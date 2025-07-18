The world is full of unexpected developments, it seems. Just days after publishing my article on state sovereignty, I've discovered that other states are already putting into practice the very measures that are needed to reclaim the voice of the voters from mega-donors.

As we’ve explored, Texas has the opportunity to position itself as a national leader in campaign finance reform (CPR), potentially even triggering a legal challenge to Citizens United v. FEC. Abbott and the Texas legislature remain inactive in addressing campaign corruption in elections, but other states are taking proactive steps to combat this issue.

Just this month, Maine became a focal point for the next chapter of the national campaign finance battle.

In a dramatic federal ruling, a judge struck down Maine’s voter-approved law capping contributions to Super PACs. A move that might seem like a defeat at first glance, but is in fact part of a larger legal strategy to bring the issue to higher courts.

For Texans watching this fight, Maine offers a blueprint: how a state can craft bold, strategic legislation not just to reform itself, but to force a national constitutional reckoning.

Here’s why the Maine case matters and why Texas should be paying close attention.

The Immediate Impact: More Than Just a Loss

Two days before Maine's groundbreaking referendum could take effect, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf issued a permanent injunction that halted the voter-approved law entirely. The measure, which garnered nearly 75% support from Maine voters in November 2024, would have limited individual contributions to Super PACs at $5,000 per year and strengthened donor disclosure requirements.

Judge Wolf's ruling was unambiguous in its rejection of the law's constitutionality: "There is no set of circumstances where they [the limits] could be applied constitutionally" under Citizens United and the subsequent D.C. Circuit decision in SpeechNOW.org v. FEC.

The Lessig Blueprint: Embracing the Irony

Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Lessig, the architect behind Maine's initiative through his organization Equal Citizens, has consistently demonstrated a willingness to "embrace the irony" in his CFR efforts. As documented in his earlier work with the Mayday PAC, Lessig has long proclaimed that meaningful change requires strategic provocation of the legal system rather than quiet implementation.

The Maine law seems deliberately crafted to trigger immediate litigation, creating what legal scholars call a "test case" designed to challenge existing precedent through strategic legal positioning. The immediate lawsuit filed by state-linked Super PACs—Dinner Table Action and For Our Future—wasn't an unexpected obstacle but a necessary step in the planned legal trajectory.

The Four-Stage Legal Strategy

Stage 1: District Court Loss (Completed) - Creates a complete legal record establishing the constitutional questions at issue. Judge Wolf's comprehensive 15-page ruling provides the foundation for appellate review.

Stage 2: First Circuit Appeal (Current) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston represents a crucial battleground. Unlike other circuits, the First Circuit has never directly addressed the specific question of contribution limits to Super PACs, creating what legal strategists call a "clean slate" for judicial interpretation.

Stage 3: Circuit Split Creation (Potential) - A favorable ruling from the First Circuit would create a direct conflict with the D.C. Circuit's 2010 SpeechNOW decision, which established that contribution limits to independent expenditure committees violate the First Amendment. This circuit split is essential for Supreme Court review.

Stage 4: Supreme Court Review (Ultimate Goal) - The constitutional tension between contribution limits and expenditure limits remains unresolved since Citizens United. The Court has never definitively ruled on whether the distinction between direct candidate contributions and contributions to independent expenditure committees is constitutionally significant.

The Legal Distinction: Contributions vs. Expenditures

Maine's strategy exploits a fundamental ambiguity in First Amendment jurisprudence. The Supreme Court's 1976 Buckley v. Valeo decision established that:

Expenditure limits (direct spending on political speech) receive strict scrutiny and are generally unconstitutional

Contribution limits (donations to candidates) receive intermediate scrutiny and can be constitutional if they serve compelling anti-corruption interests

The Citizens United decision addressed independent expenditures but left open questions about contributions to groups making such expenditures. The D.C. Circuit's SpeechNOW decision filled this gap by declaring all contribution limits to Super PACs unconstitutional, but this interpretation wasn't directly reviewed by the Supreme Court.

Texas: The Next Domino in a National Strategy

Texas operates within the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has its own complex relationship with campaign finance law. Unlike the First Circuit, the Fifth Circuit has shown historical deference to First Amendment challenges to campaign finance regulations, potentially making it a favorable venue for a similar challenge.

Strategic Advantages for Texas:

No binding precedent on Super PAC contribution limits specifically

Conservative judicial philosophy that might be receptive to novel constitutional arguments

Strong state rights tradition that could support state-level campaign finance innovation

Texas Legal Framework

Currently, Texas imposes no limits on contributions to Super PACs, following federal precedent established by SpeechNOW. However, the state maintains reporting requirements through the Texas Ethics Commission and regulates traditional PACs that can contribute directly to candidates.

