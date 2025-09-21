De jure Media

Sep 21

We the People have been learning the constitutional process to instruct our agents in government. We have seen movement from the national Supreme Court level to the local school boards.

Illinois Constitution Article 1, Section 23 Fundamental Principles

A frequent recurrence to the fundamental principles of civil government is necessary to preserve the blessings of liberty. These blessings cannot endure unless the people recognize their corresponding individual obligations and responsibilities.

The state constitutions tell us we must be active in reminding the government the "fundamental principles". Government schools stopped teaching fundamental principles in the 1960's when the major source of America's fundamental principles, the Bible, was taken out of the schools.

If we don't take time to learn America's fundamental principles on our own. The People are learning https://wethepeoplenotices.org/educational-videos

