Authors Note: A Deep Analysis of Converging Crises and the Pivotal Role of Texas Leadership

In the sprawling digital landscape of the 21st century, where information flows in a relentless torrent, two seemingly disparate narratives have converged to illuminate a struggle of immense consequence. On one side stands me, a self-taught legal scholar, entrepreneur and founder of the Substack publication De Jure Media, who has meticulously documented the rise of what I call a “Digital Leviathan”—a centralized apparatus of control built on data and algorithms that threatens to erode the very foundations of American federalism. On the other stands Ashton Forbes, an independent investigator who has dedicated years to unraveling the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, a journey that has led him to the fringes of known physics and into the shadowy world of suppressed technology.

Separately, our work is compelling. My constitutional analysis reveals a federal government increasingly willing to weaponize regulation, in this case technology regulation, to crush state sovereignty. Forbes’s investigation into MH370 has uncovered what seems is evidence of advanced propulsion technology—specifically Zero Point Energy (ZPE)—or Fusion—that could revolutionize human civilization but remains locked away in classified programs.

This is not a story of partisan politics or fleeting news cycles. It is a story about the future of human civilization, and at its heart lies an unlikely protagonist: the state of Texas. More specifically, it is a story about the 2026 Texas gubernatorial primary election, scheduled for March 3, 2026, which represents far more than a routine political contest. The choice Texans make in this election could determine whether humanity continues down a path of technological suppression and centralized control, or whether it embarks on a new trajectory—one that could fundamentally transform our understanding of energy, consciousness, and human potential itself.

This analysis will trace the timeline of this convergence, from the tragic disappearance of MH370 in 2014 to the escalating crisis of federal overreach in early 2026. It will examine the core themes that unite my work and Forbes’, and it will argue that the upcoming gubernatorial election is not just another political race, but a potential turning point with profound implications for sociology, psychology, cognitive science, parapsychology, consciousness research, philosophy of mind, and neuroscience. The domino that falls in Texas could trigger an avalanche of change across every avenue of human society.

The Timeline of Convergence

The story begins not with a political decree or a technological breakthrough, but with a human tragedy. On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished from radar screens, taking with it 239 souls (153 [67.4%] of which were Chinese (PRC), 20 whom worked for Freescale now part of NXP Semiconductors (merged 2015)). The official narrative—that the plane crashed in the remote South Indian Ocean after a mysterious diversion—was quickly questioned by the families of the victims and a small group of independent investigators, including Ashton Forbes. For years, Forbes has pursued a counter-narrative, one that points not to a simple accident or pilot suicide, but to a sophisticated cover-up involving advanced technology that the public has been told does not exist. The passenger manifest of MH370 alone is far from being a random collection of travelers, and offers a startling microcosm of the global stakes involved in the technology suppression narrative.

Manifest Statistics:

28 technology sector employees (12.3% of all passengers), a concentration 2.5-6x higher than typical commercial flights.

20 employees of Freescale Semiconductor, an Austin, Texas-based company specializing in advanced microprocessors for defense and aerospace applications. This single-company representation (8.8% of all passengers) is 4-17x higher than normal.

12 of the Freescale employees were Malaysian, and 8 were Chinese, reflecting the binational nature of the company’s operations and the Kuala Lumpur-Beijing technology corridor.

Additional technology professionals from IBM and ZTE, a major Chinese telecommunications company, were also aboard.

This unusual concentration of expertise in sensitive, dual-use technologies has fueled speculation that the flight was targeted. The 20 Freescale engineers collectively represented an estimated 200-300 years of experience in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and testing. They were not just passengers; they were carriers of valuable intellectual property and institutional knowledge in a field central to the U.S.-China technology competition.

While Forbes was delving into the world of classified physics and leaked satellite footage, I was embarking on a different, yet thematically similar, journey. In approximately January 2022, I launched De Jure Media, a Substack publication dedicated to the principles of constitutionalism, individual liberty, and the rule of law. From this vantage point in Texas, I began to document a pattern of federal overreach, a slow but steady erosion of state sovereignty that would reach a fever pitch in late 2025.

