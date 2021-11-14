If you’re reading this then you most likely understand:

there is no time for BS there is something wrong with our current system

So, I will try and waste none of your time and discuss not only the problems but possible solutions we can all partake in.

Whether you lean more to the left or right of the political spectrum is irrelevant when it comes to the most important discussions we face here in America. As Americans, I think the overwhelming majority want to see peace and prosperity for the world and would like to preserve Pachamama for future generations. So let us begin, as a better tomorrow starts today!

First I should emphasize, one notion that should be understood is objectivism. Which is attributed to Ayn Rand or Alice O’Connor as she was born. Although I don’t agree with all of her philosophy, objectivity is one thing that cannot be dismissed. On the search for truth one must discard any agenda, perception and desire. Remember, the truth doesn’t care about our feelings or political affiliation. We must engage in the scientific method, research and corroborate that with what we discover, with that which is empirical. With this understood we may continue.

An assessment of our present situation, both as a country and as human kind has been placed upon the shoulders of the people to consider whether or not we will proceed and in what manner. Do we control our fate? What do we really know? Who are our ‘leaders’? We have a border crisis, failing economic stability, an election crisis in multiple states (the country really) and a corporate media whom have been proven to be at best, untrustworthy — as we will see. So let us begin to develop this discussion.

When one is out & about in society and presented with conversation by way of politics, intellectual quality logos or even apathetic dialogue, the ever daunting subject of they seems, for some, to induce a state of agitation. "Who is they?" Why do we use this term with blind child like trust? Often citing they without reference is quite an adverse juncture in conversation. This is the current motif in deliberation.

Often when one observes, they, could refer and frequently does to Government authorities. Is their behavioral ecology exhibits of truth & equality? Someone with which to trust our future? Historical events denote the answer is, No. History gives us the Watergate scandal, Hollywood Blacklist and other decisive moments of noteworthy events on both sides of the isles going back to the inception of this country and beyond. Historical accounts that grind against the grain of the presented narrative are vast and leave a stain of contradiction for us to clean up. Leading an unbiased viewpoint to question our ‘authority,’ as well as anyone whom declares themselves the one to lead the way, particularly on a world stage. All while the quality of life is in stagnation in select geographical zones. How do we fix this? How can we help our neighbors let alone ourselves without unity? Is that not the heart of a nation? Of the world even? What systems help or degrade this movement? Is Government they? It appears not.

I’m sure you are aware of the massive amounts of money flowing through politicians' hands. Well, those benjamins have to come from somewhere, i.e., lobbyist. Don’t misunderstand me, I think lobbying is a right and a good thing. The problem lies with Supreme Court Rulings that tell us money is a protected form of free speech. Cases like Citizens United being among them. Government is currently just a tool for intervention between free market & consumer transactions — the fact of the matter of what we have. The Transnational Railroad, which gave rise to the Interstate Commerce Act of 1887 produced audacious regulation and was a major stepping stone on the path to control in America despite it’s honorable intentions but that is another article entirely. So who uses this tool?

Moving on — with public latency of people like Edward Snowden revealing the [N]o [S]uch [A]gency wire taps on American citizens. Sites like OpenSecrets[dot]org, Julian Assange’s Wikileaks and an array of alternative journalism to investigate that present unambiguous information or counterintelligence programs (COINTELPRO) within our societal structures, investigation is a must to protect our freedom. These declarations must not go un-analyzed because any claim that leads to illumination of the Truth is cause to investigate all claims which have public implications.

Back to Hollywood — there are ideas of they within the constructs of our entertainment domain. Public figures are assembled in the same fashion, too, we can discern with past scandals and Hollywood's recent pernicious episodes entailing pedophilia, that some public figures regardless of any so called "honor system" that may have put them there, are corrupt & malevolent. So, it is safe to presume a public figure must be patrolled by watch dog organizations to ensure safety, for their on-goings are subject to scrutiny. As it should be for anyone whom enters public position, particularly one whom has access to our youth. With that, Hollywood couldn’t be they because, why? Because simply, they are too public.

