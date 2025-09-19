A flurry of proposed legislation promises to curb corruption and increase transparency. But a closer look reveals an all too familiar pattern of political theater and systemic gridlock, leaving the core problems of money in politics untouched. Meanwhile, states like Maine and Montana are taking bold legal risks to challenge the system directly.

In the hallowed halls of the U.S. Congress, a familiar ritual is underway. More than twenty bills have been introduced in the 119th Congress, each promising to tackle the pervasive influence of money in politics. They target a wide range of issues, from the shadowy world of “dark money” and the excesses of super PACs to the revolving door between Capitol Hill and K Street (“Lobbyist Ln”). Yet, despite the flurry of press releases and principled speeches, the prognosis for these reforms is grim. If history is any guide, nearly all of them are destined to die a quiet death in committee, victims of partisan gridlock and a system that is resistant to fundamental change.

This cycle of performative reform highlights a deeper and more troubling reality: the American political system is struggling to regulate itself. The very lawmakers who would need to pass these reforms are the same ones whose campaigns and careers benefit most from the current system. While lawmakers from both parties publicly decry the corrosive influence of money in politics, the legislative branch has proven itself either unwilling or unable to pass meaningful reforms that would threaten its own financial advantages.

A Legislative Graveyard

The current slate of money-in-politics bills addresses a comprehensive list of long-standing problems. There are proposals to rein in super PACs, the independent expenditure committees that can raise and spend unlimited sums of money to influence elections. Other bills aim to shed light on “dark money” groups, which funnel undisclosed funds into the political system, and to regulate fundraising for presidential inaugurations, which have become lavish, multi-million dollar affairs funded by wealthy donors and corporations.

Despite the breadth of these proposals, their legislative progress has been virtually nonexistent. As of September 2025, not a single one of these bills has advanced beyond the initial step of being referred to a committee. This is the legislative equivalent of being placed in a holding pattern with no landing in sight. The 119th Congress is set to conclude in January 2027, and without a significant and unexpected push from congressional leadership, these bills will simply expire.

The partisan divide is a major factor in this legislative paralysis, but it masks a deeper bipartisan consensus. The vast majority of the reform bills have been introduced by Democrats, while the Republican-controlled agenda has shown little interest in advancing them. Yet this apparent disagreement conceals a shared interest in preserving a system that gives incumbents massive fundraising advantages over challengers. Corporate PACs, bundlers, and big donors ensure that sitting members of Congress maintain a huge financial edge that campaign finance reform would inevitably erode.

The Self-Interest Problem

The fundamental obstacle to campaign finance reform lies in a basic conflict of interest: the very people who would have to pass these reforms are the same ones who benefit most from the status quo. Members of Congress depend on the current system not only for their reelection campaigns but also for their post-congressional careers. Many lawmakers are already planning their transition to lucrative positions as lobbyists, consultants, or corporate board members, opportunities that would be significantly constrained by the very reforms they are asked to support.

This creates a powerful but unspoken incentive to water down or quietly kill reform legislation. The revolving door between Congress and K Street is not just a metaphor; it is a career pipeline that generates millions of dollars for former lawmakers. Passing strong restrictions on lobbying, disclosure requirements, or corporate political spending would effectively close off their own future earning potential.

The scale of this financial incentive cannot be overstated. Former members of Congress routinely earn salaries that dwarf their government pay, often representing the same industries and interests they once regulated. This prospect of future wealth creates a constituency for the status quo that extends far beyond current campaign contributions.

The Scale of the Problem

The failure to pass meaningful campaign finance reform is not just a matter of political process; it has tangible and far-reaching consequences. The amount of money flowing into the American political system has exploded in recent years, reaching unprecedented levels. According to data from OpenSecrets, the 2024 election cycle saw a staggering $15 billion in political spending. This is just shy of double the $8.5 billion spent in the 2016 election, a clear indication of the escalating financial arms race that defines modern American politics.

This explosion in spending is fueled by a complex ecosystem of donors, lobbyists, and political committees, all vying for influence and access. The lobbying industry, in particular, has become a powerful force in Washington, with corporations and special interest groups spending billions of dollars each year to shape legislation and regulatory policy. For example, in 2024 alone, the Qatari government spent approximately $7.6 million on federal lobbying, with additional expenditures from affiliated entities like Barzan Holdings and Qatar Museums, totaling over $10 million.

This constant influx of money creates a system where the interests of wealthy donors and powerful corporations can easily overshadow the needs and concerns of ordinary citizens. It also raises serious questions about the integrity of the political process and the ability of elected officials to act in the public interest.

State-Level Battles: Maine’s Voter Revolt and Federal Pushback

While Congress remains paralyzed, some states have taken matters into their own hands, leading to dramatic legal confrontations that highlight the constitutional tensions surrounding campaign finance reform. Maine provides perhaps the most striking example of this dynamic, where voters overwhelmingly supported reform only to see their will thwarted by federal courts.

In November 2024, Maine voters approved Question 1 by a decisive 75% margin, implementing a $5,000 annual limit on contributions to super PACs. The ballot measure, formally known as the “Act to Limit Contributions to Political Action Committees That Make Independent Expenditures,” represented a direct challenge to the unlimited spending regime established by Citizens United. Maine voters, frustrated by the flood of outside money in their elections, sought to restore some measure of balance to their political system.

