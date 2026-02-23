This investigative article examines the central question asked by Brandon Weichert on Emerald Robinson Susbstack: Whose interests is Ambassador Huckabee representing in Jerusalem?

When a United States ambassador speaks, they speak for the President and the nation they represent. Their words carry the weight of American foreign policy, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Their singular duty, sworn by oath, is to represent and defend the interests of the United States of America and its Constitution. It is a simple and unambiguous charge.

Which is why the recent statements by Mike Huckabee, the current U.S. Ambassador to Israel, have ignited a firestorm that extends far beyond the typical diplomatic gaffe. In a contentious interview with commentator Tucker Carlson, Ambassador Huckabee appeared to abandon the pretense of American diplomacy altogether, instead articulating a foreign policy vision rooted not in the U.S. Constitution, but in a specific, controversial, and eschatological interpretation of biblical prophecy.

His remarks, which publicly condoned the radical concept of a “Greater Israel” and denigrated the conduct of American troops, were so extreme that they reportedly caused a temporary halt to the momentum for a wider war with Iran, as America’s Arab allies recoiled in anger and disbelief. The incident forces a question of profound constitutional importance, a question that cuts to the very core of national sovereignty and the nature of American representation abroad: Whose interests is Ambassador Huckabee truly representing in Jerusalem?

The Doctrine of a “Greater Israel”

During the interview, Ambassador Huckabee, a former Arkansas governor and Baptist minister, made a series of astonishing claims. He suggested that it was, or should be, the official position of the United States that Israel be allowed to annex much of the surrounding Arab world. This territorial vision, often referred to as “Greater Israel” or Eretz Yisrael Hashlema, is based on a literal interpretation of God’s promise to Abraham in the book of Genesis, encompassing lands from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in modern-day Iraq and Syria.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee stated, arguing that these biblical borders are divinely mandated.

He further claimed that U.S. troops were “more brutal toward civilians during the 25-year Global War on Terror than Israeli forces have been in Gaza,” a statement that not only contradicts casualty reports from independent international organizations but also publicly disparages the very military he is meant to represent. In short, a sitting U.S. ambassador, on a global platform, appeared to subordinate American interests and honor to a foreign nation’s most extreme territorial ambitions, framing it as the will of God.

The Ideology: Christian Zionism as Foreign Policy

To understand Huckabee’s statements, one must understand the ideology that underpins them: Christian Zionism.