The acceleration of events in late 2025 and early 2026 is striking. Within the span of two months, we witnessed the federal government’s attempt to preempt state-level AI regulation, the publication of groundbreaking research connecting consciousness to the zero-point field, massive defense industry investments in Texas, and the increasingly need for technology disclosure. These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a system approaching a critical juncture.

Thematic Convergence: Technology, Sovereignty, and Consciousness

At first glance, a Substack writer focused on constitutional law and an independent investigator keen on a decade-old aviation mystery may seem to have little in common. Yet, a deeper analysis of our work reveals a stunning thematic convergence. Both Forbes and I, through our respective lenses, have arrived at the same conclusion: a powerful, centralized force is actively suppressing technologies and principles that could liberate humanity, all in the name of maintaining control.

Technology: Liberation or Enslavement?

Ashton Forbes, through his investigation of MH370, has become a proponent of what he calls “suppressed physics.” He argues that technologies like Zero Point Energy, which could provide limitless clean energy, and advanced propulsion systems capable of warping spacetime, are not the stuff of science fiction but of classified government programs. In his appearance on many podcast, Forbes stated:

“The conversation dives deep into leaked satellite and drone footage that appears to show the plane being intercepted by ‘orbs’ utilizing advanced, potentially suppressed technology like Zero Point Energy and warp drives. Beyond the aviation mystery, they explore the broader implications of these hidden sciences, discussing how they could solve the world’s energy crisis and why global elites may be working to keep humanity in the dark.”

Forbes’s claims, while extraordinary, are not without precedent. The physicist Hal Puthoff, who worked on classified programs for the CIA and DIA, has publicly discussed the theoretical possibility of extracting energy from the quantum vacuum—the zero-point field.

In recent streams, Forbes has claimed that Puthoff and physicist Eric Davis have personally witnessed Zero Point Energy technology at Lockheed Martin’s facilities, though naturally at this point in time, these claims remain unverified by mainstream sources.

Meanwhile, I have been documenting the weaponization of a different kind of technology: artificial intelligence. In my article “The Digital Leviathan,” I wrote:

“This was not a crisis of technology, but a crisis of sovereignty. It was the emergence of the Digital Leviathan: a centralized apparatus of control, built on data and algorithms, that challenges the very meaning of federalism, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

My analysis focuses on the December 11, 2025 executive order that established a federal framework for AI regulation and threatened to withhold federal broadband and technology funds from states that refused to comply. I argue that this represents “federal blackmail” and a fundamental assault on the Tenth Amendment. For Texans, “this is not an abstract legal debate. It is a direct challenge to our state’s sovereign authority to regulate its own economy and protect its own citizens.”

Both of us see technology not as an end in itself, but as a tool. It is a tool of potential liberation that is being hoarded by a secretive elite. For me, it is hard not to see the potential enslavement being wielded by an overreaching federal government. The common thread is the struggle for control over the very forces that will shape the future of our species.

Sovereignty Under Siege

The concept of sovereignty is central to the work of both our perspectives. Forbes’s work is a demand for informational sovereignty—the right of the people to know the truth about the world they inhabit and the technologies that exist within it. My work is a defense of political sovereignty—the right of states and individuals to govern themselves without undue interference from a centralized authority.

My analysis of the federal government’s recent moves to consolidate control over AI regulation, I feel, is particularly chilling. I argue that the use of federal funding to coerce states into compliance represents a perversion of the Commerce Clause and turns the principle of cooperative federalism into “coercive federalism of an empire.” The pattern I document, executive orders drafted without public input, defense bills treating emerging technologies as military assets, federal agencies threatening states with funding cuts, reveals a governance model based on opacity and coercion rather than transparency and consent.

Forbes’s investigation into MH370 reveals a similar pattern of institutional deception. The delayed release of critical satellite data, the unnamed “US intelligence sources” directing the search to the South Indian Ocean, the suppression of leaked footage, and the families of victims knowing “something was wrong with the story”—all point to a systematic effort to control information and prevent public understanding of what actually happened to that aircraft, or retrospectively to history.

