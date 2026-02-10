Elon Musk recently tweeted about SpaceX’s Mars colonization timeline being delayed by 5-7 years. The priority shift, he explained, is because he’s “worried that a natural or manmade catastrophe stops the resupply ships from Earth, causing the colony to die out.” The Moon city can be self-sustaining in under 10 years, he noted, but Mars will take 20+ years due to the 26-month iteration cycle.

Investigator Ashton Forbes responded:

“None of this is going to happen and neither are space datacenters. So delulu, yet you can’t see how Pharis Williams corrected nuke yields.”

Forbes was dismissed by some as “delusional.” But before we dismiss him, we should examine what he’s actually saying—and what it reveals about the future we’re being sold versus the future that might be possible.

The Tesla Irony

This is not a critique of Elon Musk’s engineering prowess. His accomplishments are undeniable: reusable rockets, electric vehicles that perform, global satellite internet. These are real achievements that deserve recognition.

But there is a deeper question here, one that goes beyond any single individual’s technical capabilities. It is a question about the nature of progress itself, and about who decides what future humanity is allowed to pursue.

Elon Musk’s company is named “Tesla” after Nikola Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor who spent much of his career investigating wireless power transmission and what has been called “free energy”—the ability to extract usable energy from the environment without burning fuel or relying on conventional generation methods. Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower project, begun in 1901, aimed to transmit electrical power wirelessly across vast distances. It was shut down in 1906 when financier J.P. Morgan allegedly withdrew funding after realizing that wireless power transmission could not be metered or controlled. If energy could be transmitted freely through the air, how would utilities charge for it? Who would control it?

Fast forward to 2026, and a company bearing Tesla’s name is promoting solar panels and lithium-ion batteries—conventional, metered, profitable technology that requires vast infrastructure, rare earth minerals, centralized manufacturing, and regulatory approval. The irony is striking. The man who pursued free energy has a company named after him that promotes the exact opposite: controlled, conventional energy that can be sold, metered, regulated, and—most importantly—controlled.

This is not an accident. This is a pattern.

The Williams Correction: When the Physics Is Wrong

Ashton Forbes referenced Pharis Williams, a nuclear physicist who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Williams developed a five-dimensional unified physics theory called “The Dynamic Theory,” which proposed that mass density functions as a fifth dimension and that the classical laws of thermodynamics, when properly generalized, can unify various branches of physics from the nuclear realm to the cosmos.

Williams’ most striking finding, documented in a memorial published by his Los Alamos colleagues after his death in 2015, was this: “Starting from first principles—E = mc²—Pharis derived the expected yield of nuclear weapons to be at least 150% of the official documented yield.”

Read that again. When you calculate nuclear weapon yields from first principles using Einstein’s mass-energy equivalence formula, the expected yield is at least 50% higher than the officially documented yield. Our conventional understanding of nuclear physics—the foundation of nuclear energy, nuclear weapons, and much of modern physics—is wrong. Not slightly off. Wrong by half.

If our understanding of nuclear physics is wrong by 50%, what else is wrong? What about energy production? Propulsion systems? The fundamental nature of matter and energy? What technologies become possible when you correct the physics?

Williams’ work was marginalized. His Dynamic Theory was not incorporated into mainstream physics. His corrections to nuclear yields were not adopted. He spent decades conducting theoretical research “against the odds,” as he titled his memoir, because the establishment had no interest in physics that didn’t fit the approved framework.

The Barrett Admission: “Much More Classified Than What Needs to Be”

In December 2019, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett made a remarkable admission at the Reagan National Defense Forum. Speaking on a panel about military space programs, she said:

“Declassifying some of what is currently held in secure vaults would be a good idea. You would have to be careful about what we declassify, but there is much more classified than what needs to be.”

This was not a whistleblower. This was not a conspiracy theorist. This was the Secretary of the Air Force, the civilian leader responsible for the Air Force’s 685,000 total force airmen and its entire space portfolio, admitting on the record that the U.S. government is overclassifying technology.