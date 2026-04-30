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Michael Myrick's avatar
Michael Myrick
15h

they dont miss rip JFK

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Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
16h

> The Q phenomenon of 2017-2021 was routinely mocked by the legacy media, but stripped of its esoteric elements, it accurately described the structural reality of Washington: an entrenched, corrupt bureaucracy actively subverting the Republic.

Indeed. It was brilliant, and cost next to nothing. (Being relatively self-proliferating/-sustaining.)

And taught us all a lot about how people use/react to the internet (for better or worse).

When I went to an archery club event and heard guys around the campfire talking about FISA court methods/rules, I took a walk to shake off the sense of wonder. No way I could ever have designed a communications campaign, if so assigned, to "get normies talking about FISA court methods and rules." Kek.

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