The Suppression Hypothesis

When we synthesize the work of our investigations, a disturbing hypothesis emerges: breakthrough technologies that could fundamentally transform human civilization exist but are being actively suppressed by centralized power structures. If true, this represents not merely a policy failure or a bureaucratic overreach, but a crime against humanity of staggering proportions—the deliberate perpetuation of scarcity, conflict, and suffering when solutions exist.

The current system, as both Forbes and I document, maintains power through several interlocking mechanisms:

Energy scarcity: Fossil fuel dependence creates economic control and geopolitical leverage

Information asymmetry: Classification and secrecy prevent informed citizenship and democratic accountability

Technological monopoly: Advanced capabilities are reserved for state and elite actors, preventing distributed innovation

Regulatory capture: Federal preemption prevents state-level experimentation and innovation

Narrative control: Mainstream media reports events “in isolation,” preventing systemic understanding

If Zero Point Energy exists and is suppressed, as Forbes alleges, and as seems obvious, then every day of continued suppression represents incalculable and irreparable human suffering that could be alleviated. If the federal government is using AI and technology regulation to crush state sovereignty, then every day of acquiescence represents the further erosion of constitutional order. The stakes could not be higher.

The Consciousness Revolution: Zero-Point Energy and the Nature of Mind

The convergence of Forbes’ work and my observations points to a reality far more complex and profound than is acknowledged in mainstream discourse. The suppression of advanced energy technologies like Zero Point Energy or “Cold Fusion,” is not merely an economic or political issue; recent breakthroughs in theoretical physics suggest it is deeply intertwined with the suppression of a new understanding of consciousness itself.

Keppler’s Theory: Consciousness from the Quantum Vacuum

On January 8, 2026—just weeks before the Texas gubernatorial primary—a remarkable study was published in the journal Frontiers of Human Neuroscience. Joachim Keppler, research director of the DIWISS Research Institute in Germany, proposed a radical new theory: that consciousness may arise from macroscopic interactions between the zero-point field (which permeates all space) and glutamate, the brain’s most abundant neurotransmitter.

This is not a fringe theory relegated to the margins of science. It represents a serious attempt to solve what philosopher David Chalmers famously called the “hard problem of consciousness”—why humans have subjective experience at all, rather than simply processing information like sophisticated computers. Keppler’s model suggests that:

The vacuum is not empty but filled with a fluctuating ocean of energy known as the electromagnetic zero-point field (ZPF) Specific frequencies of the ZPF can resonate with glutamate, creating a coupling between brain chemistry and the quantum vacuum Neurological circuits called cortical microcolumns act as antennae or resonators, tuning consciousness to specific modes of the ZPF Consciousness is not generated by the brain but emerges from the brain’s interaction with a fundamental field of reality

This theory has profound implications. It explains why quantum coherence can occur in the “warm and wet” environment of the brain, despite conventional wisdom suggesting that quantum effects require extreme cold. It explains the effects of anesthesia, which disrupts the brain’s self-organized criticality and severs the glutamate-ZPF coupling, resulting in loss of consciousness. Most importantly, it reframes consciousness not as an emergent property of complex neural networks, but as a fundamental interaction with the fabric of reality itself.

The Connection to Suppressed Technology

The implications for Forbes’s investigation become immediately apparent. If consciousness emerges from interaction with the zero-point field, and if Zero Point Energy technology involves extracting energy from that same field, then these are not separate phenomena but two aspects of the same underlying reality. The suppression of ZPE technology may be inextricably linked to the suppression of consciousness research.

This connection is not merely theoretical. Hal Puthoff, the physicist whose work Forbes frequently cites, has a unique background that spans both domains. Puthoff conducted research for the CIA and DIA on remote viewing—the alleged ability of consciousness to perceive distant locations without sensory input. He also pioneered theoretical work on zero-point energy and its potential applications to propulsion and power generation. For Puthoff, consciousness and zero-point energy were not separate research programs but interconnected aspects of a deeper physics.