However, their victory was short-lived. In July 2025, a federal magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court of Maine granted a permanent injunction blocking the law, ruling it unconstitutional. The lawsuit, Dinner Table Action v. Schneider, was brought by two political action committees and challenged both the contribution limits and the law’s broad disclosure requirements. The court’s decision aligned with established federal precedent, as thirty federal appellate judges have previously considered similar limits, and all thirty reached the same conclusion: contribution limits cannot be applied to independent expenditure groups.

The Maine case illustrates a fundamental tension in American democracy. While voters clearly want to limit the influence of money in politics, the current interpretation of the First Amendment by federal courts makes such reforms nearly impossible to implement. The case is now on appeal to the First Circuit Court of Appeals, but legal experts remain skeptical about the prospects for overturning decades of precedent.

Montana’s Constitutional Gambit

Montana is pursuing an even more ambitious strategy, one that could potentially circumvent the Citizens United framework entirely. Rather than attempting to regulate campaign contributions directly, Montana activists are proposing a constitutional amendment that would attack the problem at its source: the corporate charter process itself.

The proposed “Montana Plan” represents a novel legal theory developed by the Center for American Progress. Instead of limiting what corporations can do with their money in politics, the initiative would prevent the state from granting corporations the power to spend in politics in the first place. As Tom Moore, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, explains:

“Corporations are not born; they are built. They are creatures of statute, not of nature. And the court has always held that the power to build them – to define their form, limits and powers – belongs to states alone.”

The strategy leverages a fundamental principle of corporate law that has been “hiding in plain sight” for more than a century. States have absolute authority to define the powers they grant to corporations through the charter process. By simply not granting political spending powers to corporations, Montana could theoretically drain corporate and dark money from its elections without running afoul of Citizens United.

Jeff Mangan, a former Montana Commissioner of Political Practices and a key organizer of the initiative, emphasizes the transparency benefits:

“If a person wants to spend money, then they have to put their name on it. It’s full disclosure. That’s what this is all about.”

The approach would affect both for-profit corporations and nonprofits, including the 501(c)(4) organizations that have become vehicles for dark money spending.

The Montana initiative faces significant hurdles. Organizers must collect approximately 63,000 signatures to qualify for the 2026 ballot, and they expect to need double that number to ensure verification. More fundamentally, the legal theory remains untested. While University of Montana law professor Constance Van Kley notes that;

“there’s nothing that I am aware of that squarely forecloses it.”

She acknowledges that the First Amendment implications remain unclear.

Hypocrisy and the STOCK Act

The disconnect between the rhetoric of reform and the reality of congressional behavior is further illustrated by the ongoing issue of ethics and accountability. A striking example is the case of Rep. Val Hoyle, a two-term Democrat from Oregon. While Rep. Hoyle is a vocal supporter of legislation to ban members of Congress and their families from trading stocks, she herself has violated the STOCK Act by failing to disclose 217 stock transactions within the legally mandated timeframe.

This is not an isolated incident. Numerous members of Congress from both parties have been found to have violated the STOCK Act, which was passed in 2012 to combat insider trading and increase transparency in the financial dealings of elected officials. The persistent failure of Congress to hold its own members accountable undermines public trust and reinforces the perception that lawmakers are not playing by the same rules as everyone else, a perception that extends to their reluctance to meaningfully reform the campaign finance system that serves their interests so well.

The Constitutional Crossroads

The legal battles in Maine and Montana represent more than isolated state-level experiments; they reflect a broader constitutional crisis over the role of money in American democracy. The current federal framework, established by Citizens United and subsequent SCOTUS decisions, has created what many scholars describe as a “constitutional lock-in” that makes meaningful reform nearly impossible through traditional legislative channels.

Maine’s experience demonstrates the limits of direct democracy when it conflicts with constitutional interpretation. Despite overwhelming voter support for super PAC limits, federal courts have consistently struck down such measures based on First Amendment grounds. This creates a democratic deficit where popular will is repeatedly thwarted by judicial interpretation.

Montana’s approach represents a more fundamental challenge to the existing framework. As discussed previously, if successful, it could provide a template for other states like Texas to follow, potentially creating a patchwork of corporate political spending restrictions that could pressure Congress to act or force the Supreme Court to reconsider its precedents.

The Path Forward

The challenges of reforming the American system of campaign finance are immense. The combination of personal financial incentives, partisan gridlock, the sheer scale of political spending, and constitutional constraints has created a formidable barrier to change. However, the need for reform has never been more urgent, and the state-level experiments in Maine and Montana offer important lessons for the path ahead.

The Maine experience shows that voter support for reform remains strong, even in the face of legal setbacks. The fact that 75% of Maine voters supported super PAC limits demonstrates that campaign finance reform transcends traditional partisan divisions. This popular support could eventually translate into pressure for federal action, particularly if more states follow Maine’s lead.

Montana’s constitutional approach, while untested, offers a potentially game-changing strategy that could sidestep decades of adverse federal precedent. If the Montana Plan succeeds, it could inspire similar efforts in other states and create momentum for a broader reconsideration of corporate political rights.

Addressing the problem of money in politics will require confronting the fundamental conflict of interest at its heart: asking lawmakers to reform a system that directly benefits them. It will involve not only the passage of new laws to increase transparency and level the playing field, but also a renewed commitment to enforcing the laws that are already on the books. Most importantly, it will require a broader cultural shift that recognizes how personal financial incentives shape political behavior and demands accountability from elected officials who profit from the system they are supposed to regulate.

The current slate of money-in-politics bills may be doomed to fail, but they serve as a stark reminder of the work that remains to be done. The fight to get corruption out of politics is a long and arduous one, but the innovative approaches being pursued in Maine and Montana suggest that new strategies may yet emerge to challenge the status quo.

