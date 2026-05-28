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Don Loucks's avatar
Don Loucks
6h

It is interesting that the work of Nikola Tesla is mentioned in this excellent piece by Mr. Biddle.

Tesla's work was financially sabotaged by John David Rockefeller by applying pressure to financiers to block funds for Tesla's research. Then upon Tesla's death the government swooped in and confiscated all of Tesla's research and apparatus. Why?

This implies government collusion with the energy industry which stood to lose financially if Tesla's theory of free energy would become a practical.

Thank you for this compilation.

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