If Keppler’s theory is correct, then phenomena that have been relegated to “parapsychology” and dismissed by mainstream science—telepathy, remote viewing, precognition—may be legitimate manifestations of consciousness’s non-local interaction with the zero-point field. The brain would not be a generator of consciousness but a receiver or transceiver, tuning into frequencies of a universal field. Memory might not be stored solely in neural connections but accessed from the ZPF itself. Human potential would be vastly greater than currently believed.

A Paradigm Shift Across Multiple Disciplines

The acceptance of a consciousness-first model of reality would trigger a cascade of paradigm shifts across multiple fields:

The implications extend beyond academia into the very structure of society. If human consciousness can interact with a fundamental field of reality, then human potential is limited only by our understanding and intention. The suppression of this knowledge would represent not just a scientific failure but a deliberate stunting of human evolution.

The 2026 Texas Gubernatorial Race: A Referendum on Reality

Against this backdrop of converging crises and emerging paradigms, the March 3, 2026 Texas gubernatorial primary takes on extraordinary significance. This is not merely an election to determine who will occupy the governor’s mansion for the next four years. It is a referendum on whether Texas will continue to acquiesce to federal overreach and technological suppression, or whether it will chart a new course that could have ramifications for all of humanity.

Incumbent Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a fourth term with a formidable war chest of $105.7 million. He raised almost $23 million from July through December 2025 alone, demonstrating the continued support of the Republican establishment and major donors. Abbott has governed Texas since 2015, presiding over a period of economic growth and population increase, but also facing criticism from constitutionalists and sovereignty advocates who argue he has not been aggressive enough in challenging federal overreach or protecting liberty.

The crowded Republican primary field—with at least ten challengers including Bob Achgill, Evelyn Brooks, Pete “Doc” Chambers, Charles Crouch, Arturo Espinosa, Mark Goloby, Kenneth Hyde, Stephen Samuelson, Ronnie Tullos, and Nathaniel Welch—suggests a growing dissatisfaction with the status quo. While Abbott’s massive financial advantage makes him the clear mainstream frontrunner, the sheer number of challengers indicates that a significant portion of the Texas Republican base is hungry for a more assertive, constitutionally-grounded leadership.

On the Democratic side, State Representative Gina Hinojosa leads the field with a solid polling advantage, though she faces a steep financial disadvantage with only $1.3 million raised compared to Abbott’s nine-figure war chest. The general election on November 3, 2026 will likely see Abbott or his Republican primary challenger face Hinojosa, though the outcome of the primary will be decisive in shaping the direction of Texas governance.

What’s at Stake: Beyond Conventional Politics

The choice before Texas voters transcends conventional political categories. The question is not simply “conservative versus liberal” or “Republican versus Democrat.” The deeper question is whether Texas will have a governor willing to:

Challenge the Digital Leviathan: Actively resist federal attempts to preempt state-level regulation of AI and emerging technologies, creating a legal and political firewall that other states could emulate. Champion Scientific and Technological Freedom: Direct state resources toward research into Zero Point Energy, consciousness, and other areas that have been marginalized by the federal scientific establishment and its funding priorities. Demand Transparency and Disclosure: Use Texas’s leverage as a major hub for aerospace and defense contractors to demand transparency about classified programs, particularly those involving advanced energy and propulsion technologies. Foster a Culture of Sovereignty: Articulate and defend a vision of Texas as a sovereign state within the federal system, with the right and duty to protect its citizens from federal overreach. Explore Human Potential: Support research into consciousness, parapsychology, and the frontiers of human capability that have been dismissed or suppressed by mainstream institutions.

Governor Abbott, despite his alleged accolades, has not demonstrated a willingness to take these bold steps. His approach has been more incremental, more cautious, more aligned with his donor parameters. The question for Texas voters is whether this moment in history calls for caution or for courage.

The Consciousness Dimension

If a new Texas governor were to champion research into consciousness and its connection to the zero-point field, it would represent a radical break from the established scientific and political order. Texas universities—including the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M, and the University of North Texas (which already hosts a Zero Energy Research Laboratory)—could become centers for a new paradigm of research that integrates physics, neuroscience, and consciousness studies.