Other institutions, e.g., medical establishments, financial institutions, religion also have demonstrated (some more and longer than others) ‘unworthy’ behavior. That egocentric fervor is well documented (see bibliography). Particularly in 1960 by Thomas Kuhn in his book, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

Currently within this structure, the body of mainstream science, there still remains reluctance 'to not look through Galileo's telescope' with regards to important discoveries, such as; Brien Foerster in the archeological tier & Rupert Sheldrake within biology (whom IMHO his work on Morphic Resonance will put him among the greatest along with Galileo, Copernicus, Einstein, Plato, and others). We have Harold Aspden & John Keely among physicists, G. Edward Griffin, who was almost single handedly responsible for pushing an audit of the Federal Reserve with his book The Creature from Jekyll Island & many others, the list goes on. Many of these individuals being censored and cast aside without a say in the matter have Ph.Ds. Let us not forget to mention Nikola Tesla! All giving the public subsistence to progress society. In return giving a sense of prepensely negligence proclivity by the established authority, due to pride/jealousy or concealment due to power/more power or any reason really. One thing is clear, disregarding empirical data that will ascend human awareness substantially, is a crime against humanity (and not the first one). Some may disagree but at best it is a historical, annual phenomenon and it happens for reasons one will leave to your conclusions alone.

Our institutions of scholarly province have transformed into nothing more than breeding grounds of that same patriarchal egotism. Escaped by some only to be first ridiculed by their peers and then respected by the world, as names mentioned prior. On certain levels throughout education, e.g., grade school, to the aspirations of higher education that would allow one to follow dreams, the amount of indoctrination is prevalent. Learning has been reduced to regurgitation. Not to mention the bureaucratic structure of these institutions mirroring government. The system within which we expect our teachers to exist is a farce. We see this without reference. Visible by examining further the results of education in our youth. We've gone from generations in the 1800s being mesmerized by the idea of learning to read and the teachers creed to instill creative independency — a structure to explore means of learning to hierarchical methods designed to limit education to a linear platform.

"Education is the key to the golden door of freedom" — George Washington Carver

This man is one of many illustrations of perseverance weaving through the tentacles of sectarian authority. History also takes note of these humans, women & men alike but does not praise the frame in which their success is achieved. During our journey of self-discovery employing self-education as a medium leads us to the doorstep of enlightenment, by way of illuminating great minds.

Let me clarify, the intention is not to be misconstrued as preaching fear porn. There is nothing but optimism & fervency for the future coming from my heart, because as The Staple Singers so poetically harmonized, "I know a place." Helping in part, on account of my everyday comings & goings with a growing scene of people whom want or are working for real change. As well on my conviction of the acumen of the universe. One has consciousness and therefore the universe is conscious. An abundance of data from previous mentioned tenured individuals support this, including, Cleve Backster and his book Primary Perception. On my travels one meets more kind people than cheeky folk therefore, the universe is largely benevolent. Seeing myself as Lynyrd Skynyrd so eloquently put it, "a simple man" has always worked well. One thinks good thoughts which leads to good action and good things happen. Though we are humans and we make mistakes. The splendor of choice to stride a parade of avenues and learn from each mistake is beautiful & majestic in it's own right. The allowance of choice is love and there is only one kind of love but I digress.

Back to the topic at hand, they. With the above attempt at an imperturbable outlook on our situation as a human race, one must come to a conclusion in order to progress & provide let alone survive. Our media, forms of so called 'trusted authority' all seem to be in collusion with one another. Yes, on paper they appear to be organized within the constructs of Capitalism and therefore competition. However, when one follows the bread crumbs, i.e., the money, “All roads lead to Rome.” Concluding we have the illusion of Capitalism or at best an un-checked Capitalism. The LIBOR scandal is a prominent example of this type of organized crime being exposed.

Ben Bagdikian, was an Armenian-American journalist, news media critic, commentator and university professor. In the early 1980s he discovered that most of the major media outlets were under the umbrella of 5 multi-national corporations, all sharing the same board of directors. Some of which also stood on the board of trustees with BIG Pharma corporations.

As well, the influence of three letter agencies is nothing new…

and with a closer investigation one will find one of two Investment firms predominantly controlling these media institutions — BlackRock & Vanguard. Bloomberg called their like, ‘the Fourth Branch of government.’ Who owns them?

More & more it seems we are being sold a story vs told a story. The currency with which said fable is being purchased, our attention. Lying has become standard practice within business, media and on the highest levels of public office. Levels that impact the every day life of the layman & family. They don’t speak truth because fear is the business model.

