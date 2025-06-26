On March 17, 2025, I walked out of the Bastrop County Clerks office of Precinct One having filed a motion defending myself against a charge of driving with an expired license. The citation alleged violations under Texas Transportation Code §§ 521.021 and 521.026, but I didn’t plead guilty, didn’t hire an lawyer, and didn’t pay a fine. Instead, I stood on principle. I filed a Motion to Quash and Dismiss, citing constitutional due process, procedural defects, and a lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The court dismissed the case ten days later.

But more important than my victory is what it represents: a reclaiming of our fundamental right to travel, and an assertion that the government may not covertly convert liberty into requirement for licensure.

The Citation: A Simple Stop, A Deeper Violation

On November 5, 2023, I was stopped on TX21 in Bastrop County. Texas DPS Officer M. Duarte issued a citation under the Transportation Code for operating a vehicle with an expired license. The citation, like most, assumed compliance. Most people sign and move on—unaware that their signature may carry legal implications far beyond mere acknowledgment.

But let’s talk about a powerful phrase I wish I had added at the time: “Without Recourse.”