This would not be “pseudoscience” or “New Age mysticism.” It would be rigorous scientific investigation into phenomena that have been marginalized not because they lack evidence, but because they challenge the materialist assumptions that have dominated Western science since the Enlightenment. The work of researchers like Hal Puthoff, Dean Radin, and now Joachim Keppler suggests that consciousness research is on the cusp of a breakthrough—but only if it receives institutional support, funding and more importantly public interest.

A Texas governor willing to provide that support could position the state as the leader of a new scientific revolution, one with implications far beyond energy policy or state sovereignty. We are talking about a fundamental shift in humanity’s understanding of itself.

The Texas Imperative: Why the Lone Star State is Uniquely Positioned

The question naturally arises: Why Texas? Why not California, with its larger economy and technological prowess? Why not Florida, with its growing population and increasingly assertive governor? Why not one of the smaller red states that might be more ideologically aligned with the principles of sovereignty and limited government?

The answer lies in a unique confluence of factors that exist nowhere else in the United States.

Texas is a powerhouse of the aerospace and defense industries. Lockheed Martin maintains critical operations in the state. SpaceX has built its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, making Texas the center of the private space industry. CesiumAstro just secured a record $200 million in government financing to expand its Texas operations for national security applications. The state is home to major military installations, fighter plane and helicopter assembly, advanced sensors, navigation instruments, rocket technology, and advanced space-flight research.

This industrial base is not merely impressive; it is essential. If Texas were to demand transparency about advanced technology programs, it would not be making an empty threat. The aerospace and defense contractors operating in Texas depend on the state’s cooperation, its infrastructure, its workforce, and its political support. A governor willing to use this leverage could extract concessions that no other state could obtain.

Texas is also a leader in energy innovation. The state produces more energy than any other, and not just from fossil fuels. Texas leads the nation in wind power generation and is rapidly expanding solar capacity, though likely in vain. The University of North Texas hosts the Zero Energy (ZØE) Research Laboratory, designed specifically to test and demonstrate alternative energy technologies. UT Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering operates a National Science Foundation solar power research center. If Zero Point Energy or other breakthrough energy technologies were to be developed and deployed, Texas has the infrastructure and expertise to do it.

Texas entered the Union as an independent republic, and that history has fostered a unique political culture. Texans have a strong sense of state identity and a deep skepticism of federal power. The Texas Constitution emphasizes individual liberty and limited government. This is not merely rhetoric; it is embedded in the state’s legal and political institutions.

The De Jure Media publication is both a product of and a contributor to this culture. My weekly “State of the People: Texas in Focus” reports provide Texans with detailed analysis of state and federal actions, creating an informed citizenry capable of holding their government accountable. This civic infrastructure—independent media, constitutional education, grassroots organizing—provides the foundation for meaningful political action.

Texas has also demonstrated a willingness to challenge federal overreach in practice, not just in theory. The state has filed numerous lawsuits against federal agencies, challenged federal immigration enforcement, and asserted its authority over its own territory and resources. While these efforts have had mixed success, they demonstrate a political will that is rare among American states.

With a GDP that rivals many nations, Texas has the economic clout to resist the kind of “federal blackmail” that I describe in my analysis of AI regulation. The federal government’s threat to withhold broadband and technology funds from non-compliant states might be devastating to smaller or economically weaker states, but Texas’s diverse and robust economy makes it less susceptible to such coercion.

Texas is not dependent on any single federal program or funding stream. Its economy spans energy, technology, aerospace, agriculture, manufacturing, and services. This diversity creates resilience and provides the state with options that other states lack. If the federal government were to cut funding in one area, Texas could potentially absorb the loss or find alternative revenue sources.

Texas is a border state with unique security concerns and strategic importance. It is home to SpaceX’s Starbase, making it central to America’s space ambitions. Its energy production gives it leverage over national energy policy. Its military installations and defense manufacturing make it critical to national security.

This strategic position gives Texas a seat at the table in national policy debates. A Texas governor who understood how to use this leverage could extract concessions from the federal government that would be unthinkable for a smaller or less strategically important state.

Why Not Other States?

