They heard us. They just don’t care. And now we know our own leaders won’t even speak up.

When I published “Bastrop County’s Water Future, Part Two” last week, I focused on two major threats: Austin’s aquifer storage project and the data center water consumption crisis. Since then, two things have become painfully clear. First, Austin is moving forward with their $1.5 billion aquifer injection plan despite unanimous local opposition. Second, there’s a third threat I didn’t fully grasp, and our own elected officials are failing us when we need them most.

The Triple Threat to Our Water

Let me be direct about what we’re facing. This isn’t just about Austin anymore. We’re under assault from three directions, and the people we elected to protect us are either absent or silent when it matters.

Threat One: Austin’s Aquifer Colonialism - And Our Near Victory. The latest update from the League of Independent Voters reveals a stunning development: Representative Stan Gerdes filed a bill to stop Austin’s ASR project, and it lost by only one vote in the 2025 legislative session. This near-passage forced Austin to create what they call a “Collaboration Agreement,” a non-binding memorandum of understanding with local stakeholders.

According to the Texas Scorecard report, Austin is conducting a three-year study of their Aquifer Storage and Recovery project in Bastrop County, completely disregarding unanimous local opposition. They plan to inject treated wastewater containing PFAS “forever chemicals” directly into the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer, the source of our drinking water.

But here’s what’s changed: Austin has been “forced to the table” by community opposition and legislative pressure. The collaboration agreement includes stakeholders like the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District, Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund, and Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District. The goal is to hold Austin accountable and potentially “ditch the project from the inside.”

Critical Development: Bastrop County Commissioners are voting on whether to participate in this stakeholder process on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9 AM (Agenda Item 26). This is a crucial decision that could give our county a voice in stopping the project.

Threat Two: Data Center Water Consumption. As I detailed in Part Two, data centers are consuming millions of gallons daily while residents face Stage 2 water restrictions. The $1.4 billion EdgeConneX project will create only 60 permanent jobs while straining our water infrastructure for decades.

Threat Three: Massive Wastewater Discharge. Here’s what I missed: Utilities, Inc. Of Texas (formerly Corix) is seeking a permit for a 10X increase in wastewater discharge into the Colorado River. This would dramatically worsen water quality for both the county and city of Bastrop. On September 15th, concerned residents packed the Kerr Community Center for a TCEQ public meeting about this threat as documented by the League of Independent Voters.

The Leadership Vacuum and the New Threat

What happened at that September 15th meeting reveals everything wrong with our local governance. Three Bastrop City Council members, Kerry Fossler, Kevin Plunkett, and John Kirkland, attended the meeting but “said nothing, asked no questions, and some even requested not to be recognized in TCEQ’s official record of proceedings.

Think about that. Your elected representatives showed up to a meeting about threats to your drinking water, then refused to speak up or even be identified as being there.

Even more troubling: Mayor Ishmael Harris, who worked for twenty years in wastewater for the City of Austin’s Water Department, didn’t attend at all. Neither did City Manager Sylvia Carrillo. Not a single county commissioner showed up.

While residents struggled to ask technical questions about water quality threats, the people with the expertise and authority to protect us were either absent or silent. This isn’t leadership, it’s abandonment.

The Timeline of Ignored Democracy and Our Growing Power

The pattern is clear, but so is our impact. In spring 2025, Bastrop officials passed a resolution stating that Austin’s ASR project “entails significant potential harm to essential groundwater resources and private property rights, and no compensatory benefit to the citizens of the City of Bastrop”

Commissioner Butch Carmack put it bluntly:

“All of Bastrop County opposes this project.” Not some residents. Not most residents. All of Bastrop County.

Our community didn’t just voice opposition, we took legislative action. Representative Stan Gerdes filed a bill that would have stopped the ASR project entirely. The bill passed committee hearings and gained momentum before losing by a single vote in the final legislative session.

That one-vote loss changed everything. Austin, facing the prospect of legislative prohibition, was forced to create the collaboration agreement. What seemed like complete defeat became a negotiating position.

Now Austin is moving forward with what they call a “stakeholder consultation process.” According to the Texas Scorecard investigation, “neither the selection process nor the identities of these stakeholders is publicly disclosed.” But the LIV update reveals that legitimate community organizations like the Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund are now at the table, working to kill the project from within.

