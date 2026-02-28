Women walk past a ballistic missile launch vehicle in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 11, 2026, during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. AFP/Getty

It seems the United States is now at war with Iran. Not in the ambiguous, “kinetic military action” sense that Washington has used to obscure its interventions for decades. In the full, unmistakable sense of the word. Bombs are falling. American service members are in harm’s way. Iran is retaliating against U.S. bases across the Middle East.

And yet, as of this writing, Congress has not declared war.

This is not a partisan observation. It is a constitutional one. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution grants Congress—not the President—the power to declare war. The War Powers Resolution of 1973 requires the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing forces to hostilities and limits unauthorized military action to 60 days. These are not technicalities. They are the architecture of a republic that sought, above all else, to prevent the concentration of war-making power in a single set of hands.

This is the bedrock constitutional principle. But it does not exist in a vacuum. It is haunted by a moral question, one that has festered for nearly half a century.

Is there not a moral obligation to the people of Iran? The same people who, in 1979, saw their own revolution against a US-backed Shah hijacked by a theocratic death cult? The same people whose exile movements, like the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), have spent decades documenting the regime’s atrocities and pleading for Western support? The same people whose desire for freedom has been brutally crushed in the Green Movement of 2009 and the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022, all while the West offered little more than platitudes?

Data smuggled out of Iran confirms what we have long suspected: the Iranian people have overwhelmingly rejected the theocracy. A 2020 survey found that only 32% of Iranians identify as Shia Muslim, and 47% report having become non-religious in their lifetime. This does not seem like a loyal populace. Is this a captive nation? When we see protesters burning mosques and raising the pre-1979 flag, we are not witnessing an insurrection; we are witnessing a people trying to reclaim their country.

This is the moral dilemma. If a president acts decisively, shatters the theocracy, and liberates 90 million people within the 60-day window afforded by the War Powers Act, does the procedural constitutional foul negate the moral and strategic victory? Does our fidelity to process obligate us to stand aside while a captive nation begs for a key to its cell?

This is the tension that defines this moment. The strategic case, is clear: liberating Iran is not just about Iran. It is about weakening the CCP, dismantling corrupt transnational networks that use the regime as a client state, and securing global peace. Capt. Seth Keshel defines a successful outcome with a soldier’s clarity: no ground troops, the elimination of the Khamenei line, a pro-Western successor, and a tangible economic benefit to the United States.

It is a cold calculus. But war is a cold business.

We are now faced with three competing imperatives. The constitutional imperative, which demands a Congressional declaration. The strategic imperative, which demands decisive action. And the moral imperative, which demands we acknowledge our own role in the history that led to this moment and the persistent cries of the Iranian people for freedom.

To ignore the first is to abandon the Republic. To ignore the second is to invite defeat. To ignore the third is to abandon our conscience.

The coming days will reveal whether these three imperatives can be reconciled. But the question for every American remains: What is the character of our nation? Are we a nation of laws, a nation of interests, or a nation of ideals? And what happens when those three things are at war with each other?