California, despite having an economy comparable to Texas, is politically aligned with the federal expansion that I criticize. Its tech sector has been largely captured by the surveillance state, with companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple cooperating closely with federal intelligence agencies. California’s regulatory environment, while innovative in some areas, is hostile to the kind of energy innovation that would be required to develop Zero Point Energy or other breakthrough technologies.

Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, has shown a growing willingness to challenge federal overreach, particularly on issues like COVID-19 policy and education. However, Florida lacks the aerospace and defense industrial base of Texas. Its economy, while growing, is smaller and less diverse. Its universities, while excellent, do not have the same concentration of energy and aerospace research as Texas institutions.

Other red states may share the political will to challenge federal power, but they lack the economic and industrial capacity to make that challenge credible. A state like Wyoming or Montana might pass laws asserting sovereignty, but without the economic leverage to back up those assertions, the federal government can simply ignore them or coerce compliance through funding threats.

Texas is the only state with the complete package: the industrial capacity, the economic independence, the constitutional culture, the strategic importance, and the civic infrastructure necessary to mount a credible challenge to the status quo.

The Domino Theory

If Texas successfully asserts its sovereignty and demands transparency, it creates both legal precedent and practical roadmap for other states. If Texas challenges federal AI preemption in court and wins, other states can follow that legal strategy. If Texas directs state funding toward Zero Point Energy research and makes breakthroughs, other states will take notice. If Texas demands transparency from defense contractors and obtains it, other states will have a model to follow.

This is the “domino theory” of disclosure and sovereignty. Texas is not just the first domino; it is the largest and most important domino. If it falls in the right direction, it could trigger a cascade of change that transforms the entire federal-state relationship and potentially breaks open the secrecy surrounding advanced technologies.

The implications of a Texas-led paradigm shift extend far beyond state sovereignty or even national politics. We are talking about a potential transformation of human civilization across multiple dimensions.

The Energy Revolution

If Zero Point Energy or other breakthrough energy technologies exist and are disclosed, the implications are staggering. Unlimited clean energy would eliminate the primary driver of geopolitical conflict (control of oil and gas resources), dramatically reduce the cost of manufacturing and transportation, enable large-scale desalination and water purification, make space exploration economically viable, and potentially create a post-scarcity economy where basic material needs can be met for all of humanity.

The suppression of such technology, if Forbes’s allegations are true, would represent a crime of almost incomprehensible magnitude. Every war fought over oil, every person who died from energy poverty, every ecosystem destroyed by fossil fuel extraction—all of it unnecessary, all of it preventable, if the technology existed and was being deliberately withheld.

The Consciousness Revolution

If Keppler’s theory is correct and consciousness emerges from interaction with the zero-point field, then human potential is vastly greater than currently believed. The brain would not be the generator of consciousness but a receiver, and like any receiver, it could potentially be tuned to access different frequencies or modes of the field.

This would explain phenomena that have been relegated to the margins of science: remote viewing, telepathy, precognition, near-death experiences, mystical states. These would not be supernatural or paranormal, but natural manifestations of consciousness’s non-local properties. Research into these phenomena would no longer be career suicide for scientists but a legitimate frontier of human knowledge.

The implications for psychology and mental health would be profound. If consciousness is not generated by brain chemistry alone, then mental illness might involve disrupted coupling to the zero-point field, and treatment could evolve from pharmaceuticals to techniques for optimizing that coupling. Meditation, which has been practiced for millennia in Eastern traditions, might be understood as a technology for tuning consciousness to specific modes of the ZPF.

The implications for education would be equally profound. If memory and knowledge can be accessed non-locally from the zero-point field, then learning might not be merely about storing information in neural networks but about developing the capacity to access information from the field. Human cognitive potential might be limited not by brain size or neural density, but by our understanding of how to optimize consciousness-field coupling.

The Sociological Transformation

A paradigm shift in our understanding of energy and consciousness would necessarily trigger a sociological transformation. The current social order is built on scarcity—scarcity of energy, scarcity of resources, scarcity of knowledge. If breakthrough technologies eliminate energy scarcity and consciousness research reveals untapped human potential, then the foundations of that social order would crumble.

