On May 8, 2026, the Department of War (formerly the Department of Defense) launched the PURSUE portal, releasing the first tranche of declassified UAP documents. Five days later, on May 22, they released a second tranche. The media has largely ignored the substance of these releases, focusing instead on the bureaucratic rebranding of the Pentagon.

But the documents themselves tell a different story. They reveal a decades-long pattern of institutional capture, managed disclosure, and the deliberate suppression of transformative knowledge. By examining the primary source documents, specifically the FBI’s 62-HQ-83894 case files, we can trace the exact moments when the national security apparatus realized they were dealing with phenomena they could neither control nor explain, and the subsequent efforts to obscure that reality from the American public.

This is not a story about little green men. It is a story about the rule of law, the limits of executive power, and the constitutional right of the people to know what their government is doing in their name.

The Garrett-Reynolds Admission: A Crack in the Facade

One of the most explosive documents in the PURSUE Release 01 bundle is not a sighting report, but an internal FBI memorandum dated August 19, 1947.

In the summer of 1947, following the Kenneth Arnold sighting and the Roswell incident, the FBI was tasked with investigating the “flying disc” phenomenon. The official public stance of the Army Air Forces (AAF) was that the discs were either hoaxes, hallucinations, or misidentifications of natural phenomena.

However, behind closed doors, the reality was entirely different. In a memorandum from FBI Special Agent E.G. Fitch to D.M. Ladd, Fitch recounts a conversation between FBI Agent Reynolds and Lieutenant Colonel George Garrett of the Air Intelligence Division.

Fitch writes:

“Colonel Garrett not only agreed that this was a possibility, but confidentially stated it was his personal opinion that such was a probability.”

The “possibility” they were discussing was that the flying discs were a highly classified U.S. military experiment. Garrett, a senior intelligence officer, privately admitted that the phenomena were real and likely of domestic origin, directly contradicting the AAF’s public denials.

Less than a month later, on September 16, 1947, another Fitch-to-Ladd memo confirmed this stance: “Colonel Garrett agreed with this possibility.”

Yet, on the very next page of the FBI file, we find a letter from Brigadier General George F. Schulgen, Deputy Chief of Air Staff for Intelligence, officially denying any AAF knowledge or involvement with the discs.

This is the definition of managed disclosure: a coordinated effort to maintain a public narrative of ignorance while privately acknowledging the reality of the phenomena.

The Hottel Memo: The Smoking Gun

The most famous document in the FBI’s UAP files is the Guy Hottel memo, dated March 22, 1950. For years, this document has been the subject of intense speculation and debate. The PURSUE release confirms its authenticity and its explosive contents.

Guy Hottel, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, wrote to J. Edgar Hoover:

“An investigator for the Air Forces stated that three so-called flying saucers had been recovered in New Mexico. They were described as being circular in shape with raised centers, approximately 50 feet in diameter. Each one was occupied by three bodies of human shape but only 3 feet tall, dressed in metallic cloth of a very fine texture. Each body was bandaged in a manner similar to the blackout suits used by speed flyers and test pilots.”

The memo goes on to state that the saucers were believed to have crashed because the government’s “very high-powered radar set-up in that area... interferes with the controlling mechanism of the saucers.”

This document is not a definitive proof of extraterrestrial life, but it is definitive proof that senior FBI officials were receiving and documenting reports of recovered craft and non-human bodies from Air Force investigators. The fact that this memo was filed and retained, rather than dismissed as a hoax, demonstrates the seriousness with which the Bureau treated these claims.

Project Twinkle and the Soviet Threat

As the sightings continued into the 1950s, the national security apparatus grew increasingly concerned. The phenomena were no longer just a curiosity; they were a potential threat to sensitive military installations.

On August 23, 1950, A.H. Belmont wrote to D.M. Ladd regarding “unexplained phenomena described as green fireballs, discs and meteors in the vicinity of sensitive installations in New Mexico.”

More alarmingly, the memo details the conclusions of Dr. Lincoln LaPaz, a meteor expert at the University of New Mexico. LaPaz determined that the phenomena were not meteoric and suggested they might be Soviet guided missiles. He warned that missiles moving at the observed velocities “could travel from the Ural region of the USSR to New Mexico in less than 15 minutes.”

This reveals the true driver of government secrecy: the fear of technological surprise. Whether the phenomena were extraterrestrial, domestic black projects, or Soviet weapons, the national security state could not afford to admit its vulnerability.

The Institutional Pattern: From Tesla to MK-Ultra

The suppression of transformative technology did not begin with the flying discs of 1947. It has a long and documented history, most notably in the case of Nikola Tesla.

Following Tesla’s death in January 1943, the FBI and the Office of Alien Property Custodian seized his papers and research materials. The government was particularly interested in Tesla’s claims regarding a “teleforce” weapon—a particle beam weapon capable of destroying aircraft at a distance of 250 miles.

The FBI files on Tesla reveal a frantic effort to secure his research before it could fall into the hands of foreign agents.

This pattern of institutional concealment extends beyond energy and propulsion. As I reported, buried on page 53 of FBI Case File 62-HQ-83894 (Section 10) is a SECRET memorandum from the FBI’s Mexico City Legat to J. Edgar Hoover, dated January 30, 1967. Originating from Harlingen, Texas, the document describes a directed-energy mind control weapon capable of monitoring and manipulating the human nervous system remotely.

The content is consistent with the documented scope of the CIA’s MK-Ultra program. The significance is profound: the UFO file and the mind control file share the same classification history, the same institutional concealment, and the same pattern of denial followed by forced disclosure.

As we noted in Week 32, when the administrative state is threatened, it closes ranks, classifies the evidence, and overrides the constitutional chain of command. We saw this when the CIA reportedly removed MK-Ultra files from the Director of National Intelligence in the middle of the night, and when CIA leadership overrode their own analysts regarding the origins of COVID-19. The classification system is not primarily about protecting national security; it is about protecting the administrative state from the American people.

Conclusion: The Right to Know

The PURSUE releases are a significant step toward transparency, but they are only the beginning. So far the documents reveal a decades-long effort to manage public perception and suppress information about phenomena that challenge our understanding of physics and national security.

At De Jure Media, we believe that the law belongs to everyone, not just the experts. The same principle applies to the truth. The American people have a constitutional right to know what their government knows, especially when it concerns matters of such profound significance. The path of love for humanity requires the whole truth, and the tools to heal this planet are already here—if the government would stop hiding them.

The Department of War has unsealed part of the truth. It is now up to us to read it, understand it, and demand accountability.

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