The Regulatory Reality and Our Legal Weapons

The LIV investigation reveals the stark reality of regulatory power in Texas. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) “has sole power and discretion to issue a permit for the project, including through the issuance of a letter of authorization for ASR projects without notifying anyone except our groundwater district and without allowing public comment.”

Even more alarming: “Under Texas law, any individual or entity can apply for a TCEQ letter of authorization for an ASR project. And there is no limit to the size of their projects!”

But here’s the crucial legal reality: “Government entities with eminent domain power may condemn property for these projects even outside their jurisdiction.” Austin could literally seize private property in Bastrop County to build their injection wells, and there’s nothing local government can do to stop them under current law.

This is why Representative Gerdes’ bill was so important, and why we came so close to victory. State legislation is the only way to override TCEQ’s regulatory capture and protect local communities from municipal water colonialism.

This Is Bigger Than Bastrop and We’re Not Alone

What’s happening here isn’t isolated. Similar ASR projects were authorized in Williamson and Medina counties through Senate Bill 616. Austin is systematically expanding its water empire across Central Texas, one aquifer at a time.

The LIV investigation reveals that ASR projects are already established in San Antonio, El Paso, and Kerrville, with more planned across Texas. According to scientific research, “one-fourth of the projects fail because they’re risky,” with contamination from pathogens, disinfectant byproducts, arsenic release, and well clogging from chemical reactions.

Meanwhile, corporations are getting massive tax breaks for projects that strain our resources while providing minimal local benefit. According to research from Ball State university, data center tax incentives have “no measurable effect” on job creation.

We’re witnessing what can only be called resource colonialism, powerful entities extracting value from our community while leaving us to bear the risks and costs. But we’re also seeing that organized resistance can force even powerful cities to negotiate.

The Real Heroes

While our elected officials fail us, ordinary residents and community organizations are stepping up. At the September 15th TCEQ meeting, groups like Environmental Stewardship, the Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund, Save Our Springs Alliance, and Keep Bastrop Boring were there asking tough questions and demanding accountability.

Now some of these same organizations are sitting at Austin’s stakeholder table, working to kill the project from the inside. The Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund and Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District have signed on to participate in the collaboration agreement.

Former reporter Skip Connett and community activist Chap Ambrose were there speaking truth to power. The League of Independent Voters was documenting the proceedings. These are the people actually fighting for our water future.

What We Do Next

The time for polite opposition has passed, but we’ve learned that organized resistance works. We came within one vote of stopping Austin’s project entirely. We forced them to negotiate. Now we need to finish the job.

Immediate Actions You Can Take

Support the County’s Stakeholder Participation Contact County Commissioners immediately and urge them to vote YES on participating in Austin’s collaboration agreement at the October 27th meeting:

County Judge Gregory Klaus:

• Phone: (512) 332-7201

• Address: 804 Pecan Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

Commissioner Butch Carmack (Precinct 1):

• Phone: (512) 332-7295

Commissioner Clara Beckett (Precinct 2):

• Phone: (512) 581-4002

• Email: clara.beckett@co.bastrop.tx.us

Commissioner Mark Meuth (Precinct 3):

• Phone: (512) 581-4000

Commissioner David Glass (Precinct 4):

• Phone: (512) 332-7267

As long as they re-draft Key Passages (4a & 5a) of the DRAFT ASR COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, the Key Message: “Vote YES on Agenda Item 26 to participate in Austin’s ASR stakeholder process. We need a seat at the table to protect our water rights.”

Demand Accountability from Local Officials Contact Mayor Ishmael Harris and ask why he didn’t attend the TCEQ meeting about threats to Bastrop’s water, especially given his twenty-year background with Austin Water Department:

• Mayor Ishmael Harris: (512) 332-8010

• City Manager Sylvia Carrillo: (512) 332-8010

Ask City Council members Kerry Fossler, Kevin Plunkett, and John Kirkland why they attended the TCEQ meeting but refused to speak up for their constituents or even be recognized in the official record.

