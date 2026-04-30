When a man with a shotgun bypassed multiple layers of Secret Service security at the Washington Hilton—a venue so infamous for the 1981 Reagan assassination attempt that it is colloquially known as the “Hinckley Hilton”—the administrative state immediately demanded blind trust. The official narrative, delivered via a Department of Justice press release, asked the American public to believe that a lone actor miraculously slipped through the outer perimeters of the most heavily guarded dinner in Washington, only to be stopped at the final magnetometer.

When independent analysts and citizens pointed out that this represents a catastrophic, almost impossible failure of standard Secret Service protocol, they were not met with transparency. They were met with outrage. As satirical commentator JP Sears noted this week, the reflexive anger directed at anyone questioning the official narrative is itself the tell: social pressure is being used as a substitute for evidence.

But the anger is not about protecting the truth. It is a defense mechanism for an intelligence apparatus that operates entirely on plausible deniability, and which is currently losing a shadow war against the constitutional republic.

To understand the third bullet aimed at Donald Trump, you cannot look at the Washington Hilton in isolation. You have to look at the docket. You have to look at the patents. And you have to look at the money.

The Privatization of Sovereignty

The modern administrative state does not govern by constitutional consent; it governs by outsourcing its most sensitive operations to private entities to avoid congressional oversight.

We know this is not a conspiracy theory because the paper trail is public. In 2009, the CIA was forced to admit it had outsourced lethal operations to Blackwater, utilizing CEO Erik Prince as a covert asset, a fact confirmed by Vanity Fair’s investigation, which reported that Prince had been “recently outed as a participant in a CIA assassination program.” The intelligence community uses private military contractors for the same reason the DOJ uses “watchdog” groups: plausible deniability.

Just last week, the DOJ unsealed an 11-count federal fraud indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The indictment alleges the SPLC funneled over $3 million to extremist groups to manufacture the very domestic terrorism threats they claimed to monitor. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on the record that the SPLC was “manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.”

When the state funds the informants who commit the crimes, and outsources the intelligence gathering to private contractors who answer to no congressional committee, the concept of a “lone wolf” shooter bypassing the Secret Service at the Hinckley Hilton ceases to be an anomaly. It becomes a recognized operational model.

The Monopoly on Physics

The shadow war is not just about political power; it is about maintaining a monopoly on paradigm-shifting technology.

On April 29, President Trump stood in the Oval Office with the Artemis II crew and stated that military pilots “saw things you wouldn’t believe,” promising imminent disclosure.

This followed Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s April 14 deadline—which the Pentagon ignored—demanding the release of 46 classified UAP videos.

The Pentagon’s defiance of Congress is rooted in the same jurisdictional shell game used by the CIA. When Rep. Eric Burlison recently stated that he was told the infamous “Tic Tac” UAP belongs to Lockheed Martin, he revealed the mechanism: house the advanced physics within a private defense contractor, and the government can legally claim to Congress that it does not possess the craft.

And the physics are real. The theoretical framework for extracting zero-point energy (ZPE) using high-beta plasmoids was published by Jack Nachamkin for the Air Force Research Laboratory in 1992. By 2016, the Navy was filing patents for a “Craft Using an Inertial Mass Reduction Device.” When the patent office rejected it as impossible, Navy Chief Technology Officer Dr. James Sheehy filed a sworn declaration under 18 U.S.C. 1001 stating the invention is “operable and enabled via the physics described.”

The administrative state has been quietly patenting revolutionary physics for a decade while gaslighting the American public. They cannot admit the technology is operational because doing so would instantly destroy the artificial energy scarcity that underpins the current global economic order.

The Empire Confesses

That global economic order is currently collapsing, and the architects of the system know it.

On April 22, the UK House of Lords International Relations Committee published a report titled Adjusting to New Realities. It explicitly states that the UK has fostered a “dependency culture” on US defense, and Lord McDonald admitted that “there is no effective enforcement without the United States.”

The post-war “rules-based order” was always just American military and economic power subsidizing European decline. Now that Trump is demanding a transactional relationship and successfully blockading Iran to the point of economic collapse, forcing Tehran to beg for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—the Empire is panicking. King Charles’s address to Congress this week was not a victory lap; it was a plea for the American taxpayer to continue subsidizing a dying system.

The Reckoning

The Q phenomenon of 2017-2021 was routinely mocked by the legacy media, but stripped of its esoteric elements, it accurately described the structural reality of Washington: an entrenched, corrupt bureaucracy actively subverting the Republic.

Look at the empirical reality of April 2026. The SPLC is under federal indictment for manufacturing extremism. The DOJ Inspector General is probing his own department’s illegal redaction of the Epstein files. The Pentagon is being forced to admit a $25 billion discrepancy in the cost of the Iran war. And a sitting Congressman is exposing the Lockheed Martin UAP shell game.

The administrative state’s monopoly on power, information, and physics is being systematically dismantled. The third bullet at the Washington Hilton was not staged, and it was not an anomaly. It was the desperate, lethal reaction of an intelligence bureaucracy that realizes the constitutional republic is finally fighting back.

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