A Texas version of Maine's law could be strategically crafted to:

Test different constitutional theories about the relationship between corruption and independent expenditures Create additional circuit pressure for Supreme Court review Demonstrate broader geographic support for Super PAC reform

The Circuit Split Strategy

If Maine succeeds at the First Circuit level, Texas litigation in the Fifth Circuit could create a three-way split:

D.C. Circuit : Contribution limits to Super PACs are unconstitutional (SpeechNOW)

First Circuit : Contribution limits to Super PACs may be constitutional (hypothetical Maine victory)

Fifth Circuit: Additional perspective on the constitutional balance

This multi-circuit conflict would create overwhelming pressure for Supreme Court review, as the Court typically grants certiorari when federal appeals courts reach conflicting conclusions on important constitutional questions.

Abbots inclusion of CFR in the upcoming special session on Monday, July 21, 2025, now is a crucial consideration that warrants immediate attention.

Current Supreme Court Composition

The Court's current composition presents both opportunities and challenges for campaign finance reform:

Potentially Favorable Factors:

Growing concern about corruption and institutional legitimacy

Historical precedent for distinguishing contributions from expenditures

Potential for narrow rulings that preserve Citizens United while allowing targeted reforms

Challenging Factors:

Strong First Amendment jurisprudence protecting political speech

Skepticism of government regulation of political activity

Deference to prior precedent in Citizens United and related cases

The Corruption Argument

Maine's legal strategy centers on demonstrating that large contributions to Super PACs create corruption risks that justify government regulation. This argument distinguishes between:

Quid pro quo corruption : Direct exchanges of money for official actions

Systemic corruption: Broader influence that undermines democratic legitimacy

The challenge lies in proving that contributions to "independent" expenditure committees create sufficient corruption risk to justify First Amendment limitations.

Risk Assessment

High-Risk Scenarios:

First Circuit upholds district court ruling, ending legal challenge

Supreme Court declines review, leaving SpeechNOW precedent intact

Supreme Court reinforces Citizens United framework, precluding future reforms

High-Reward Scenarios:

First Circuit reversal creates circuit split and Supreme Court review

Supreme Court adopts nuanced approach allowing targeted contribution limits

Decision catalyzes broader campaign finance reform movement

The Broader Reform Movement

Maine's initiative represents one component of a larger strategy to address campaign finance concerns through multiple avenues:

Legislative Approaches:

H.R. 2352, the "Abolish Super PACs Act" introduced in Congress

State-level reforms in disclosure and reporting requirements

Public financing and matching fund programs

Judicial Strategies:

Strategic litigation to clarify constitutional boundaries

Coordination between multiple circuits to create Supreme Court pressure

Development of new legal theories about corruption and independence

Electoral Tactics:

Ballot initiatives to demonstrate public support for reform

Candidate recruitment and support for reform advocates

Grassroots organizing to build political pressure

The "Good Germans" Framework

Lessig's analysis, informed by his personal experience with institutional abuse, focuses on the "good Germans" problem—how decent people become complicit in corrupted systems. This framework suggests that the current campaign finance system corrupts not just through direct bribery but through the normalization of influence-peddling as standard political practice.

Conclusion: A Long-Term Vision for Reform

Maine's Super PAC law represents more than a single reform effort; it embodies a comprehensive strategy to challenge the post-Citizens United campaign finance landscape through coordinated legal, political, and social action. While the immediate district court loss was expected, the true test lies in the appellate process and potential Supreme Court review.

For Texas and other states potentially considering similar measures, Maine provides both a tactical blueprint and a cautionary tale about the challenges of constitutional change in a polarized political environment. The success of this strategy depends not on any single victory but on sustained pressure across multiple jurisdictions and political systems.

Key Texas Takeaways:

Strategic Opportunity: Maine's legal path creates a proven framework for challenging Citizens United through targeted state-level reforms.

Circuit Split Potential: Texas litigation could create the multi-circuit pressure necessary for Supreme Court review.

Democratic Legitimacy: Demonstrating broad geographic support for Super PAC reform strengthens the constitutional case for change.

Long-term Vision: Success depends on sustained legal and political pressure across multiple jurisdictions rather than any single victory.

The ultimate question isn't whether Maine's law will survive constitutional challenge, but whether the broader movement it represents can generate sufficient political and legal momentum to fundamentally reshape American campaign finance law. As Lessig himself has observed, meaningful constitutional change requires not just legal arguments but the political will to challenge entrenched systems of power—even when the odds of immediate success appear slim.