Power structures that depend on controlling access to energy would lose their primary source of leverage. Educational institutions that depend on controlling access to knowledge would face obsolescence. Economic systems built on artificial scarcity would require fundamental restructuring. The transformation would be as profound as the agricultural revolution or the industrial revolution, but compressed into a much shorter timeframe.

This is why the suppression hypothesis, if true, makes a certain grim sense. Those who benefit from the current system—whether they are energy companies, financial institutions, or government agencies—have every incentive to prevent such a transformation. The disclosure of breakthrough technologies and the acceptance of a new paradigm of consciousness would represent an existential threat to their power.

The Philosophical and Spiritual Dimensions

At the deepest level, we are talking about a transformation in humanity’s understanding of its place in the cosmos. The materialist worldview that has dominated Western thought since the Enlightenment holds that consciousness is an accidental byproduct of matter, that humans are isolated biological machines in a cold and indifferent universe, and that meaning and purpose are human constructs with no objective reality.

If consciousness emerges from interaction with a fundamental field of reality—if we are not isolated machines but nodes in a universal field of consciousness—then this materialist worldview collapses. We would be forced to reckon with the possibility that consciousness is fundamental, that the universe is not indifferent but in some sense aware, and that human beings have a cosmic significance that goes far beyond our current understanding.

This is not a return to pre-scientific superstition. It is a synthesis of cutting-edge physics, neuroscience, and ancient wisdom traditions. It is a recognition that the materialist paradigm, while useful for certain purposes, is incomplete and that a more comprehensive understanding of reality must account for consciousness as a fundamental feature of the universe.

Conclusion: The Weight of the Texas Choice

The investigations of De Jure Media and Ashton Forbes, when viewed in tandem, reveal a struggle that transcends ordinary politics. They point to a coordinated effort to control not only the technological and political destiny of humanity, but its very understanding of itself. The suppression of advanced energy technologies is inextricably linked to the suppression of a more profound understanding of consciousness, one that could unlock untold human potential.

In this high-stakes drama, the 2026 Texas gubernatorial election has become a focal point. The primary on March 3, 2026, and the general election on November 3, 2026, will determine whether Texas continues down the path of the illusion change and subversion of rights, or whether it chooses a leader willing to take bold action in defense of sovereignty, transparency, and human potential.

The choice before Texas voters is not merely about who will occupy the governor’s mansion for the next four years. It is about whether humanity will continue down the path of centralized control and enforced ignorance, or whether it will choose a future of sovereignty, disclosure, and the unfettered exploration of human consciousness. It is about whether we will remain trapped in a paradigm of scarcity and conflict, or whether we will embrace the possibility of abundance and cooperation.

Governor Abbott, represents the status quo. He is a competent administrator, a skilled politician, and alleged defender of conservative principles. But he has not demonstrated the willingness to take the kind of bold, paradigm-shifting action that this moment in history demands. The question for Texas Republicans in the primary is whether they are satisfied with the management of the existing system, or whether they want a leader who will challenge that system at its foundations.

The stakes extend beyond Texas, beyond the United States, to humanity itself. If Texas falls as a domino in the right direction—if it elects a governor willing to assert sovereignty, demand transparency, and champion a new understanding of human potential—then other states will follow. The federal monopoly on advanced technology and information will begin to crack. The disclosure cascade will become inevitable. And humanity will have taken its first real step toward a new paradigm.

The Texas domino is poised to fall. The direction it takes will have repercussions that will be felt for generations to come, not just in the halls of power, but in the laboratories of science, the classrooms of education, the consulting rooms of psychology, and the inner lives of every human being. This is not hyperbole. This is the logical conclusion of the evidence presented available in the public sphere, synthesized with the latest breakthroughs in consciousness research.

The weight of this choice falls on the shoulders of Texas voters. They may not fully appreciate the cosmic significance of the decision they will make on March 3, 2026. But history will remember this election as either the moment when humanity chose a new path, or the moment when it chose to remain in the dark.

The domino is poised. The world is watching. Texas will decide.

Share

Leave a comment