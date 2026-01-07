In the final weeks of 2025, a series of seemingly disconnected events—an executive order from the White House, a sprawling defense bill from Congress, and a quiet crisis in our federal courts—revealed the contours of a new and formidable power taking shape in America. This was not a crisis of technology, but a crisis of sovereignty. It was the emergence of the Digital Leviathan: a centralized apparatus of control, built on data and algorithms, that challenges the very meaning of federalism, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

Mainstream outlets will report on these events in isolation. They will tell you what happened. At De Jure Media, we ask the questions they won’t. We dig into the systems they accept. Our purpose is to show you why it happened and, most importantly, what you can do about it. This is not a passive consumption of news. This is an active investigation into the forces that govern your life, grounded in the primary source documents and guided by the enduring principles of the Constitution.

The Preemption Gambit: An Executive Power Grab

On December 11, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Ensuring a National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence.” Don’t let the bland title fool you. This order represents the most audacious federal effort to date to centralize control over AI regulation in the United States. According to legal analyses, the order directs federal agencies to challenge and preempt the burgeoning ecosystem of state-level AI laws, which now number over 1,100 nationwide.

How? The order reportedly establishes a Department of Justice task force to sue states over laws deemed burdensome to interstate commerce. It directs the Commerce Department to identify these “problematic” state laws. And in a move of pure federal coercion, it threatens to withhold federal broadband and technology funds from states that refuse to bend the knee.

Why This Matters: The administration’s rationale is national security. A patchwork of state laws, they argue, stifles American innovation and gives China a critical advantage. To win the AI race, they insist, we need a single, uniform, light-touch regulatory environment. This is a classic D.C. argument: subordinate the concerns of the people—in this case, about safety, bias, and privacy—to the grand ambitions of the central government. It’s a policy choice that treats state sovereignty not as a constitutional principle, but as an obstacle to be overcome.

The Constitutional Collision: This order doesn’t just raise questions; it ignites a constitutional firestorm. It is a direct assault on the principles of federalism enshrined in the Tenth Amendment. By advancing an aggressive interpretation of the Commerce Clause to justify federal preemption, the executive branch is claiming power that was never delegated to it.

“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” — Tenth Amendment, U.S. Constitution

For Texans, this is not an abstract legal debate. It is a direct challenge to our state’s sovereign authority to regulate its own economy and protect its own citizens. The use of federal funding as a weapon to compel compliance is a tactic of federal blackmail, plain and simple. It forces states into a false choice: accept D.C.’s dictates on AI or lose critical infrastructure funding. This is not the cooperative federalism of the Founders. This is the coercive federalism of an empire.

The Digital Arsenal: Congress Codifies AI as Munitions

Days after the executive power grab, Congress made its own move. The Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed into law on December 18, 2025, is a sprawling piece of legislation that, among many other things, formally treats artificial intelligence as a core component of the American military arsenal. The act allocates billions for AI research and development within the Department of Defense (DOD) and establishes a new, rigid governance framework for how AI systems are to be procured, tested, and deployed.

But the real story is in the details.