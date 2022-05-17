By now if you haven’t heard of the situation between Twitter and Tesla’s Elon Musk I have to wonder what rock you’ve been under.

Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — because he disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc, 9.2%. Although prior to Musk’s stake becoming public he was hinting at his intentions, as the billionaire-trollaire likes to do.

On the day Musk was set to officially join Twitter board, April 9, Musk rejects board offer. During which he Tweeted:

After Musk turned down the seat and resumed his trolling position there were a myriad of lash-outs at the “free-speech absolutest.” Some coming from the board of Twitter.

Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, one of Twitter's largest shareholders, rejected Elon Musk's bid.



Elon Musk fired back at the SA shareholder, who tried to block his $41 billion takeover plan, questioning whether royalty in the notoriously repressive state should exercise control over the social media platform.

The following day Twitter’s board unanimously adopted a ‘poison pill’ defense in response to Tesla CEO proposal to buy the company. An attempt to allow existing Twitter shareholders — except for Musk — to buy additional shares at a discount, a tactic of intimidation some argue.

By May 5, Elon Musk sold roughly $8.5 billion in Tesla shares to help fund the purchase of Twitter and secured commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

In the following days Musk continued his devilment on the platform in dialogue concerning not only the way Twitter is governed but so called “permanent bans.” At an auto conference at Tesla he said:

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice, its’s destructive to the world.”

Friday May 13, Musk said that his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold.” Musk said that he needs to pinpoint the number of spam and fake accounts on the social media platform. Shares of Twitter tumbled, while shares of Tesla rebounded sharply.

The current CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, chimed in today defending the platform stating by their internal procedures, the bot and fake accounts are estimated to be less than 5%. Extolling Twitter’s fervency to “detect and remove such spam,” as it benefits the “real people.”

There was quick dissenting recoil to Parag:

Peripheral to all this drama, Project Veritas, an organization being no stranger to controversy, released a video confession of Twitter employee, Sr. Engineer Siru Murugesan stating, “Twitter Does Not Believe in Free Speech.” Which you can find here. The commotion caused the video to trend under #TwitterExposed.

Twitter’s Fate?

The future of Twitter, as you can see, is by no means easy to dissect. Will Musk buy Twitter if in fact it is over-run with fake accounts? What would take it’s place as public town hall? As Twitter continues to run down hill with opening price gaps down and a graphical analysis that suggest stock is headed fast for the $32 or $31 price.

It would seem with Donald Trumps SEC filings recently teeing up his Digital World Acquisition Company (DWAC) to become publicly traded and TruthSocial topping the charts of social media apps — ‘MAGA’ is making a move. Will Elon move with them?