John Cornyn has been a fixture of Texas politics for decades. Elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002, he has served for nearly a quarter-century, rising to the position of Senate Minority Whip. He has 86% name recognition among likely Texas voters. He is the incumbent. He is the establishment.

And according to the University of Houston Hobby School’s latest polling, he is losing his primary to Ken Paxton by 7 points.

The U of HHS polling on the 2026 Texas primaries reveals something striking about the state of Republican politics in Texas. Ken Paxton leads incumbent Senator John Cornyn 38% to 31% in the GOP Senate primary—but both candidates have deeply negative favorability ratings among likely November voters. Paxton sits at -7% net favorability, while Cornyn is even worse at -10%. Nearly half of the general electorate (48% ) has an unfavorable opinion of both men.

This is not a popularity contest. It is an unpopularity contest. And that distinction matters.

When primary voters choose between two candidates they don’t particularly like, they are not voting for a person—they are voting for what that person represents. In this case, Paxton’s lead suggests that Texas Republican primary voters are choosing anti-establishment sentiment over establishment credentials, Trump alignment over senatorial experience, and disruption over continuity. Cornyn is the incumbent with 86% name recognition. Paxton is the attorney general who has faced impeachment proceedings and federal investigations. Paxton is winning.

The hypothetical runoff numbers reinforce this dynamic. In a head-to-head matchup, Paxton would defeat Cornyn 51% to 40%. This is not a close race between two popular figures. This is a decisive rejection of one unpopular figure in favor of another unpopular figure who represents something different.

What does this tell us about the Texas GOP? It suggests that the party’s primary electorate is undergoing a fundamental realignment. The old guard—represented by Cornyn, a senator who has served since 2002—is being rejected not because voters have found someone they like better, but because they have decided that what Cornyn represents is no longer acceptable. Whether that is his voting record, his perceived closeness to the establishment, or simply his longevity in office, the message is clear: the base wants something different, even if that something is also unpopular.

This dynamic is not unique to Texas. Across the country, Republican primaries have become referendums on the direction of the party, with establishment figures losing to candidates who promise disruption, regardless of their personal favorability. The question is no longer “who do voters like?” but “what are voters rejecting?”

This is exactly the dynamic I explored in “The Texas Domino”—why the 2026 Texas election isn’t just another political contest, but a potential turning point for the nation.

In Texas, the answer appears to be: the establishment, the old guard, and anyone who represents continuity with the pre-Trump Republican Party. Paxton may not be popular, but he is not Cornyn. And in 2026, that may be enough.

Share

Leave a comment