“The only rule that ever made sense to me I learned from a history, not an economics, professor at Wharton. ‘Fear,’ he used to say, ‘fear is the most valuable commodity in the universe.’ That blew me away. ‘Turn on the TV,’ he'd say. ‘What are you seeing? People selling their products? No. People selling the fear of you having to live without their products.’ Fuckin' A, was he right. Fear of aging, fear of loneliness, fear of poverty, fear of failure. Fear is the most basic emotion we have. Fear is primal. Fear sells.” ― Max Brooks

Round housings directly back to said science. Sex & Violence are linked innately to primal instinct and stimulate the firing of neurons in the brain systems in ways that are indistinguishable from each other. This is featured in studies done by neuroscientist like Newton Canteras at the University of São Paulo in Brazil. What do we see in Hollywood & the news, among other outlets e.g., video games, etc.? We see Sex & Violence — mostly. Consistently we are bombarded with stimulants bringing us to the point of being, as Pink Floyd voiced, "comfortably numb." Sperry Andrews, founder of Human Connection Institute has some revealing material on the subject as well.

So the next question that might come to fruition, if you've made it through my rambling, might be hard for some to even mumble aloud. For others, particularly ones currently fleeing from the ever present persistence of socialist/communist tyrants, the question has already been asked. Why would someone want to control reality? More importantly, Who? In answering the latter the previous becomes blatantly obvious. Who stands to benefit the most from control? This is the foundational question we must ask ourselves if we wish to evolve not only as a nation but as a species.

In 2015, in the USA alone defense spending was 600 Billion+. People want to complain about welfare, they should be more concerned with warfare. No fear = No profit. President Eisenhower was among the first to coin the phrase, "military industrial complex" in his infamous farewell speech and for good reason. Since the conception of the idea of freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness free thinkers have been under siege. America is no different and by no means the first. “History is written by a series of observers, none of whom are impartial,” which would explain why Civics class in school was changed to Social Studies. In turn, excluding explanations of historic attempts of foreign entities, i.e., powerful people who control & distribute domestic currency, also known as The Federal Reserve.

Which brings me to a core data point. By the 19th century the Rothschild's were well estimated to control half of the world's wealth — along with other prominent bloodlines. While their wealth continues to increase they have managed to fade into the background, out of public sight, giving an impression that their power has waned. Though the name Rothschild is only applied to a small fraction of the companies in control because subversion is monumental in claiming dominance throughout history, they are very influential.

James Glattfelder conducted a meta-analysis using Orbis2007 to generate astronomical complex algorithms demonstrating a money trail of transnational corporations. His findings were eye opening to say the least. He derived that 147 companies are receiving 80%+ of the worlds wealth. Within these 147 entities there are 50 whom, to put plainly, are bankers, e.g., CITI, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, BNY MELLON, BARCLAYS, CHASE, all on top of the list. Who owns majority in their stocks? If you guessed either Vanguard or BlackRock, well done. Who owns V & B? Well this is the interesting part. Businesses of this magnitude often use a strategy called circular ownership. Which makes answering this question hazy at best. JP Morgan Chase own stocks in both and vise versa. So they essentially own each other and many more. This is the they that appears when one does ones homework — historically rich & powerful families.

This may seem like conspiracy theory, to others it will just be conspiracy but one must ask, should we not look at it more from an analytical perspective? Especially with the stakes so high? The fate of humanity is on the line — literally. Do we let cognitive dissonance run its course and obscure history? We must lay bare our field of perception and continue to do so if we wish to proceed & seed a crop that bears fruit. Often the outside world is a reflection of our inside nature. Or, so they say...

So, what are some possible solutions to this daunting hindrance we find ourselves in? One would be to start paying attention to where your money goes. Voting isn’t just reserved for a few days a year. Whether or not you partake in the political arena you vote everyday, with your money. Supporting local is always a good start for change. Another would be of a less exterior nature.

Western science is now catching up and coming to understand that the brain is not the reigning organ over the body, though we have been led to believe so with said structure. The heart is an autorhythmic organ, which means the heart beat is self-initiated from within, not from the brain. We can place the heart, removing it from the body of course, in a salt solution called Ringers solution where it will continue to beat independently of any neurological connection. During the process of gestation the heart of the baby develops before the brain. Much more scientific data concludes the heart is more complex than we ever imagined, some can be found and analyzed at Hearthmath.org. All of which ironically enough, ancient cultures seemed to be in agreement with and can help us overcome our discrepancies. United We Stand, Divided We Fall. This phrase means more than we ever thought it could. Bringing us as a species to a paradigm shift that will either be found through perseverance or lost through ignorance.

In conclusion, in the mists of a collective we create by the voice of agreement within society, letting others dictate reality for us is not an option. All this is stated not, as mentioned before to instill uncertainty but to inform my peers of information with implication, as President Eisenhower requested. As always I encourage Socratic dialogue and suggest everyone do their own research. For many reasons but most indispensably for the future generations to come.

Keep up with me on the daily, here on Social media! Because it’s information warfare & we are fighting for freedom.

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