Contact Your State Representatives - They Almost Won Representative Gerdes came within one vote of stopping this project. We need to support him and pressure Senator Schwertner:

Texas House District 17:

•Representative Stan Gerdes

•Capitol Phone: (512) 463-0682

•District Phone: (512) 321-3720

•District Address: 1011 Alley A Street, #B, Bastrop, TX 78602

Texas Senate District 5:

•Senator Charles Schwertner (chairs the Sunset Commission that oversees TCEQ)

•Phone: (512) 463-0105

•Email: charles.schwertner@senate.texas.gov

Key Message Points:

•Thank Rep. Gerdes for filing the bill to stop Austin’s ASR project

•The bill lost by only one vote - we were so close

•We need similar legislation in the next session

•Senator Schwertner chairs the Sunset Commission that oversees TCEQ

•We need state-level protection for local water rights

Prepare for the LCRA Fight

The LIV investigation warns that LCRA poses an even bigger threat than Austin because they have eminent domain powers and won’t negotiate. We need to start preparing now:

Contact LCRA Board Members:

•Demand transparency about any ASR plans in Bastrop County

•Oppose any aquifer injection projects

•Require public hearings before any land acquisition

Build Legislative Coalition:

• Work with other counties facing LCRA threats

• Support legislation limiting eminent domain for ASR projects

• Demand TCEQ reform to require local consent

Regulatory Pressure

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) TCEQ has permitting authority for both the ASR project and the wastewater discharge increase:

• Public Comment: Submit formal comments opposing both projects

• Phone: (512) 239-1000

• Email: pep@tceq.texas.gov

Utilities Inc. Wastewater Permit Specifically oppose Permit No. WQ0013548001 for the 10X increase in wastewater discharge into the Colorado River [3].

Community Organization

Support the Real Water Defenders Connect with organizations actually fighting for our water and now sitting at Austin’s stakeholder table:

• Environmental Stewardship

• Simsboro Aquifer Water Defense Fund

• Save Our Springs Alliance

• Keep Bastrop Boring

• League of Independent Voters (LIV)

• Bastrop County Water Control and Improvement District

Attend Critical Meetings

• Bastrop County Commissioners Court: Monday, October 27, 2025, 9 AM (ASR stakeholder vote)

• Regular Commissioners Court meetings: Second and fourth Mondays at 10 AM

• City of Bastrop Council meetings

• Any TCEQ public meetings about water permits

Spread the Word

• Share this investigation with neighbors, friends, and family

• Use social media (#BastropWater #SaveOurAquifer #StopAustinNow #ProtectBastropWater)

• Write letters to local newspapers

• Contact local news stations

The Bigger Fight

This battle over our water is part of a larger struggle over who controls Texas resources and who has a voice in decisions that affect our lives. We’ve learned that we have more power than we realized. One vote. That’s how close we came to stopping Austin entirely.

Austin’s decision to ignore unanimous local opposition set a dangerous precedent, but our near-legislative victory forced them to negotiate. Our own officials’ silence in the face of threats to our water shows how deep the problem goes, but community organizations are stepping up and winning seats at the decision-making table.

The LCRA threat is real and potentially more dangerous than Austin’s project. But we know now that organized resistance works. We know that legislative action is possible. We know that we can force powerful entities to negotiate when they’d rather just take what they want.

Moving Forward

I’ll continue investigating and reporting on this story as it develops. The collaboration agreement creates new opportunities for transparency and accountability. The October 27th county vote is crucial for ensuring local representation in the process. The LCRA threat requires immediate attention and preparation.

We need sustained pressure and organized resistance. We also need new leadership—people who will actually show up and speak up when our water future is on the line. But we’ve proven that citizen action can challenge even the most powerful interests.

The next few months are critical. Austin will try to use their collaboration process to claim community support while maintaining their right to proceed. The LCRA may move forward with their own ASR plans using eminent domain. Utilities Inc. will push for their wastewater permit approval. Data center developers will seek more tax breaks and water access.

But we know now that we can fight back effectively. We came within one vote of stopping the most powerful city in Texas. We forced them to negotiate when they wanted to simply impose their will. We’ve built a coalition of community organizations that are now sitting at the decision-making table.

Our water future is not yet written. But it will be decided by who shows up and who fights hardest. The corporations and utilities are counting on us to give up, to accept that money and power always win.

They’re wrong. We proved that in the legislature. We’re proving it at the stakeholder table. We’ll prove it again when LCRA comes knocking.

This is our home. This is our water. And we’re not giving up without a fight.

Share

Leave a comment