thereby restoring the original intent of the 1871 law.

This legislative action represents a direct challenge to the judicial activism that created the doctrine. It is a recognition that the power to make law belongs to the people’s elected representatives, not to unelected judges. The path forward requires supporting such measures while also demanding that our courts confront their own historical fallacy. We must use the tools of the law, in courtrooms, in statehouses, and in the court of public opinion, to dismantle this fraudulent doctrine and reassert our status as the masters and makers of our own government. The time has come to end this silent deception and restore the promise of equal justice for all.

Share

Leave a comment